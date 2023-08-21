The Big Picture The highly anticipated new season of World on Fire promises a gripping story which will take viewers on a journey through the consequences of war.

The trailer reveals that Harry, the main character, brings remnants of the war back home with him, hinting at the personal struggles he will face in the new season.

The upcoming season will arrive on October 15.

Fans are gearing up for another season of the enthralling World War II drama, World on Fire. The series returns to the small screen with another season that covers various historical events from a human point of view. Upon its premiere, the series created by Peter Bowker and led by Jonah Hauer-King was an instant hit among fans and the next season looks equally exciting.

The trailer spotlights new and familiar faces, opening with Hauer-King addressing unseen soldiers, before he is welcomed to "hell." More importantly, it seems Hauer-King's Harry has brought remnants of the war back home with him. The promo reveals another interesting season with lots of emotional plot points, themes of love, as well as deceit and lies as we get to know more about the Webster family's history. We will also know more about Nancy, who'll have to leave Berlin as Robina's sufferings finally surface. Overall, the season promises a gripping story full of twists and turns, set to transport its audience to wartimes, expanding on its humane consequences.

What’s World on Fire About?

Set against a backdrop of the early years of the war, the first season followed Harry, an interpreter at the British embassy in Warsaw, who falls in love with Kasia, a local Polish woman. As they navigate life and love in a war-ridden world, the series takes us through the notable events such as the Battle of the River Plate, the Dunkirk evacuation, and more. The upcoming season will continue the timeline as we’ll see the story continuing with our favorite characters. The new season will see the absence of Helen Hunt’s Nancy Campbell, Sean Bean as Douglas Bennett, Arthur Darvill's Vernon Hunter and Brian J. Smith’s Webster due to scheduling issues.

Image via PBS/BBC

World on Fire will, however, see Hauer-King return as Harry Chase, Lesley Manville as Robina Chase, Ewan Mitchell as Tom Bennett, Julia Brown as Lois Bennett, Zofia Wichłacz as Kasia, Parker Sawyers as Albert Fallou, and Blake Harrison as Sergeant Stan Raddings. The upcoming season also features Mark Bonnar as Sir James Danemere, Ahad Raza Mir as Rajib Pal, Miriam Schiweck as Marga Kühne, and Gregg Sulkin as David among others.

World on Fire debuts on October 15 on PBS. You can check out the new trailer below: