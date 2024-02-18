The Academy sure does love war movies. Over the course of the Oscars' history, they have given dozens upon dozens of films in the war genre golden statuettes for their artistic value, including the very first Best Picture winner, the unfortunately obscure but tragically underratedWings. A whopping 22 films have earned the top Academy Award, and plenty of them are among the most influential classics in the genre.

More than perhaps any other kind of war film, the Academy loves movies set during World War I and World War II. From old artworks with incredible historical value like the epic drama The Best Years of Our Lives, to more modern meditations on the concept of war like the masterpiece Schindler's List, many movies set during these horribly bleak periods of human history have been recipients of Hollywood's most coveted award.

10 'Mrs. Miniver' (1942)

Directed by William Wyler

Image via Loew's Inc.

In the incredible Mrs. Miniver, winner of six Academy Awards, a British family struggles to survive the first months of World War II, dodging bombs while realizing just how fragile the human condition really is. This is one of the best war movies that won Best Picture, wearing its heart on its sleeve and displaying the full power of William Wyler as a director.

While very obviously a propaganda film, Mrs. Miniver might very well be the best propaganda film made during World War II—And that's saying a lot. Balancing tragedy, romance, and nice touches of comedy, Wyler created a really heavy drama that soars thanks to a smartly written script and a timeless performance by the great Greer Garson, who deservedly won an Oscar for her work.

9 'From Here to Eternity' (1953)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

Image via Columbia Pictures

Though it's perhaps best remembered nowadays for earning Frank Sinatra the Oscar that he needed to really cement himself as an outstanding actor, From Here to Eternity has an awful lot more going for it. Winner of a whopping eight Academy Awards, it's a romantic drama about a private cruelly punished for not boxing on his unit's team at an American Army base in 1941 Hawaii, just shortly before the Pearl Harbor attack.

This is one of the greatest romance films that have won Best Picture, thanks to a number of timeless performances and a towering depiction of the darkest side of the U.S. military, a subject that wasn't explored in movies very often at the time. It's an incredible film, definitely deserving more recognition than it gets.

8 'Wings' (1927)

Directed by William A. Wellman

Image via Paramount Pictures

As the first winner of the Best Picture Oscar, Wings is a film of tremendous historical value. Even beyond that, however, it's an excellent movie in its own right. It tells the epic romantic story of two young WWI fighter pilots, one rich and one middle-class, who fall in love with the same woman.

Technically impressive and with a narrative that has aged beautifully, remaining utterly enthralling almost a century later, Wings is oh so much more than just a museum piece. For those looking for a good gateway into the fascinating world of silent film and early Hollywood cinema, this riveting depiction of World War I is the perfect option.

Wings (1927) Director William A. Wellman

7 'Patton' (1970)

Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner

Image via 20th Century Studios

Patton is a biopic about the titular General George S. Patton Jr., following the World War II phase of his controversial career. Starring George C. Scott offering a monumental performance in what's perhaps his greatest movie, Patton is a psychologically complex dissection of the titular character, touching on themes of the implications of leadership in times of war.

Richly layered and unrelenting as it dives deeper and deeper into the psyche of its lead character over the course of its nearly three hours of runtime, Patton is the perfect depiction of war as hell. While it sometimes has a hard time not painting its protagonist as a hero, it ultimately succeeds as one of the most nuanced biopics and character studies ever made.

6 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

Image via Universal Pictures

Nowadays, general audiences may be more familiar with its highly acclaimed and Oscar-lauded 2022 German remake. However, the original American version of All Quiet on the Western Front remains the superior portrayal of this harrowing, highly character-driven story about the devastating inhumanity that the horrors of war engender.

This is far and away one of the best movies of the 1930s, making its Best Picture win not only understandable, but incredibly satisfying as well. The movie's battle sequences are astonishing for a picture of its age, but it's at its best when it quiets down and spends time with its richly complex and engaging characters.

5 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

Directed by William Wyler

Image via RKO Pictures

Though he's best known for his amazing historical epic Ben-Hur, director William Wyler made another epic on a much more restrained scale that's perhaps his very best work: The Best Years of Our Lives, where three WWII veterans return home to the American Midwest to discover that they and their families have been changed permanently.

Both during the war and in the post-war period, many films tackled the effects of the conflict and its impact on American life. Few pictures, however, evaluated the effects of such horrific events on veterans with quite as much complexity, pathos, and sincerity as Wyler's magnum opus. Even today, it's an engrossing watch with tons of staying power.

4 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Directed by David Lean

Image via Columbia Pictures

English auteur David Lean was the master of epics, one of the most riveting embodiments of the artistic values of classic Hollywood during its Golden Age and beyond. One of his best films is The Bridge on the River Kwai, a psychological drama of gargantuan proportions where a group of British prisoners of war are forced to build a railway bridge for their Japanese captors, not knowing that the Allied forces are planning a raid to destroy it.

River Kwai is as much of a celebration of bravery as it is a critique of the irrationality of honor and the roles that people play in a war. Playing with the tropes of the war genre and examining all the façets of war in-depth, Lean crafted an outstanding masterpiece that was more than deserving of its sweep at the 1958 Oscars, where it took seven statuettes home.

The Bridge on the River Kwai Director David Lean

3 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Image via Warner Bros.

With a pair of legendary performances by Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, as well as one of the greatest screenplays in film history, Casablanca is a timeless classic that any movie fan should watch at least once in their lives. It's the sweeping romantic tale of a cynical American expatriate struggling to decide whether or not to help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape the Nazis in French Morocco.

Casablanca is a cinematic achievement like no other. Dark yet unabashedly romantic, deeply philosophical and hopeful, it's an interesting exploration of themes of luck and the power of the past. There are few war films that get better and better with age, and Michael Curtiz's greatest masterpiece is certainly one of them.

Casablanca Director Michael Curtiz

2 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

His career has been full of ups and downs, but denying that Steven Spielberg is one of the best, most influential, and most iconic filmmakers in the history of American cinema would be silly. Everyone has a different favorite Spielberg movie, but the best is probably his highly acclaimed Schindler's List, a hard-hitting biopic about this controversial figure, a German industrialist in Nazi-occupied Poland who grew increasingly concerned about his Jewish workers after witnessing their persecution by the German regime.

Dripping with emotion and poignancy, Schindler's List is not only one of the most profoundly affecting war films ever made, but one of the most profoundly affecting movies in general. Its depiction of the subject-matter is both sensitive and harrowing, displaying the atrocious horrors of the Holocaust while leaving plenty of room for hope and humanity.

1 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Directed by David Lean

Image via Columbia Pictures

David Lean really was the undisputed leading exponent of the cinematic epic, and Lawrence of Arabia is the crown jewel of his amazing filmography. One of the best epics that won Best Picture, it's a biopic following the story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who united and led the Arab tribes against the Turks during World War I.

Everyone involved in Lawrence of Arabia is at the top of their game, from Lean offering the most sprawling and visually impressive direction of his career to Peter O'Toole delivering the strongest performance of his illustrious career. It's a really satisfying feeling when a war movie as timeless and admirable as the masterwork that is Lawrence of Arabia wins Hollywood's top award.

Lawrence of Arabia Director David Lean

