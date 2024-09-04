If you’ve already finished binging Face to Face with Scott Peterson and are tired of hearing about American serial killers like John Wayne Gacy in Devil in Disguise, then Peacock has a brand-new docuseries that you’ll want to add to your queue. This time, the streamer will be taking audiences around the world in a series titled World’s Most Notorious Killers. While those of us living in the U.S. have heard plenty about Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer, there may be some who have never heard about the spine-chilling torture and murder committed by England’s most infamous killer couple, Fred and Rose West or the kidnappings and killings of the Belgian man known as “The Monster”. Today, Collider has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the five-part docuseries, showing which names audiences can expect to hear about when the title drops on September 17.

A murderer-turned-writer, Austrian killer, Jack Unterweger, fooled the public after a book he wrote while serving time for a murder helped him earn his freedom. On the outside, he became a celebrity, but his murderous tendencies would soon catch up, eventually carrying him to Los Angeles. It was there that police finally tracked and caught the killer who — ironically enough — like Richard Ramirez, called Downton LA’s Cecil Hotel home during his stay in the States. Another installment will take audiences to Australia where, in 1982, a wife and mother named Lynette Dawson vanished from her home without a trace. Her husband, Christopher Dawson, became exceedingly suspicious, especially when he moved the couple’s teenage babysitter into their home days after his wife’s disappearance. Charming, charismatic, and cunning, Dawson eluded authorities for decades before he was brought to justice for his wife’s murder.

Known as “The Monster,” Marc Dutroux was a Belgian man who was eventually caught after a slew of young girls went missing. Holding them captive in his hidden underground dungeon, this story goes much further than what appears on the surface. If you were to ask any English person who the most notorious killer was, they’d likely have a double answer — Fred and Rose West. The married couple were the monsters behind brutal attacks, sexual assaults, and murders of more than 10 young women whose bodies they would bury around their property. Finally, Netflix viewers may know the final subject of World’s Most Notorious Killers as Charles Sobhraj was the focus of a series titled after his nickname, The Serpent. Now out of prison, Peacock’s docuseries features an exclusive interview with Sobhraj.

