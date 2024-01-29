The 90s are home to some of the most beloved and widely regarded films of all time, with films like The Shawshank Redemption, Schindler's List, and Goodfellas consistently considered some of the greatest of all time. However, for every critically acclaimed and genre-defining masterpiece that was able to cap off the 20th century in film, several releases managed to accomplish the complete opposite. While it's easy to look back on the 90s with rose-tinted glasses, there was a great deal of bottom-of-the-barrel garbage filmmaking released throughout the decade as well.

While there have been a near-incalculable amount of terrible movies released during any period of time, because the 90s ended a long time ago, individual films have been able to stand out and cement their own legacies from their poor quality. It makes it interesting for a modern film community such as Letterboxd, to see which specific films from a bygone era have stood the test of time and continue to enchant modern audiences with their failures.

10 'Candyman: Day of the Dead' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.8/5

Image via Artisan Home Entertainment

While the original Candyman is easily regarded as a timeless horror classic, the third entry in the series, Candyman: Day of the Dead stripped away nearly everything that made the original film so great. This film sees the Candyman attempting to entice and convince a female descendant of his to join him in becoming another legendary fable to be remembered in the history books for all time. As Candyman continues to frame her for increasingly nightmarish crimes, she soon has nowhere else to turn but to Candyman himself.

What made the original such an iconic 90s horror classic was the melding of its ingenious horror premise with the powerful and dynamic themes of gentrification of black neighborhoods. Candyman: Day of the Dead removes all the nuance and layered depth of the original film to make it just another generic supernatural slasher, simply copying the plot of the original while removing its powerful themes. It acts as a genuine disservice to the original film, as well as completely understanding what made the original so impactful and powerful to audiences in the first place.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Theodore Rex' (1995)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.8/5

Image via New Line Cinema

Theodore Rex is a strange family comedy film that takes place in an alternate universe society where the past and the future have collided. The film follows Katie Coltrane (Whoopi Goldberg), a tough-as-nails police detective who is paired with a giant talking dinosaur as her new partner. Together, they are tasked with finding the criminal responsible for killing the dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals, with their case leading them to a madman planning to cause a new Armageddon.

The premise of "future cop Whoopi Goldberg Teams up with a Talking Dinosaur" genuinely sounds like the kind of parody film that would be used to make fun of outlandish nonsense premises. However, this film is very real, and it manages to barely even deliver on the pure insanity and chaos of its premise. While one can easily see the inherent so-bad-it's-good comedic potential in this setup, the film is sadly very boring in its execution, failing to do much of anything to capitalize on its unbelievable premise.

8 'The Christmas Tree' (1991)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.8/5

Image via The USA Network

The Christmas Tree is a strange, unintentionally hilarious Christmas film that excels thanks to its minuscule budget and wildly fractured execution. The film follows a group of sad, young orphans who are living under the treacherous control of Mrs. Mavilda, the heartless owner of the orphanage who pockets donations for her own selfish needs. However, the kids soon get a taste of the true meaning of Christmas after they form a friendship with the new helper hire, Judy.

While initially seeming to be just another sweet and simple Christmas special, The Christmas Tree manages to deliver increasingly hilarious mistakes that make the entire viewing experience a laugh riot. From bafflingly confusing editing choices to poor animation and microphone quality to an increasingly nonsensical plot, the film simply has it all. It is easily one of the all-time greats when it comes to animated holiday films that are so bad they're good.

Close

Watch on Tubi

7 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (1993)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.7/5

Image via New Line Cinema

The ninth film in the Friday the 13th Franchise, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday is easily considered by many fans to be the lowest point of the entire series. The film follows the story of Jason having seemingly been killed once and for all, yet his spirit manages to find a way to live on, possessing various bodies to continue his killing spree. It soon becomes up to a group of survivors to put a stop to Jason's killing spree, once and for all.

While it's difficult for any long-lasting horror franchise to continue to thrive and come up with exciting entries when reaching nine separate installments, Jason Goes to Hell is the pinnacle of just how bad these late-entry franchise slashers can get. The franchise by this point shares very little resemblance to the smaller scope initial entries, and has become a complete shell of what it once was, with a lame and unwarranted shift into the supernatural that was simply never needed.

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday Release Date August 13, 1993 Director Adam Marcus Cast Kane Hodder , John D. LeMay , Kari Keegan , Steven Williams , Steven Culp , Erin Gray Runtime 87

Rent on Amazon Prime

6 'Steel' (1997)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.7/5

Image via Warner Bros.

Easily considered to be one of the worst superhero movies of all time, Steel follows the story of John Henry Irons (Shaquille O'Neal), a man who decides to stand up to a rising military threat in his hometown. He soon dawns a superhero persona complete with power armor, a powerful electrohammer, and the will to do everything that he can to wage war against the villainy that it destroying his community. It certainly takes a bit of time for him to get used to being a hero, but it soon becomes apparent that he is the perfect fit for the job of superhero.

