World’s Most Dangerous Roads is a series that sends celebrities out to explore places known for having some of the most dangerous roads in the world. The show first aired from 2011 to 2013 on BBC Two, and was rebooted in 2023 for another round of nerve-wracking travels. It was in that reboot season that we got one of the most frightening episodes of the show, for multiple reasons. Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Saoirse-Monica Jackson, stars of the hit comedy series Derry Girls, are brought on to traverse the dangerous roads of Romania. Full of winding mountain roads and narrow ones at that, their entire journey was perilous. It was also chock-full of horror movie-worthy, including references to some of the most famous, as the pair travel into Transylvania and visit Dracula’s castle.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Saoirse-Monica Jackson Visit ‘Dracula’s Castle

Image via U&Dave

While Saoirse and Jamie-Lee’s trip takes them all around Romania, the biggest draw of the episode is when they visit Dracula’s castle, and learn why Bram Stoker took so much influence from it. They take on a treacherous winding road, including a precarious-looking bridge, that leads them to Bran Castle. The castle, perched high on a mountain peak and surrounded by forests, is referred to as Dracula’s castle by tourists. In the episode, Saoirse and Jamie-Lee share that while Stoker never visited the castle, he did name it Dracula’s home after seeing the drawings. When they get to the castle they are given the history of it, and its famous inhabitant, on the way. They are told that Dracula is a real person — also known as “Vlad the Impaler” for how he liked to impale people. Their guide explains Dracula means “son of the devil.” It was 400 years after Vlad the Impaler’s rule that Stoker resurrected the name in his famous novel.

The entire segment of the pair at Bran castle has an eerie mystique to it. It’s no surprise the castle was the inspiration for Dracula’s castle, as its foreboding presence looms while the girls explore the castle’s many twisting hallways and the spooky basement. Obviously, the girls aren’t at any risk, but it does feel tense as they learn about the dark history behind the Gothic castle. However, they make sure to cut the tension with their signature sense of humor. They’re told that vampires can only come into the castle if they are invited, so as long as they don’t invite anyone in, they’ll be safe. The girls joke that if the vampire looks like Johnny Depp or Brad Pitt they will most definitely be inviting them in, consequences be damned.

Saoirse and Jamie-Lee’s Trip Is Brimming With Horror Movie-Worthy Moments

Image via U&Dave

While the stop at Dracula’s castle is undeniably the biggest horror movie reference of the episode, the pair encounter some other horror movie-worthy moments throughout their journey. At one point they have to drive along pitch-black roads through a forest at night, which is a situation no one wants to find themselves in. They joke about this very situation with the kind of mindfulness we all wish horror movie characters would have. As they drive the roads, Saoirse explicitly says “This is the start of a horror film.” They proceed to joke about all the things they could encounter, like a strange man on the side of the road, their car breaking down at the most inconvenient time, or walking the roads at night to find some help. All of which Jamie-Lee hilariously replies “Nope!”

These roads lead them to the hotel they’ll be staying at for the night, which is perched on the side of a glacial lake. They mention that it looks like the location from Dirty Dancing. While they’re not wrong about the comparison, it’s reminiscent of The Shining’s Overlook Hotel for its secluded feel. The only thing that surrounds the hotel is water and snowy mountains, making it feel as though it’s the only place to exist. A similar feeling is provided in The Shining, as the entire place is vacated for the season. That’s not the case with Saoirse and Jamie-Lee, but it’s still eerie. Even their drive to the hotel is reminiscent of The Shining’s famous opening shot. Long winding roads, treacherously close to the edge of a cliff. If you didn’t know differently, you could easily assume it’s the same place. The hotel is noticeably smaller in scale, but its isolated location makes it just as eerie.

Transylvania is also a hugely popular location within the horror genre. Most times, when a movie deals with vampires, you can bet Transylvania will be mentioned, or at least provide inspiration. Not just vampires though, Transylvania is widely regarded as being home to all things supernatural and otherworldly. From ghosts to werewolves and everything in between. As beautiful a place as it is, travelling through, especially at night, is sure to be a frightening experience.

‘World’s Most Dangerous Roads’ Blends Rich History With Treacherous Travels

Image via U&Dave

Though the draw of World’s Most Dangerous Roads is the titular dangerous roads we watch being traversed, it also delivers so much history in every episode. Every episode features a different location, and as the travellers make their way through it, they are introduced to locals who help share the rich history of where they live. There’s always so much more to an episode than just the scary roads, and you end up getting a side of history with your thrills, making for an educational and entertaining experience all in one.