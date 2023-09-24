For a while, World War I wasn't called World War I. It involved much of the world and claimed millions of lives, but was instead labeled The Great War because no one foresaw anything being as big or devastating again. Then came a conflict between 1939 and 1945 that was longer, deadlier, and involved even more of the world's countries: World War II.

Given how it changed the world, it's understandable why the conflict has been dealt with so often on film and has been featured and discussed ad nauseam. Most of cinema's great World War II pictures premiered after the war - Rome, Open City came out just three weeks after the battle stopped. However, some notable World War II movies were released while the conflict was ongoing, and some rank among the best and most acclaimed entries into the war genre.

10 'Foreign Correspondent' (1940)

One of Alfred Hitchcock's earliest American releases, Foreign Correspondent is admittedly more a thriller than a war picture but does use the beginning of World War II as a backdrop. It's understandable, given how the war was still in its opening stages when this film was made, allowing it to explore the "before" of the deadly confrontation.

Narratively, it follows a crime reporter tasked with covering the imminent beginning of World War II in Europe, at which point he discovers a conspiracy that involves politics and a spy ring. Foreign Correspondent is an entertaining and underrated Hitchcock movie, delivering thrills and suspense while exploring initial U.S. attitudes toward the early stages of the war.

9 'All Through the Night' (1942)

All Through the Night is far from the only World War II movie starring Humphrey Bogart to be made during the war, but it is likely the most underappreciated. It's also surprisingly comedic and incorporates elements of the action, thriller, and crime genres for one fairly wild ride of a film.

It revolves around a group of American gamblers uncovering a plot by Nazi forces to destroy a U.S. submarine, making them unlikely heroes who can potentially disrupt such plans. Perhaps the light-hearted tone was implemented to provide some catharsis or take viewers' minds off the true horrors of the war. One thing's for sure: Bogart could fight Nazis just as well as Indiana Jones ever could.

8 'To Have and Have Not' (1944)

Image via Warner Bros.

Speaking of Humphrey Bogart, he also stars in To Have and Have Not, which, like All Through the Night, takes place during World War II. It marked the on-screen debut of Lauren Bacall, who would marry Bogart the following year. They appeared in several more movies together throughout the 1940s and stayed married until Bogart passed away in 1957.

To Have and Have Not has shades of another classic Bogart World War II movie: Casablanca. Its premise centers on an American anti-hero who helps the French Resistance while falling for a mysterious singer. It's compelling as a romance/adventure/war movie, with Bogart and Bacall giving great performances.

7 'Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia' (1943)

Image via U.S. Army Pictorial Service

Plenty of war documentaries are out there, most made once the conflict in question ends. This feels like the natural approach for filmmakers who want to be comprehensive and provide some kind of conclusion, given a non-fiction narrative can't really end here unless the war being discussed ends.

Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia stands out as a compelling and thorough documentary about one specific part of World War II: Germany's invasion of, and fight against, Russia. The Siege of Leningrad and the Battle of Stalingrad are featured, and beyond being informative about such battles, it's also fascinating from a historical perspective, especially because it's a U.S. film that's unexpectedly pro-Soviet Union.

6 'Lifeboat' (1944)

A particularly underrated World War II movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Lifeboat works wonders with a simple premise and an incredibly confined setting. It focuses on numerous survivors stranded at sea after an attack by a German U-boat, with the unlikely group forced to wait for rescue on the tiny and titular lifeboat.

There's not a great deal more to it than that, but Hitchcock knew how to get greatness out of simplicity - he demonstrated this ability again four years later with Rope. Lifeboat excels as a tense survival film and sheds light on how World War II impacted more than just soldiers, given that some survivors here are civilians.

5 'To Be or Not to Be' (1942)

Not to be mixed up with the aforementioned To Have and Have Not, To Be or Not to Be is a rare screwball comedy set against the backdrop of war. The main characters are members of an acting troupe who all find themselves wrapped up in World War II, getting stuck in Nazi-occupied Warsaw and forced to use their acting skills to fool their way to safety.

It bravely satirizes the Nazi Party at a critical time when they were still a threat within the European theater of war. To Be or Not to Be being boundary-pushing for its time has helped it age incredibly well, and even if Mel Brooks hadn't starred in a remake of it in 1983, it'd still be plain to see its influence on his style of satirical comedy.

4 'The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp' (1943)

Admittedly, The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp isn't just a World War II movie. It begins in 1943 but flashes back to the Boer War (1899-1902) and World War I. It's similarly ambitious when it comes to the genres it tackles; beyond being a war movie, it works as a comedy, a character drama, and a romance film.

RELATED: The Best Movie from Every Year of the 1940s, According to Letterboxd

It all unfolds over a lengthy yet absorbing 163-minute runtime, telling the story of how one man's life was shaped by involvement in three wars and experiences with three different women. It's justifiably considered one of the all-time best British movies, being excellently written, acted, and shot in ways that still hold up to this day.

3 'Mrs. Miniver' (1942)

Mrs. Miniver is a product of its time and a film made to boost the spirits of those living through the particularly brutal middle stages of World War II. Yet, as a drama, much of it still endures and proves compelling, and while some might find it old-fashioned, the insight it provides into life during the early 1940s is historically fascinating.

It centers on life for a middle-class family living in a village near London during the late 1930s, depicting how family life drastically changed when war broke out in 1939. Director William Wyler would make a similarly compelling movie focusing on civilian life immediately after World War II, The Best Years of Our Lives (1946). Both it and Mrs. Miniver won Oscars for Best Picture.

2 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Like To Be or Not to Be, The Great Dictator satirized Nazi Germany and proved controversial in certain areas. Unlike that 1942 film, the Nazi Party isn't referred to by name here, but fictional dictator Adenoid Hynkel is a pretty clear stand-in for Adolf Hitler and his actions at the start of World War II.

The Great Dictator is among Charlie Chaplin's greatest efforts as director and star. The iconic actor plays two roles here: the titular dictator and a Jewish barber who looks identical and is mistaken for said dictator. It's an often humorous movie that nonetheless explores serious themes, released before certain truths about Nazi Germany were well-known. This caused Chaplin to comment how he wouldn't have made such a film had he known about the Final Solution and Nazi concentration camps.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Image via Warner Bros.

Though Casablanca premiered the same year as Mrs. Miniver, it got a wider release in 1943 and was eligible for the Oscars for that year. As such, it also won Best Picture, competing against other 1943 movies and getting the award at a ceremony held in 1944.

It's Humphrey Bogart's most iconic performance, and the same can be said for co-star Ingrid Bergman. Casablanca is among the all-time most romantic movies, an all-around bittersweet war tragedy about love, regret, and standing up to greater evils. Unlike other war movies of the 1940s, it has aged perfectly in the decades since its release, becoming an undeniable classic of American cinema.

