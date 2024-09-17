One of Brad Pitt's most famous movies, which he doesn't feature with another major Hollywood star, is turning heads on streaming now 11 years after its release. World War Z, which Pitt stars in alongside Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz, and James Badge Dale, has snuck into the Paramount+ top 10, currently sitting in the #10 spot. The film follows a former United Nations employee, Gerry Lane (Pitt), who travels the world in a race against time to stop a zombie apocalypse that's toppling armies and governments and on the brink of destroying humanity itself. In addition to Pitt, Enos, Kertesz, and Dale, World War Z also stars Matthew Fox, Ludi Boeken, and Fana Mokoena, and the film currently sits at a 67% score from critics and a 72% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

World War Z is based on the novel by Max Brooks. J. Michael Straczynski, Damon Lindelof, Drew Goddard, and Matthew Michael Carnahan all teamed up to pen the screenplay for the film. Goddard has worked on some major projects over the years, such as serving as the creator for Netflix's Daredevil series, writing the script for The Martian, and also writing episodes of Lost and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Lindelof is the creator of Watchmen, the hit HBO superhero series which aired one season in 2019. Marc Foster directed World War Z, and it is among his most famous works to this day. He most recently helmed Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren in White Bird, which he directed one year after working with Tom Hanks on A Man Called Otto.

What Are the Most Popular Things To Watch on Paramount+?

While not still occupying the top three spots, all three of John Krasinski's Quiet Place movies are still sitting comfortably in the top six movies on Paramount+. Another Krasinski film, IF, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, is currently sitting in the #2 spot. Tom Cruise's billion-dollar legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, is no stranger to the Paramount+ top 10, currently sitting in the #9 spot but refuses to depart the top 10 list. Mean Girls, the 2004 cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, has also grabbed the bottom spot in the Paramount+ top 10.

