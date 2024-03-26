World War II was the deadliest conflict in human history, killing an estimated 60 million people worldwide. Each one of those people, as well as the ones who survived, all had their own stories to tell; a handful of those get turned into movies. Indeed, there is an endless amount of movies about the Second World War, and this is because the war itself is wrought with heroism.

This fascination that many have with World War II is precisely why it is such an explored topic in Hollywood. Sadly, not all World War II films get the attention that they deserve, especially with such a competitive market. These war stories are equally heroic and worthy of telling, but for some reason, they never broke into the mainstream as some other WWII flicks did.

10 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Grave of the Fireflies is often widely regarded more as a Studio Ghibli movie rather than a World War II movie, which isn't incorrect, to be honest. While the incredible Studio Ghibli did indeed make this film, it's a far cry from some of their other, more fantastical projects. Grave of the Fireflies follows two Japanese children who struggle to survive after their home is destroyed in an American bombing raid.

Studio Ghibli movies are ordinarily whimsical and full of adventure, yet this movie has nothing of the sort. In fact, it's one of the most depressing movies ever made, and being animated makes no difference at all. The visuals pull no punches and portray the horrors of war with morbid detail. That said, it's also excellent and was praised by critics, who consider it a powerful anti-war statement from one of cinema's most evocative studios. It is not just a movie--it is a cautionary tale that in war, the innocent are the ones who suffer the most. And while Studio Ghibli's overall reputation has eclipsed its overall reach, Grave of the Butterflies remains a harrowing yet masterful depiction of the horrors of war.

9 'Memphis Belle' (1990)

Director: Michael Caton-Jones

Memphis Belle is a film that many haven't even heard of before, which is a real shame because it received good critical reviews. The story concerns the Memphis Belle, a real B-17 Flying Fortress bomber that was enlisted by the United States as it embarks on its 25th and final mission. Interestingly, the movie is the feature film debut of singer Harry Connick Jr.

Apart from that, Memphis Belle was praised for its heartfelt message about heroism and sacrifice, as bombing missions were extremely dangerous in the Second World War, especially for slow-moving aircraft such as the Memphis Belle. The criticisms mainly came from the various clichés the movie had, but this isn't always a bad thing—it could be argued that the war genre benefits from these cliches. While not particularly daring, it doesn't need to be, as it manages to be entertaining and inspiring all the same.

8 'Sophie Scholl: The Final Days' (2005)

Director: Marc Rothemund

Sophie Scholl, along with her brother and her best friend, were three German college students who stand in history as some of the only people to ever take a stand against the looming evil of Adolf Hitler. Sophie (Julia Jentsch) starts the White Rose, a group that begins planting anti-Hitler and anti-Nazi material in and around their university's campus. This was something they had to do in secret, as under the Nazi regime, this was a crime punishable by death.

This remarkable story makes for quite a good movie, actually. What's really impressive is the dialogue in the courtroom scene towards the end is word-for-word identical to what the actual court transcript says. Sophie Scholl - The Final Days is not only a magnificent tale of fighting back against all odds but a historically accurate movie, too. Many biopics come out every year, but this one stands out not only for its veracity but for shining a light on a figure history might have otherwise forgotten.

7 'Letters From Iwo Jima' (2006)

Director: Clint Eastwood

While most war movies feature a heroic struggle toward victory, Letters From Iwo Jima is no such film. This film decides to take the unorthodox approach and follow the Japanese, who famously lost the battle of Iwo Jima in the final months of the Second World War. While an American film would normally portray the Americans as the heroes and the Japanese as the villains, this film opted to make both sides appear as a group of ordinary people fighting for the things that they believe in because war isn't always so black-and-white.

The Japanese soldiers are relatable and compassionate, and it's really nice to see an American war film lend a sympathetic ear to the enemies that they defeated decades ago. While many of the Japanese Empire's deeds during the war were certainly evil, this was mostly on behalf of the government, and regular people like the protagonist sadly didn't have much of a choice in the matter. Letters From Iwo Jima is a harrowing tragedy that shows what losing the war is really like for the poor soldiers caught in between.

6 'The King's Choice' (2016)

Director: Erik Poppe

The King's Choice is a Norwegian film reminiscent of The King's Speech (2010), which stars Colin Firth as King George VI as he prepares to deliver a speech to the British populace officially declaring war on Germany. Whereas the latter is about a British king, the former is about the Norwegian king, Haakon VII, played by Jesper Christensen. This movie was so good that it made the shortlist for the Oscars for the Best Foreign Language Film.

A harrowing tale of family and sacrifice, The King's Choice sees King Haakon forced to send his family away while he remains in Norway, all while under the German invasion. Eventually, he is left with no choice but to escape to Britain. The King's Choice is a story about how war can tear families apart and how no one is immune to this fate, even royalty. Powered by Christensen's commanding yet vulnerable performance, the film shows a new perspective from a country that isn't usually prominently featured in World War II depictions.

5 'The Forgotten Battle' (2020)

Director: Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.

The Forgotten Battle is a Dutch movie about the Battle of the Scheldt, which occurred near the end of the Second World War. While the battle is not widely talked about, it would appear, unfortunately, that neither is the movie. Although it received excellent reviews, the film failed to break even at the box office.

It was then released on Netflix, where reviewers had nothing but positive things to say about it, earning a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The only reason it can be considered underrated is due to the fact that many haven’t given it the chance it deserves. The cast features not only Dutch actors but Americans, too, with everyone playing crucial roles in the narrative surrounding the battle. Anyone who's into the Second World War will surely find some value in The Forgotten Battle; this isn’t one that you’ll want to leave aside

4 'Ivan's Childhood' (1962)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Ivan's Childhood takes place during Operation Barbarossa, which was a codename for Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union. This was the bloodiest part of the war and the deadliest military campaign in history. During the invasion, young Ivan's (Nikolai Burlyayev) parents are killed, leaving the Russian boy all on his own. He is eventually picked up by Soviet soldiers, and wanting to avenge the death of his parents, Ivan asks to help the war by spying on the Germans, which the soldiers allow.

Striking and powerful, Ivan's Childhood is a sweeping drama that shows a boy who desperately clings to his childhood, even as the war forces him to grow up. It is a message that in such a harrowing crisis, there is a place for everyone to help out if they want to. The film portrays the battle of youth and adulthood as they both seek to overtake each other, which is an excellent dynamic to watch unfold. Ivan's Childhood is among Andrei Tarkovsky's best movies, a poignant and unforgettable portrayal of the loss of innocence.

3 'The Inglorious Bastards' (1978)

Director: Enzo G. Castellari

The Inglorious Bastards is an Italian film that directly inspired Quentin Tarantino's World War II film, Inglourious Basterds. While Tarantino's film isn't a direct remake, there is a clear influence in the Oscar-winner's 2009 film. The 1978 original follows a ragtag band of misfits who have all been arrested for various crimes during their military service and the journey they take as they escape the clutches of their superiors.

The action is stellar, the characters are memorable, and the production value is really something to behold. Any Quentin Tarantino fan should definitely keep their eyes open for Tarantino's roots as a director—he has said that multiple other films have heavily inspired some of his projects, and this one is no exception to that rule. Moreover, The Inglorious Bastards is among the first truly subversive war movies, a depiction of a new side to the war, unlike anything that had come before.

2 'The Longest Day' (1962)

Directors: Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, Bernhard Wicki

The Longest Day was the quintessential D-Day movie before Saving Private Ryan came along and became the primary film associated with the event. This is one of the most historically accurate war movies out there, not only based on a non-fiction book by Cornelius Ryan but featuring mostly real-life characters. The film features a huge ensemble cast of dozens of actors, all working towards various goals.

The movie is also filmed in a docudrama style, depicting both sides of the war during the days leading up to and after D-Day. While The Longest Day was a great success in its time, it seems to have been sort of left behind by modern audiences, with Saving Private Ryan taking most of the attention from it. That said, the latter film isn't as historically accurate as this one, so for those looking for a closer account of D-Day as it really happened, this is the film for them.

1 'Narvik' (2022)

Director: Erik Skjoldbjærg

Narvik tells the story of the Battles of Narvik in Norway, featuring a group of Norwegian soldiers who desperately fight to hold the titular town, though this mission is destined to fail. Two months of brutal fighting would ensue between the Allies and the Axis, but ultimately, the Allies would lose, and Narvik would fall to the Third Reich.

Released in 2022 to an excellent reception, Narvik sadly flew under the radar; very few people really talk about it, and it's questionable whether a lot of people have even seen it. This is another movie that opts to show a battle from the losing side, depicting a hopeless struggle against all odds. Even if the battle isn't won, the soldiers opt to go out in a blaze of glory, taking down as many Germans with them as they can. Narvik is also about familial division, as characters find their families don't always share their anti-Nazi views. The film received a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the only criticisms stemming from thin character development. Apart from that, it was deemed to be nearly perfect.

