For the most part, the 2020s have been a wildly high-quality decade for exceptional filmmaking and furthering the possibilities of the medium as a whole. From massive blockbuster hits like Barbie and Dune to striking independent films like Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Substance, there is no shortage of great movies released in the 2020s. However, not every new film release has had such critical success, as there is also a selection of films that manage to disappoint in nearly every conceivable way.

Whether it be a mismanaged attempted blockbuster that wasted its potential or a low-budget disaster that is visibly falling apart at the seams, the modern era of digital filmmaking and streaming services has resulted in numerous cinematic blunders. The complete ineptitude and incompetence present within these films prove to only make the films that do find success that much more effective, showing exactly how bad the bottom of the barrel can truly get.

10 'Madame Web' (2024)

Directed by S.J. Clarkson

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of many notorious disasters that made up Sony's shoddy extended universe of Spider-Man villains without an actual Spider-Man to connect them, Madame Web's jarring editing and constant ADR made it a laughably bad experience. The film's middling attempts to set the stones for a larger multiverse fell on deaf ears, with its generic and unlikeable characters simply not having the depth or screen presence to make its terrible script and story worth watching.

It's clear from the get-go that whatever original vision and story was attempting to be told was completely destroyed and cut apart in the editing bay, as awkward dubbing and unnatural voice lines overwhelm the entire experience. While the likes of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced have all proven themselves to be highly effective and talented actresses in other works, Madame Web proves to suck all the life and charm out of them to create dull, uninspired performances.