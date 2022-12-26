Whether one appreciates blood-curdling horror, well-written dramas, interesting biopics, or big blockbusters like Marvel and DC superhero flicks, 2022 has been a good year for movies; at least in the sense that it delivered a good amount of films of a wide range of different genres.

Still, there were a lot of flicks that fell short of the expectations previously imposed upon them and ended up being incredibly disappointing for several reasons. There is no shortage of users on the platform who have something to say about the worst films of 2022, which go from Blonde to Amsterdam.

'Blonde'

Based on a fictional novel by author Joyce Carol Oatewith with the late Marilyn Monroe at its center, Blonde tells a fictionalized version of the huge Hollywood star's supposed story, and it stars the talented Ana de Armas as Monroe. Filled with disturbing and incredibly twisted scenes, Blonde fails to do right by the famous actor and exploits her horrible experiences instead.

On Reddit, many users agree that Andrew Dominik's bold film is one of 2022's most disappointing. "It made me question the ethics of depicting history on screen at all," remarks u/blankcheckvote44 as a response to a post. "Blonde was an arthouse mess just filled with baffling decisions and poisoned in its conception," adds u/Heddly in a different comment. "I guess De Armas looks like Marilyn Monroe pictures in a couple of shots but thematically I thought it was terrible and the writing was insulting."

'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor saga, and it follows the superhero as he embarks on a quest to save kidnapped Asgardian children from Christian Bale's God Butcher, Gorr. Thor teams up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who returns in full force.

After Ragnarok, Taika Waititi's film promised to be another hit. Instead, it ultimately failed to live up to viewers' expectations. "What a drop-off from Ragnarok. You can really feel the COVID shoot here - feels like the whole movie was filmed on green screen, and frequently like the actors aren't even in the same room," u/prunetoaster argues.

'Men'

A24's Men reflects on Jessie Buckley's character's trauma and grief after her husband James (Paapa Essiedu) dies by suicide. Haunted by painful memories and insufferable guilt, Harper decides to go on a holiday getaway alone in a stuffy, cozy village. Everything is seemingly going according to plan, until she notices that she's being followed by a creepy man.

This intriguing yet incredibly bizarre film definitely provoked different reactions from cinephiles from around the globe. Still, the highly divisive movie was mentioned a lot in a Reddit post revolving around the least-liked 2022 films. "It had a lot of" potential, "but it didn't trust its audience to understand what it was doing so it felt a little condescending," u/TurkeyFisher comments.

'Morbius'

Following Jared Leto's Michael Morbius, Morbius tells the story of a biochemist who tries to find a cure for a rare blood disease to help himself and others but ends up being infected with a transgenic form of vampirism that provides him with superhuman abilities.

While it's no shocker that the Daniel Espinosa movie takes a place on most lists about the worst movies of the year, users on the platform cannot mention it enough. According to u/nacnud298, "it feels like a whole movie’s worth of this movie was left on the cutting room floor. The post-credits scenes are truly deranged. Release the Tyrese-has-a-robot-arm Cut!"

'The Bubble'

This film directed by Judd Apatow is mostly a comedy movie about making films — it follows a group of actors who are stuck at a hotel mid-pandemic attempting to complete filming a movie.

Subverting many expectations, The Bubble was a letdown for Redditors: "The Bubble was by far the worst movie I saw this year," says u/mysterymaninurhome with 51 votes. "I couldn’t get through 25 minutes of The Bubble. Every joke felt obvious, false, or just plain half-assed. Apatow’s usual skill for making realistic characters, organic interactions, verisimilitude— all gone," adds u/whiteyak41.

'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Combining new characters with older ones, Jurassic World: Dominion follows a new adventure that spans the globe and takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. After Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) take in Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and she goes missing, the two try to find her and eventually come face to face with Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott), the owner of Biosyn.

With 78 votes, the new installment of the franchise is assuredly one of the most disappointing films of the year. U/DoctorGrimli32 adds that "Jurassic World Dominion kind of felt like the peak of everything wrong with movies today. The sloppy editing, the lack of ideas, the focus on nostalgia above all else, the commitment to lore over story, Chris Pratt, etc."

'Uncharted'

Starring Tom Holland as lead protagonist Nathan Drake, Uncharted is an adaptation of the famous video game of the same name. Exploring the character's origins, this Holland-led adventure film depicts Drake's first quest after he is recruited by Mark Wahlberg's Sully to find a treasure of the Magellan expedition.

As it turns out, Uncharted really is not for everyone: "I usually skip films that get bad reviews from people that I trust but wanted to check Uncharted out because I like the games," "bad idea and really bad movie," u/puberty1 says.

'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

A relationship between a 22-year-old college graduate who starts working as a Bar Mitzvah party host (Raiff) and a 32-year-old mother (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter with autism (Vanessa Burghardt) flourishes in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Surprisingly, there were lots of users who didn't hold back from expressing their displeasure with Cooper Raif's movie. A dissatisfied Redditor says "Oh man I wish I had even remembered Cha Cha Real Smooth before I made my post. I thought Shithouse was okay on release, but contained some troubling 'nice guy' elements to it. Cha Cha Real Smooth amplifies those to a million."

'Pinocchio'

Robert Zeckemis' live-action of the beloved Disney character tells the story of a newly built puppet who is brought to life by a fairy after a lonely Italian woodcarver Geppeto (Tom Hanks) makes a wish upon a star post finishing the final touches on his most prized creation.

Redditors, however, were not impressed with the film. One Redditor even says they "just thought it was the most cynical thing I've ever seen in my life. It felt like something they would show on screens while waiting in a line for a ride in 'Disney World'. It may be the most value-less movie I've ever seen."

'Amsterdam'

Packed with an all-star cast, this film is set in the 1930s and follows three friends who witness a murder and are framed for it. The David O. Russell film blends historical fact with fiction and creates a very unusual tale of murder and mystery.

As mentioned in quite a lot of Reddit comments, Amsterdam is considered boring, overstuffed and bland among many moviegoers. With an underutilized cast and not-so-intriguing narrative, the film is one of 2022's least-liked flicks.

