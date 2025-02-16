World War II officially began on September 1, 1939, with Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland. The war would continue to rage in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania for six years, coming to an end in 1945. However, the conflict ended in phases: the European theater ended when the Soviet Union captured the German capital of Berlin. With the Reich trapped between two Allied fronts with no means of escape, Germany formally surrendered on May 8, 1945. The Japanese Empire was not so keen on giving up, though, and continued the war for several months in the Pacific, finally giving up on September 2, 1945, which is generally considered to be the official end of the war.

There's an endless sea of films about World War II to choose from, so it's only natural that there would be films set right at the end of the war, showing the desperation of the Axis as supplies and morale dwindle. These are the best movies set during the end of World War II, which allow viewers to really feel the sense of accomplishment brought by the Allied victory through their screens.

10 'Blood & Gold' (2023)

Directed by Peter Thorwarth

Blood & Gold went for more of a fictitious, action-oriented angle where realism isn't necessarily the biggest concern, so those looking for historical accuracy ought to look elsewhere. But for those who aren't bothered at all by some more unique or unconventional stories, Blood & Gold proves to be a pretty fun ride, perfect for fans of Inglourious Basterds or classic heist or treasure-hunting films.

The story is set during the last days of World War II, as Germany becomes surrounded by Allied forces. As the Soviet army creeps ever closer, a German SS officer embarks on a hunt for a lost Jewish treasure somewhere in the city, while one of his comrades is more concerned with finding his daughter. This German flick is pretty underrated and isn't anything groundbreaking, but it does a pretty good job for what it is, embodying the chaos felt by the German public as the jaws of the Allies began to close around them.

9 'Flags of Our Fathers' (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood