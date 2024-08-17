After the end of the Second World War, concerns of a hypothetical third were raised, especially with the recent development of the atomic bomb. Throughout the Cold War, the world felt like it was just inches away from being thrust into World War III, a paranoid state brilliantly captured in movies like The Manchurian Candidate and Dr. Strangelove. Luckily, World War III didn't happen, and the Cold War ended over 30 years ago.

However, a lot of moviemakers have speculated about a potential third global conflict, exploring the war unfolding by various means. Most of these movies came out during the Cold War, as is natural, but a few have cropped up after global tensions simmered down. These films are all speculative, but that doesn't detract from their quality. These are the best World War III movies, painting a rather bleak portrayal of the future while still offering thought-provoking and riveting narratives.

10 'Red Dawn' (1984)

Directed by John Milius

Image via MGM

Red Dawn is an action movie that follows a group of rural high schoolers who come under the shadow of a full-scale Soviet invasion on American soil. With few options left, they take up arms and wage guerilla warfare on the invaders, hoping to liberate their small town from the clutches of the Red Army. While it is riddled with '80s cheese, Red Dawn was commended for its unique premise.

It's also got a great cast of characters and a clear message that still resonates with viewers even 40 years later. While critics only gave it mixed reviews, Red Dawn has a huge following online and is one of the few movies where the Third World War is actually called by name rather than just alluded to. Red Dawn is one of the best guerrilla warfare movies, speaking to the power of youth, unity, and the patriotic American spirit, which was a common theme in films during the era.

Red Dawn Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date August 10, 1984 Cast Patrick swayze , C. Thomas Howell , Lea Thompson Harry Dean Stanton , William Smith , Powers Boothe Runtime 114 minutes Writers Kevin Reynolds , John Milius

9 'World War Z' (2013)

Directed by Marc Forster

Image via Paramount

For something that's a little more off-the-wall, look no further than World War Z. In this movie, there is a global conflict involving all of the world's greatest nations, but they're not fighting against each other; instead, they're fighting against zombies, which are a much bigger threat. In this action flick, zombies take the world by storm and lay siege to all major urban centers, causing survivors to scramble and take shelter in safe zones. But these safe zones can only stand for so long as the army of the dead grows stronger and stronger by the minute.

Starring Brad Pitt as a father trying to keep his family alive, the movie portrays a zombie apocalypse on a level that hadn't really been seen before. Sure, there are lots of zombie movies out there, but none of them rival the destructive scale that World War Z has. It's a movie that truly does feel like the world is at war, with high stakes, thrilling adventure, and eye-candy visuals that are perfect for fans of zombie movies. It also presents a global conflict without the dread that comes with the idea of a third World War, which is a nice change of pace.

8 'Escape From New York' (1981)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Embassy Pictures

Escape From New York is a true cult classic, as John Carpenter's movie never got the attention it deserved upon its release. In this tough-guy '80s action thriller, Kurt Russell stars as Snake, a criminal imprisoned in Manhattan, which has been transformed into a mega-prison due to a rising crime rate caused directly by an ongoing Third World War. When Air Force One is shot down over the city, Snake is captured by the Americans and assigned to rescue the President (Donald Pleasance) from the clutches of the criminal syndicates prowling the streets.

While Escape From New York has pretty bad action, it excels in nearly every other department. It's got a fantastic story, cheesy yet endearing dialogue, a unique and interesting setting, and all the energy of kitschy '80s action flicks. The war itself serves as a suitable background for the narrative, resulting in an excellent yet highly underrated movie that definitely deserves a watch, especially from fans of '80s action.

7 'Testament' (1983)

Directed by Lynne Littman

Image via Paramount Pictures

Testament follows the Wetherly family living in suburban California, whose lives are flipped upside-down when nuclear detonations occur on the East Coast of the United States. Before the local authorities can sound the alarm, it is already too late, as a nuclear explosion rips its way through their neighborhood. The family survives, but Tom (William Devane), the father, has yet to come home and is nowhere to be found.

Jane Alexander brings an electrifying yet heartfelt performance, making the family feel down-to-earth and human, adding to Testament's overall effect.

Axiety-inducing yet enthralling, Testament is a movie that demonstrates the unpreparedness of the American public to deal with such a crisis but also makes it seem like there might not even really be a way to prepare for it. The film was a groundbreaking entry into speculative fiction, pondering a dark yet harrowingly realistic future that felt uncomfortably plausible in the '80s and remains so today. Nominated yet sadly snubbed for an Oscar, Jane Alexander brings an electrifying yet heartfelt performance, making the family feel down-to-earth and human, adding to the movie's overall effect.

RENT ON AMAZON

6 'The Day After' (1983)

Directed by Nicholas Meyer

Image via ABC

The Day After is a TV movie produced by ABC that shows what the world would look like if a nuclear war devastated the American Midwest. It uses a large ensemble to follow various civilians and military officials, who all have different stories to tell as the war rages around them and nuclear explosions ravage their homes.

The Day After resonated with audiences as they came to understand how such a catastrophe could appear right at their doorstep.

