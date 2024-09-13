Most people can thank Netflix for drawing their attention to Charles Sobhraj through the streamer’s 2021 true-crime drama series, The Serpent. Titled after the convicted killer’s nickname, Tahar Rahim (Madame Web) starred as Sobhraj, a con-man and thief who was later accused and convicted of a string of murders in South Asia during the 1970s. Thought to be the person responsible for the death of at least 20 tourists, Sobhraj was imprisoned in India for more than two decades, only to wind up in jail again in Nepal from 2003-2022. Released by the Supreme Court of Nepal due to his old age, Sobhraj is now a free man living in his home country of France. Eyes have long been fixated on Sobhraj, but now his story will be told alongside several others in Peacock’s latest docuseries, World’s Most Notorious Killers. In an exclusive to Collider sneak peek, audiences can catch their first glimpse at how the conversation between Sobhraj and the production team goes down.

It would be fair to say that in most cases, convicted killers aren’t incredibly willing to sit in front of a camera and share their story. Whether they’re guilty or innocent, most of their lawyers likely advise them against giving any comments as just about everything could be twisted and considered damning. However, that wasn’t the case for Sobhraj, who seemed more than willing to sit down with the production team behind World’s Most Notorious Killers and get to chatting. In the sneak peek, audiences are taken to where the conversation began in London last year, as the interviewer sits opposite Sobhraj and starts asking questions.

What Other Cases Will Be Told in ‘World’s Most Notorious Killers’?

Peacock’s latest docuseries is a real globe-trotting true-crime expedition as audiences are shuttled around to various countries to learn more about their worst crimes. Along with Sobhraj, viewers will find out about England’s most notorious pair of murderers, Fred and Rose West, who sexually assaulted and murdered more than 10 young girls before disposing of their bodies in the cellar or yard of their home in Gloucester. Hopping between Austria and Los Angeles, killer-turned-writer Jack Unterweger carried out a string of brutal attacks primarily on sex workers. His crimes would carry him to Los Angeles, where the police would eventually catch on to his kill-signature, which led to his arrest. In Belgium, Marc Dutroux is known as “The Monster”, a pedophile and serial killer who was responsible for a slew of missing girls who will also serve as the subject for one of the episodes. Australia will be the final stop on the true-crime tour as the series wraps up by investigating the case of Christopher Dawson, who was long suspected of his wife, Lynette Dawson’s death in 1982. Though he got away with his heinous crime for years, Dawson was finally brought to justice thanks to some solid detective work.

You can check out our exclusive first look at World’s Most Notorious Killers above and tune into Peacock on September 17 for the show’s premiere.