3D in film has been around for a very long time and yet is rarely handled well. Sue, it can add to the impact of dramatic moments, but it usually winds up being nothing but a gimmick that detracts from the story. The late 2000s and early 2010s were an especially bad era for the technique, producing tons of movies that looked forced, blurry, and disjointed.

With this in mind, this list considers the very worst movies that utilize the effect, films where the third dimension didn't just fail to add value but actively weakened the viewing experience. Whether due to poorly executed effects, flimsy stories, or characters that fell flat, these films stand out as examples of how not to use the technology. Most of them have problems that go way deeper than just the 3D, of course, but the visual trickery still generally left viewers squinting at the screen in frustration.

10 'R.I.P.D' (2013)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

"Welcome to the Rest In Peace Department—don't get too comfortable." Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds lead this one as police officers who team up in the afterlife to catch dead souls who refuse to pass on. R.IP.D. aims to be a supernatural buddy-cop comedy, an undead Men In Black, but it suffers from a flimsy storyline and weak jokes.

The visuals are fine, with effective (if a little gimmicky) 3D, but, overall, the movie is a misfire. Despite the decent source material provided by the comics, R.I.P.D. serves up a steady stream of tropes and stereotypical characters, with stars who are far from their most charismatic. It also skimps on the world-building and instead goes with the most generic of plots involving a master plan to resurrect all the evil dead. This recipe did not resonate with audiences. R.I.P.D. was a colossal box office bomb, bringing in just $78.3m against a budget of at least $130m.

9 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell

"In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight." In another spectacular case of wasted potential, Green Lantern follows Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), an arrogant pilot chosen to wield a powerful ring and join the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps. It was meant to launch a flagship C franchise but ended up as one of the company's most notorious failures. Despite the promise of high-octane visuals and a star like Reynolds, Green Lantern falters due to a convoluted plot and a lack of engaging character development.

The effects are generally good, though the 3D feels pretty unnecessary. They can't compensate for such a thinly written screenplay, however. Reynolds does his best with the material, but the script's uneven tone leaves him oscillating between cocky hero and reluctant savior without a clear direction. "The film did not work, really," director Martin Campbell (The Legend of Zorro, Casino Royale) has admitted. "Superhero movies are not my cup of tea."

8 'Conan the Barbarian' (2011)

Directed by Marcus Nispel

"I live, I love, I slay… and I am content." In this Conan the Barbarian reboot, Jason Momoa takes on the role of the iconic warrior who seeks vengeance against the warlord who destroyed his village. The flick aspires to deliver blood-pumping action and brutal battles but falls flat with one-dimensional characters, a thin story, and poorly executed 3D effects. Indeed, the 3D often makes the sword fights and intense sequences feel more gimmicky than immersive.

Furthermore, the incessant battles unfold with few breaks for dialogue, character growth, or meaningful plot progression. The script is a far cry from Robert E. Howard's goofily fun novels, and the cast fails to rise above their clichéd roles. Momoa has the right physique for the role, but he's nowhere near as compelling in the part as Arnold Schwarzenegger was. Unsurprisingly, the movie was panned by most critics and made a loss at the box office.

7 'G-Force' (2009)

Directed by Hoyt Yeatman

"We're G-Force, the government's newest secret weapon." G-Force follows a team of highly trained guinea pigs who work for the U.S. government as a covert spy unit tasked with preventing a major tech threat. The guinea pig characters are cute to look at, but they lack personality. Even the stacked voice cast, including Sam Rockwell, Tracy Morgan, Nicolas Cage, and Zach Galifianakis, can't make them charming.

The humor is likewise nonexistent and the pacing is uneven. Despite the quirkiness of its premise, G-Force suffers from a lack of cohesive storytelling, with a plot that feels more like an excuse to show off the CGI furballs. In addition, rather than adding depth, the 3D overlay makes the world feel even more artificial. Consequently, this is the kind of animated flick that will only please the very youngest of viewers. Despite its many flaws, G-Force still performed well commercially, grossing an impressive $292m.

6 'Gulliver’s Travels' (2010)

Directed by Rob Letterman

"Size doesn’t matter when you're a giant among men." Jack Back stars in this one as Lemuel Gulliver, a travel writer who ends up stranded in a land of tiny people, or Lilliputians. Unfortunately, Black's energetic performance can't save this Jonathan Swift adaptation from its shallow humor and predictable plot. In particular, scenes meant to highlight the size differences become more about the spectacle than the story, making the film feel more like a two-bit theme park attraction.

And this effect isn't even done that well. Poorly converted to 3-D, many scenes look pretty shoddy, with paper-thin figures awkwardly integrated into the environment around the giant Black. Visuals aside, the juvenile humor and deviations from the source material quickly drain it of fun. As a result, it feels like a slog, despite clocking in at just 85 minutes. Emily Blunt, who appears in a supporting role, has since acknowledged Gulliver's Travels badness, saying, "We do not talk about that film."

5 'Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over' (2003)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

"The game isn't over until it's Game Over." Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over takes the franchise into a virtual world, where Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) must rescue his sister Carmen (Alexa Vega) from an evil video game designer (Sylvester Stallone). Director Robert Rodriguez uses 3D to create a gaming experience within the movie, but the effects are fairly flimsy, and the plot is a mess. It's a pity since the first movie was actually a ton of fun.

Most critics were not pleased by the movie, with many taking issue with the 3D. Some went so far as to say it was actively painful to look at. The visuals are murky and overly purple, to the point that the movie would've looked better without it. That said, the 3D seems intended as a distraction from the lack of a real story. It provided the movie with an audience draw which it was otherwise lacking.