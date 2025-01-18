When it comes to horror, one of the most popular sub-genres remains zombies. The flesh eating take on the end of the world has seen countless classics, like Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, and 28 Days Later over the years. However, one of the more intriguing modern entries to the genre has been World War Z. Now the Brad Pitt-starring horror thriller is getting fresh undead life with a new 4K steelbook from Scream Factory.

The World War Z 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook features new artwork of a deadly zombie horde scaling each other just like in the film. The image appears to wrap around the entire steelbook. This is the second time Scream Factory will be debuting the horror thriller on 4K. Their original standard 4K was released in 2023. This latest version will have all the same special features. This includes various featurettes like a four-part making-of documentary titled “WWZ: Production”, “Becoming a Zombie”, and “The Score of World War Z. The steelbook will be a Walmart exclusive.

What's ‘World War Z’ About?

Based on the book of the same name by Max Brooks, World War Z follows Gerry Lane (Pitt) as his family gets stuck in the middle of a deadly outbreak. This is a virus that’s turning everyone into dreadful zombies. The former UN investigator needs to use all his skills if he’s going to lead his family to survival and find the source of this killer virus. When World War Z released in theaters in 2013, it was a major zombie hit, making over $540 million worldwide, the film managed to almost triple its $190 million budget.

Over a decade later, it's still the highest grossing zombie movie of all-time by a wide margin. The film also received mostly positive reviews, holding a fresh