While DC has had numerous other infamous releases during the 90s, such as the critically panned Batman & Robin, yet Steel stands above and beyond as one of the worst DC adaptations ever created. The film isn't both exciting or action-packed enough to be a standard superhero film, and it isn't genuinely funny enough to be an effective family comedy. It fails to do anything worthwhile to appeal to an audience, becoming easily one of the least desirable and unwarranted superhero films to ever exist.

Watch on Tubi

5 'Baby Geniuses' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.7/5

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Baby Geniuses stands out greatly among the other notoriously terrible movies over the years by being a film that is instantly recognizable from the title alone, because it is a film not worth anyone's time and attention. The film's plot is exactly what one would expect from the moronic title, as it follows a group of babies who are secretly super-intelligent, and highly knowledgeable of the world around them. However, they soon have to band together to fight back against a group of villainous adults who are planning to use these babies' genius for their own nefarious goals.

Few films are as simultaneously predictable and unenjoyable as Baby Geniuses, as the film recycles the most basic and obvious baby jokes ad nauseam, to the point where it feels like the film was written by a baby. Despite its surprisingly stacked cast consisting of the likes of Kathleen Turner and Christopher Lloyd, the film is about as mindless and cookie-cutter as children's films get. Combined with some terrible special effects, the only notable legacy that the film has attained over the years is being considered one of the worst family movies of all time.

Rent on Amazon Prime

4 'Chairman of the Board' (1998)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.7/5

Image via Trimark Pictures

Chairman of the Board follows the story of carefree surfer dude Edison (Carrot Top), who is failing to make ends meet with his surfer lifestyle, but soon fosters an unexpected friendship with billionaire Armand McMillian. However, after Armand suddenly dies, he ends up leaving his entire billion-dollar company to be run by Edison, much to the anger of Armand's son, Bradford. Edison now attempts to do what he can to run the company, despite not having any experience or knowledge on how to run a business.

While it may seem simple in concept to make an effective comedy, simply make something that will make the audience laugh, Chairman of the Board is the perfect example of how this task is easier said than done. The film is completely devoid of anything that could even hope to approach the notions of comedy, with Carrot Top failing to successfully work well as the film's core comedic lead and source of laughter.

Watch on Tubi

3 'Howling: New Moon Rising' (1995)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.6/5

Image via New Line Home Video

While one may come to understand what they're getting into when watching the seventh film in the Howling franchise, a franchise all about killer werewolves, Howling: New Moon Rising is anything but predictable. The film, for some unexplainable reason, decides to have a country-western angle to the standard werewolf story, seeing its main story taking place in a country town outside, with the local sheriff on the hunt for a werewolf killer.

As if the low budgets that come from increasingly lackluster horror movie sequels weren't bad enough, the Western angle that this film takes completely removes any agency and interest that the film has as a werewolf film. It makes for a viewing experience that grows to be more bizarre and nonsensical as it goes on, almost to the point of unintentional comedy. The final result is easily the worst horror movie of the 90s. At the very least, it may just be the only werewolf movie to have a sequence dedicated entirely to line dancing, which has to count for something.

Watch on Tubi

2 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.5/5

Image via New Line Cinema

While the original Mortal Kombat film was a moderate success that was enjoyed by general audiences and fans of the original video game, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation completely removed all of the goodwill and merit of the original. The film sees the Earthrealm defenders from the first film having to face off against the powerful Shao Khan, who is beginning an onslaught against Earth using an array of powerful fighters at his disposal. The defenders of Earthrealm quickly retreat and plan to train to better prepare themselves for the oncoming threat.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation shares very few qualities of the original film, removing all of the charm and quirky nature of the original with a mess of bad effects and even worse performances. The film is too focused on throwing in as many recognizable characters as possible instead of actually telling a cohesive story or having anything that resembles a satisfying fight sequence. While the Mortal Kombat franchise has proven that it can still work in the world of film with the recent reboot and its upcoming sequel, Annihilation, is a sequel that deserves to be forgotten.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Release Date November 11, 1997 Director John R. Leonetti Cast Robin Shou , James Remar , Talisa Soto , Sandra Hess , Brian Thompson , Lynn Williams Runtime 95

Watch on Max

1 'The Legend of the Titanic' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.5/5

One of the most defining cinematic achievements of the 90s was James Cameron's Titanic, which amazed audiences in a way never seen before and became the then highest-grossing film of all time. However, as is the case with every massively successful property, imitators were not far behind, with one of the most egregious and terrible examples being The Legend of the Titanic, an animated retelling of the story of the Titanic. However, the changes and differences made within this story easily make it one of the most vile and egregiously terrible films of all time.

The most immediately recognizable fact and intrigue surrounding the story of the Titanic is how much of a tragedy it was, with over a thousand people losing their lives due to the sinking of the ship. While Cameron's film was able to give justice and glory to these lost lives, The Legend of Titanic instead weaves a generic child-friendly story with talking animals and a giant octopus that saves the ship from sinking. It's hard to imagine a more disrespectful way of retelling this story than having everyone on the Titanic survive to appear more kid-friendly, a change that comes across as sinister and reprehensible.

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: The 10 Worst Movies of the 80s, According to Letterboxd