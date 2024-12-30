Many movies have reckoned with the legacy of World War II and delved into multiple perspectives on the war. World War II has provided the backdrop to poignant and dramatic stories that have captivated audiences for years. Some movies are based on real people and events, and others use fictional characters set during this time. Movies set during World War II often provide commentary on the war itself and what people were fighting for.

Some movies, like Downfall, focus on people who were in power during World War II and how they ultimately influenced world events during that time. Other movies, like Grave of the Fireflies, portray fictional characters navigating real events from the war. The best World War II movies focus on the humanity of those who experienced the war first-hand. These movies showcase people from all backgrounds, whether leaders, soldiers, or civilians.

10 'Downfall' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Downfall follows the last days of Nazi Germany from Hitler's (Bruno Ganz) bunker. The story is primarily told through Hitler's perspective and those in his inner circle, specifically his secretary Traudl Junge (Alexandra Maria Lara). Downfall highlights how unstable Hitler always was and how he became more so as World War II drew to a close in Europe. The movie avoids sensationalizing Hitler's life and final days. Instead, Downfall showcases how vulnerable Hitler always was, especially at the end of the war.

Downfall is an essential story about World War II because it demonstrates that Hitler was never anything more than an ordinary, paranoid, unstable man. The movie shows him as such rather than as an evil genius. This adds to the horror of the story, particularly when one considers the destruction Hitler caused during World War II. By sticking to eyewitness accounts, Downfall is an authentic portrait of the man who was responsible for the destruction of Europe.

9 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Directed by David Lean

The Bridge on the River Kwai is a World War II epic that is a fictionalized version of real events that surrounded the construction of the Burma Railway. In particular, the movie highlights how British prisoners of war were put to work by the Japanese military during their internment. The Bridge on the River Kwai showcases how such prisoners of Japanese forces had to constantly fight to survive nearly impossible odds.

The Bridge on the River Kwai highlights some of the experiences of Allied forces in the Pacific Theater during World War II. In particular, the movie showcases how brutally Japanese forces often treated their prisoners of war. The Bridge on the River Kwai uses fictional characters to demonstrate the mental, physical, and emotional strength that real prisoners of war need to survive. The story goes even deeper by showing the internal conflict among British troops and how they had to overcome these divisions.

8 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Grave of the Fireflies is based on a semi-autobiographical short story by Akiyuki Nosaka. The movie follows two Japanese orphaned children, Seita and Setsuko, trying to survive World War II's final months. After their mother dies in the aftermath of a bombing raid, they stay with relatives before having only each other to rely on. Grave of the Fireflies is a heartbreaking representation of the many children who were put in danger during World War II.

Grave of the Fireflies is an essential movie that showcases the devastation of World War II. The movie showcases the plight of so many innocent civilians who found themselves caught up in a conflict that they didn't ask to be a part of. Grave of the Fireflies specifically highlights how vulnerable children were in World War II. The story is essential to understanding how the destruction of World War II had very real consequences for many innocent civilians.

7 'Letters From Iwo Jima' (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Letters from Iwo Jima showcases the Battle of Iwo Jima from the Japanese perspective, specifically through the eyes of Private Saigo (Kazunari Ninomiya), a man who was conscripted into the Japanese army. The story follows Saigo's quest to survive the brutality that he encounters on the island. Letters from Iwo Jima is technically a double feature, with Clint Eastwood directing both this and Flags of Our Fathers, which showcase differing perspectives on the same events.

What makes Letters from Iwo Jima so compelling is that it humanizes those who fought for Japan during World War II. Rather than painting them as a faceless enemy, the movie portrays a character who was conscripted against their will and forced to fight a war he wanted no part of. Letters from Iwo Jima offers a nuanced portrayal of those once considered enemies of America and how they had their own complex lives.

6 'Come and See' (1985)

Directed by Elem Klimov

Come and See is a Soviet World War II drama set against the backdrop of the German occupation of Byelorussia during World War II. The movie specifically follows teenager Flyora (Aleksei Kravchenko), who witnesses the atrocities committed by the Nazis against civilians. Come and See uses hyperrealism and surrealism to examine just how psychologically damaging warfare is to those who witness it first-hand.

