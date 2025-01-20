No other real-life event featured more in cinema than World War II. It's one of the most iconic conflicts in human history and continues to be shown heavily in movies throughout the years. For decades, cinemagoers have become fascinated by films centering around this war. Some of the great movies in history revolve around this period, and it's mostly stellar stories.

Unfortunately, the following entries below are WWII films that no one could consider the best. These are some of the worst war movies, period. Whether critical and commercial duds or historically inaccurate flops, these movies don't honor the events they portray and can get quite frustrating to watch. From Michael Bay's Pearl Harbor to Xiao Feng's Air Strike, here are the ten worst movies depicting World War II.

At first, entering a film around the infamous attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor seems like it would make for a compelling idea, as it was already once in 1970 with Tora! Tora! Tora! In the hands of a more subtle director with respect to history, they would turn this story truly into one of the greats. But instead, the disastrous 2001 blockbuster Pearl Harbor got director Michael Bay.

Known for his weak storytelling and need for obnoxious explosions, Bay and his films have been viewed more as style over substance, and here it clearly shows. Pearl Harbor is a bloated, explosion-heavy mess with less to do with actual history and more of an awkward romance drama. The leads are poorly miscast, the dialog is clichéd, the attack scene drags on way longer than the actual event, and it's filled with frustrating inaccuracies. While there is some decent action and a few thrilling performances, Pearl Harbor is certainly not one of the most praised war movies around.

What makes an aerial war movie so thrilling? Is it the high-flying action, incredible midair stunts, the hot-shot ace pilots, or a combination of the three? Indeed, these movies have fascinated cinemagoers for years, and there are plenty of memorable ones to choose from. But not all of them have such a high reputation, which is where 2012's Red Tails comes in.

Red Tails is not entirely terrible or frustrating, but it just falls short of being an entertaining movie. It plays things too safely, telling a generic story that, while based on incredibly true events, is still forgettable and formulaic. The acting is OK for what the performers are given, but the characters are one-dimensional and saddled with clichéd dialog. The battle scenes are semi-decent despite their overreliance on unconvincing-looking CGI. Overall, Red Tails is a bit of a disappointment—not the worst, but certainly not the best.

Besides some famous examples, like Escape to Athens and The Guns of Navarone, Greece often doesn't get shown as much in WWII movies as in other parts of Europe. Even so, in 2001, a film adaption of a novel set in Axis-Occupied Greece premiered. Captain Corelli's Mandolin could have offered a compelling story that shed light on this mostly overshadowed side of the war and offered some decent history. Instead, it was a melodramatic, dull mess that failed to entertain.

The romance is wasted by the lack of chemistry between the two leads, Nicolas Cage and Penélope Cruz. And there's no looking past Cage's hilariously fake Italian accent, which makes the performance laughable. Though visually stunning and competently directed, Captain Corelli's Mandolin is an easily skippable war film that doesn't really offer anything interesting.

A war movie shedding light on an unsung group of heroes during World War II seems like a great idea. But what happens when someone makes that movie only to barely focus on those heroes at all? Unfortunately, that's what happened with John Woo's 2002 action war drama Windtalkers, a failed attempt to honor the story of the Navajo code talkers who were instrumental in the war effort.

Sadly, the code talkers are poorly represented. Besides Adam Beache's main character, Ben Yahzee, the rest are sidelined as supporting characters or barely shown at all. Instead, the film sees Nicolas Cage hogging most of the screen time, and although his acting is fine, his character is just generic. Windtalkers is forgettable, clichéd, and features so many tired tropes. It's not as frustratingly bad as some others here, but it honestly comes across as mediocre.