The CGI is nothing to write home about, and some of the effects remain thoroughly unconvincing, but it's understandable given the time and the limited budget. It's a movie that resonated with audiences as they came to understand how such a catastrophe could appear right at their doorstep, depicted in a way that is brutally realistic and not at all embellished. The Day After isn't the best movie of its kind, but it definitely made waves, especially during the Cold War. It was received well by critics due to its realism and is a necessary watch to explore the horrors of nuclear war.

BUY ON AMAZON

5 'When the Wind Blows' (1986)

Directed by Jimmy T. Murakami

Image via Kings Road Entertainment

When the Wind Blows is about nuclear war, this time occurring in the rural English countryside; the difference is that this one turns the emotional factor up to 11. It's an animated feature following an elderly couple left floundering after a nuclear blast decimates the country, leaving no one alive to help them when they need it the most. The ending can be seen coming a mile away, probably because there's only one realistic way it could end, yet the slow burn to get there really drives home how horrific their circumstances are.

It's a movie that illustrates how, at war, the innocent are always the ones who suffer the most, especially some of society's most vulnerable people, like the young or the elderly. Heart-wrenching and harrowing, When the Wind Blows is one of the most depressing movies ever made, no question about it.

When the Wind Blows (1987) Release Date February 6, 1987 Cast Peggy Ashcroft , John Mills , Robin Houston , James Russell , David Dundas , Matt Irving Runtime 84 Minutes Writers Raymond Briggs

WATCH ON TUBI

4 'Lord of the Flies' (1963)

Directed by Peter Brook

Image via British Lion Film Corporation

Many don't know this, but Lord of the Flies does indeed take place during some sort of global conflict akin to World War III. However, only the '60s film touches on this, with the '90s remake sort of skipping over this crucial theme. In fact, the reason the boys are on the plane in the first place is because they are being evacuated, only to be shot down over an uncharted island. With no adult survivors, the boys are left to fend for themselves.

The movie and the book by William Golding offer a bleak outlook on human nature. The grim irony is that the world is at war, and the boys, who are relatively safe on an uncharted island, still end up starting a war amongst themselves. Lord of the Flies is cynical but also a superb adventure at a surface level, tackling themes of youth, tribalism, and anarchy that were as unsettling as they were eye-opening.

Lord of the Flies Release Date July 23, 1964 Cast James Aubrey , Nicholas Hammond Runtime 92 minutes Writers Peter Brook

WATCH ON MAX

3 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via TriStar Pictures

On the lighter side of World War III cinema is Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which is by far the best in the entire franchise. This time, the Third World War breaks out in the distant future after an uprising of machines turns on their human creators and begins exterminating them, both through conventional means and nuclear warfare. A repurposed Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is sent back in time to save the future leader of the resistance, John Connor (Edward Furlong), from a different, more advanced Terminator (Robert Patrick) who has been sent back to kill him.

One of Schwarzenegger's most rewatchable movies, T2 features a lot of quotable moments, groundbreaking CGI in typical James Cameron fashion, and stellar action, leaving the movie consistently exciting. Yes, most of the action takes place in the past before the war, but the conflict remains at the center of the narrative, adding a sense of urgency. And come on, who doesn't love Arnie? The first movie was wonderful, but its sequel improves on it nearly tenfold, proving to be one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.

2 'Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of Stanley Kubrick's finest works, Dr. Strangelove tells the story of an unhinged American general (Sterling Hayden) who makes the rash decision to drop nuclear bombs on Soviet soil, leading to an outbreak of a Third World War. As warheads are exchanged between the two superpowers, other generals and military officials try desperately to control the situation. In spite of its frightening and dark premise, it's actually a pretty funny movie, fitting nicely into the black comedy genre.

Dr. Strangelove is perhaps best known for the scene in which one of the main characters, Kong (Slim Pickens), whoops and hollers as he rides a falling nuclear bomb to his death. It's one of the most iconic death scenes in cinema history and perfectly represents the rest of the film. Dr. Strangelove is a little quirky, dark, and foreboding, yet somehow amusing, which served as a bit of a relief during all the doom and gloom that was on the news during the time period.

WATCH ON Amazon

1 'Threads' (1984)

Directed by Mick Jackson

Image via BBC

Threads is a movie that is nothing short of scarring. It is yet another story about nuclear war, but unlike The Day After or Testament, it never alludes to any hope for the future. Instead, it confronts audiences with the harsh truth that after such a conflict, humanity is doomed. It takes place in the city of Sheffield, England, after NATO and the Soviet Union go to war and begin exchanging nuclear weapons. With such a small budget, this movie still manages to portray death and destruction on an enormous scale unlike anything ever seen before.

To be clear, this is both a war and horror movie because the imagery seen throughout is so haunting, visceral, and disturbing that it will be burned into viewers' brains until the day they die. Threads are pretty much perfect and came as a much-needed wake-up call toward the end of the Cold War, presenting a very scary yet very real possibility. It's an excellent and necessary watch, but anyone who watches it will be forever changed by it.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

WATCH ON TUBI

NEXT: The Best War Movies of the 21st Century So Far