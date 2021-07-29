Stand against hordes of the undead once again in the new stories for 'World War Z.'

Zombie fans around the world will rejoice as they can once again dive into World War Z in a new expansion that incorporates the base as well! World War Z: Aftermath looks to bring veterans and newcomers alike into the game with all new content. Saber Interactive details all the upcoming content and changes in their gameplay overview trailer in this heart-pounding co-op shooter, which releases for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in fall 2021.

New missions take players around the globe including the city of Rome and its streets, catacombs, and even the famous Coliseum. Players will also find themselves in Russia battling aboard an abandoned cruise ship and hiding from a fierce blizzard. For the first time in the game, players can also engage Zekes in a new first-person mode for even more immersion. Additionally, Saber Interactive has incorporated a new melee system full of unique moves, perks, and both one-handed and two-handed weapons.

A new class titled Vanguard is also being added that is capable of plowing through hordes with an electric shield. To combat this new player class, a new enemy has been added in the form of a horde of plague rats. To keep players engaged, World War Z: Aftermath plans to add new daily missions that provide bonus rewards. Fortunately, Saber Interactive understands that not everyone can gather up a squad and therefore will offer the ability to play with AI-controlled teammates.

World War Z: Aftermath releases for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in fall 2021. It launches as both an expansion to the original game at discounted purchase prices for those who already own it, and as a standalone that includes all content from the 'Game of the Year' edition for newcomers. You can check out the gameplay overview trailer below and get an in-depth look at the game:

