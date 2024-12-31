In 1914, Hungarian archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated by a Serbian gunman while out and about in the city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Due to established alliances and a period of growing tension in Europe, this assassination was the final straw in bringing the First World War into fruition. At the time, the war was known as the Great War, or the war to end all wars. As we well know, it ended nothing at all, yet it left an enormous impact on the world and extinguished over 15 million lives.

It wasn't the first global conflict, but it was by far the largest and most destructive the world had ever seen, or at least until the Second World War just a few decades later. With the millions of stories available about the war, it's not exactly unnatural for there to be a bunch of movies about it. However, some of these do it just a little bit better with how they portray the conflict. These films aren't just good--they're absolutely essential to watch if one wants to understand what the war was really like, even if there are some minor historical innaccuracies.

11 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot' (2018)

Directed by Pankaj Batra

Close

During the First World War, the country of India had yet to separate into an independent nation, and was largely ruled by the British Empire. As such, when the Crown went to war, India didn't really have much of a choice but to follow doggedly along. Over a million Indian soldiers fought during the conflict, many of them losing their lives for their country, yet their stories have been sadly forgotten.

Sajjan Singh Rangroot is a Punjabi film that aimed to tackle this problem. finally telling the story which has been largely lost to the sands of time. Granted, it's not the greatest movie about World War I ever, not by a long shot. But it's still a necessary watch for the brave men of India who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who rarely get the credit they deserve, even 100 years later. Indian soldiers could be found up and down the Western Front, yet they've largely been ignored in other similar movies, which is what makes this movie, so, so important.

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME

10 'The War Below' (2021)

Directed by J. P. Watts

Image via Vital PIctures

The War Below is a 2021 film based on the true story of the Manchester Moles, a group of Brtish soldiers whose sole purpose was to tunnel beneath German lines and plant hidden landmines during the Battle of Messines in Belgium. This is a job that is not only crucial to the Triple Entente's war effort, but exceptionally dangerous due to the risk of cave-ins, and naturally, of working with explosives.

One of the main focal points of the film is Tom Goodman-Hill's performance as Sir John Norton-Griffiths, a.k.a. "Hellfire Jack" the commanding officer in charge of the Manchester Moles. This movie isn't anything fantastic, but it is a must-watch to understand that there was more than one way to fight in the First World War. In fact, the actions performed by the Moles were said to have killed some 10,000 German troops, and that they may have changed the tide of the war. Thus, it is only fitting that they get their time in the spotlight with this movie.

The War Below Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 10, 2021 Cast Tom Goodman-Hill , Sam Hazeldine , Kris Hitchen , Elliot James Langridge , Sam Clemmett , Joseph Steyne , Sonny Ashbourne Serkis , Anna Maguire , Andrew Scarborough , Douglas Reith , Jake Wheeldon , Philip Correia , Alexa Morden , Mark Kitto , Benjamin Farry , Ethan Wilkie , Paul Rider Runtime 97 minutes Character(s) Hellfire Jack , William Hawkin , Harold Stockford , George MacDonald , Charlie MacDonald , Shorty , Henry , Jane Hawkin , Colonel Fielding , Field Marshal Haig , Captain Leonard Graves , Second Lieutenant David Kelly , Margaret , Doctor , German Officer , Newspaper Boy , Mr Rodgers Writers J.P. Watts Producers Chris Lemos , Luis Guerrero , David Kirkup , Mark Jacobs , Grace Hartley , Brad Friedlander YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pt1aneQ2kd0 Expand

9 'Joyeux Noël' (2005)

Directed by Christian Carion

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Joyeux Noël (French for "Merry Christmas") takes place on the Western Front during the first year of the war, 1914. As the battles all along the front raged, it was unanimously agreed by both sides that there would be an impromptu ceasefire on Christmas Day. Instead of killing each other, the guns fell silent for one day as warriors on both sides came together in no-man's land to exchange gifts, have Christmas dinner, play games, and enjoy the festivities, knowing full well when the day was over, they'd have to go right back to killing each other.

The reason this holiday-themed war movie is so important is because it depicts an actual event that really happened, and is a testament to the unwavering human spirit and to the fact that through all the hostilities, the men on the front never really lost sight of what was truly important in life. It also goes to show that soldiers on all sides were easily able to put aside their differences and communicate peacefully, but were being forced not to by the rich people in charge of their country, whom many of them had no connection to whatsoever. That's what makes this movie extra sad, especially knowing that this was not a war of ideals per se, but that many people died in this war simply because they were told to.

Joyeux Noël Release Date November 9, 2005 Director Christian Carion Cast Diane Kruger , Natalie Dessay , Benno Fürmann , Rolando Villazón , Guillaume Canet , Gary Lewis Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Christian Carion Expand

RENT ON AMAZON

8 'Beneath Hill 60' (2010)

Directed by Jeremy Sims

Image via Paramount Pictures

Beneath Hill 60 takes place in Belgium, where an Australian engineer is assigned the duty of tunneling behind enemy lines and establishing listening posts so that the Entente can spy on the Germans, as well as to plant explosives and perform other duties that may be useful to the war effort. This Australian flick is so essential because it shows the squalid conditions that World War I soldiers were often forced to fight in, scrabbling through dirt and trudging through the muck of the terrain just to win.

Beneath Hill 60 is a movie that pulls no punches when showing the conditions of the war, portraying it as the dirty, bloody, messy affair that it really is, while simultaneously exploring the role of the combat engineer or the "sapper" during war. Perhaps most importantly, it offers a close look at the complex networks of trenches and tunnels that formed intricate webs across the fronts, and how these trenches became a universal symbol of World War I.