What makes Come and See such an important movie about World War II is that it highlights the devastation and destruction war causes, both physically and mentally. The movie's message that there are no winners in war is driven home through this particularly brutal chapter of World War II. Additionally, Come and See leans into its anti-war message by showing that there is no glory in war. This sets it apart as a new World War II movie, many of which showcase patriotic themes.

5 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer follows the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). The movie shows Oppenheimer's involvement in the Manhattan Project, which saw the development of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer also follows the fallout of the development of this weapon, which changed the course of war and society at large. The movie balances its focus on Oppenheimer with commentary about how his choices and the choices of those around him led to the development and use of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer uses the life of one man to showcase how much was at stake during World War II. The movie showcases how one man profoundly influenced World War II and subsequent history. This is another example of a movie set during World War II that does a deep dive into the life of someone who created a turning point for combatants and civilians alike. Oppenheimer leans into the humanity of its titular character and provides a snapshot of how people in positions of power made decisions that changed lives.

4 'Das Boot' (1981)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Das Boot follows the crew of a German U-boat during World War II that was tasked with patrolling the Atlantic Ocean. The Battle of the Atlantic is shown through the eyes of this submarine crew, who faced unique challenges that were posed by fighting the war exclusively underwater. Das Boot sees the crew of the U-boat struggle with the chaos of the war, the tedium of failing to complete a mission, and the morality of their service in the German armed forces.

Das Boot is an essential movie about World War II because it showcases how important submarine warfare was to both sides of the conflict. Additionally, the movie shows a nuanced view of those who served in the German armed forces and showcases characters who ultimately wanted to do right by their fellow soldiers. Das Boot offers a unique perspective on submarine warfare by presenting an authentic story.

3 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Saving Private Ryan follows a group of American soldiers stationed in Normandy, France, during World War II. Private Ryan (Matt Damon) is listed as missing after his brothers are killed in action. Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) leads this group of soldiers in finding Private Ryan. Along the way, he has to manage how disgruntled the group is and how their personalities often clash. Saving Private Ryan is a story about soldiers coming together and ultimately uniting behind a common goal.

What makes Saving Private Ryan such an iconic movie set in World War II is the fact that it provides unique insight into how Americans saw their contribution to the war effort in Europe specifically. It highlights what Americans consider their soldiers' best qualities, including fraternity, determination, honor, and sacrifice. Saving Private Ryan captured how Americans saw these qualities as critical in winning the war.

2 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Schindler's List is based on the real life of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson). The movie chronicles Schindler's experience as a factory owner who initially tried to make his fortune during the war. Schindler is eventually confronted with the reality of the war and what the Nazis fought for, as he sees the cruelty inflicted on the Jewish people who were held as prisoners. Schindler's List is ultimately a redemption story.

What makes Schindler's List such a compelling World War II movie is the fact that it highlights the difference one person could make in interrupting the horrors of the Holocaust, as massive as it was. The movie emphasizes the fact that while the Nazis were a massive machine to destroy the Jewish people, individuals faced the choice of whether to go along with this or whether to do the right thing and interrupt evil. Schindler's List is also a necessary World War II movie since it highlights the personal tragedies of the Holocaust.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Casablanca is a romance set in Morocco during World War II. The movie centers around American nightclub owner Rick Blaine (Humphrey Boggart), Rick's former love Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman), and Czechoslovak resistance fighter Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). The story is set in Rick's nightclub, called "Rick's Café Américain", which is a character in itself. Casablanca follows Rick's conflict between wanting to reconnect with Ilsa and helping Victor as he continues his resistance activities.

Casablanca is a unique World War II movie in that it was made during the war itself. This movie has an additional emotional depth since many of the actors seen throughout the movie were from Europe themselves. Casablanca features a poignant story representing the hopes and fears of those living through World War II. The movie features a story of love and hope that is contrasted with the evils of the Nazi regime. This makes for a poignant reflection on what the stakes of World War II were.

