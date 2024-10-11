Brad Pitt's team-up flick with George Clooney, Wolfs, has been a major hit on Apple TV+ since its premiere last month, and is poised to stay on the platform forever. However, the same can't be said for one of his most famous movies, World War Z, which Netflix announced will depart the streaming service on October 31. World War Z tells the story of a former United Nations employee, Gerry Lane (Pitt), who traverses the world in a race against time to thwart a zombie epidemic that is slowly destroying the world and threatening to wipe humans off the face of the earth. In addition to Pitt, World War Z also stars Peter Capaldi and Matthew Fox, and the film currently sits at a 67% score from critics and a 72% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

World War Z is based on the novel of the same name by Max Brooks, and an all-star roster of scribes teamed to write the screenplay for the film, including Matthew Michael Carnahan, Drew Goddard, Damon Lindelof, and J. Michael Straczynski. Carnahan is best known for his work on 21 Bridges, the conspiracy thriller starring Chadwick Boseman and J.K. Simmons that's streaming on Netflix. Goddard is famous for writing the script for The Martian, the Matt Damon-led space epic directed by Ridley Scott, and he also created the Daredevil series for Netflix. Lindelof is one of the creators alongside J.J. Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber of the hit TV show, Lost, and Straczynski wrote the script for Chris Hemsworth's debut as the God of Thunder in 2011's Thor.

What Are Brad Pitt’s Most Famous Roles?

Brad Pitt has won two Oscars in his career; the first was a Best Picture win for 12 Years a Slave, which he starred in and produced, and he won his first Academy Award for a performance for his work in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood in 2020. Pitt is also famous for starring alongside Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie, who he was married to from 2014-2019. Another of his notable roles came from starring opposite Edward Norton and Meat Loaf in Fight Club, the 1999 film from director David Fincher.

World War Z will leave Netflix on October 31 but will continue streaming on Paramount+ for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch World War Z on Netflix.

World War Z Based on the novel by Max Brooks, World War Z tells the story of a world ravaged by a zombie virus. Former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) braves the apocalypse in search of a cure. He is tasked with finding the point of origin of the virus in order to synthesize a vaccine, reluctantly doing so in exchange for his family's safety. His search takes him around the world, where he witnesses all the devastation of the apocalypse. Director Marc Forster Cast Brad Pitt , Mireille Enos , Daniella Kertesz , James Badge Dale , Ludi Boeken , Matthew Fox Runtime 116 Release Date June 20, 2013 Main Genre Action Writers Matthew Michael Carnahan , Drew Goddard , Damon Lindelof , J. Michael Straczynski , Max Brooks Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline Remember Philly! Website http://www.worldwarzmovie.com/ Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX