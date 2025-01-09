One of the main requirements for great World War II movies is that they have to maintain some semblance of realism unless they've opted to go for a completely off-the-wall, fantastical tone. Most World War II movies generally try to make things as realistic as possible, but many have failed miserably in doing so, whether through poor research or ill-planning. The war itself ended 80 years ago, which means that there are still a handful of veterans left in this world who were around when these World War II movies actually came out.

Very few war movies have earned the seal of approval from those who actually lived through the conflict. Indeed, it's downright impossible to show the horrors of war exactly as they were—it's hard enough to imagine them—but a few movies have come close. These are the best World War II movies that were loved by veterans, which is enough to attest to their quality without necessarily relying on critical reviews.

10 'Unbroken' (2014)

Directed by Angelina Jolie

Unbroken is a war survival movie about three British RAF pilots who are shot down over the Pacific and must survive on a life raft, awaiting rescue. Critics weren't very nice to this movie, but it was a bigger hit with general audiences, including one Navy veteran who attended a special screening of the movie during its year of release. Not only did this veteran view the movie, but he also read the best-selling novel upon which it was based.

Veteran Al Exner told of his experiences as a Navy surgical technician. Exner felt that, while there were obviously some exaggerations, he liked the movie and thought its portrayal of life during the war and survival at sea was pretty spot-on. Hey, if it's good enough for someone who was actually in the war, it's good enough for plenty of viewers who weren't, right? Sure, Unbroken could have been better, but it's pretty clear that there were veterans who commended it.

9 'Fury' (2014)

Directed by David Ayer

Fury follows a fictional tank crew as they advance into Germany in the final weeks before the Reich's surrender. They are often at odds with each other and with the local civilian population, but their camaraderie remains strong, intending to see their mission through until the end. Unfortunately, the Germans have superior firepower when it comes to tanks, and the crew can only do so much against the odds before they are overrun.

The film received favorable reviews, one of which came from a veteran by the name of Bill Betts, a radio operator in one of the very same tanks featured in the film. Betts stated that, while no movie can capture what a nightmare war really is, he enjoyed Fury and felt that it was pretty realistic in terms of the finer details, from the chemistry between the crew to the combat with German forces. Betts did find the final scene a bit far-fetched, but overall, he was relatively pleased with Fury.

8 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Hacksaw Ridge is a biopic about American combat medic Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), a conscientious objector who willingly chose never to touch a weapon. During the Battle of Okinawa in 1945, Doss' battalion retreated from the eponymous ridge, but he opted to stay behind by himself. Doss worked through the night, non-stop, tending to the wounded and saving the lives of 75 soldiers, both American and Japanese. For this monumental feat, Doss was awarded the Medal of Honor, becoming the first conscientious objector ever to receive this highly coveted prize.

It was a movie that critics and audiences alike loved, with one of the audience members being Elmer Hart, a fellow combat medic who was also a conscientious objector. Hart served in this very same battle, not too far from where Doss' division was fighting, though the two did not personally know each other. Hart stated that he doesn't really watch many movies but that he made the extra effort to see Hacksaw Ridge in theatres because he lived through the events of the battle. Upon returning from the theatre, Hart stated that he very much enjoyed it and found it fast-paced but realistic, although some parts were played up by Hollywood, which is to be expected.

7 'Hart's War' (2002)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit

Hart's War is far from the greatest World War II film ever made. It's not awful, but many found it pretty average or good but not great. The movie stars Bruce Willis and Colin Farrell as two US military officials tasked with defending a Black American fighter pilot accused of murder. Much of the film revolves around life as a prisoner of war; thus, many found it a bit dull.

One US veteran and former POW viewed the movie, and though there were some things he didn't like, he actually defended it, saying that the best part was how it captures the monotony of being a POW. Day in and day out is much of the same thing—it's an unpleasant, boring, torturous existence, and the movie surprisingly nailed this aspect. Hart's War is based on a novel, which is, in turn, based on the stories that the author's father told him. His father felt that the movie was as realistic as it could be and was pretty happy with it.

6 'Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo' (1944)

Directed by Mervyn LeRoy

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo actually came out during World War II. It is about the Doolittle Raiders, a group of American pilots who execute secret bombing missions in Japan shortly after Pearl Harbor to bring the war home to the Japanese. This Pacific War movie boasts some incredible critical and audience reviews, many of these reviews coming from the actual Doolittle Raiders themselves. Since the movie came out while the war was still on, the Raiders who survived the events depicted in the movie had the chance to see it.

Overall, they felt it was a fitting tribute to their deeds and were rather pleased with it. Even some of their wives, who knew of their missions, were thrilled with the depictions of their husbands on screen. Getting the thumbs up from the very same people that one's film is about is pretty much the highest form of honor a director can receive, so it should go without saying that this movie is definitely a winner. Unfortunately though, Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo has been mostly lost to the sands of time and has kind of fallen into obscurity.