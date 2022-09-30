A24 has built an incredible reputation in the ten years since the company was founded, based on a variety of critically and commercially successful films, including Midsommar, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Uncut Gems.

The studio is dedicated to creating unique, engaging, and artistic movies, but on some occasions, the films fail to connect with audiences. Though nobody could ever accuse the studio of being boring, certain A24 films miss the mark and leave audiences wondering about what could have been.

'Woodshock' (2017) - 4.1

Woodshock was a rare misfire for the indie production company, failing to appeal to both critics and audiences alike. Despite boasting a cast of Kirsten Dunst and Joe Cole, the film holds a rather poor rating of 4.1 on IMDB.

Woodshock follows a young woman who, in the wake of a profound loss, turns to a potent cannabinoid drug. The main problem with Woodshock is that the film feels aimless, moving forward without a clear direction and offering little to encourage audiences to commit to the ride.

'Slice' (2018) - 4.5

There were many, many reasons to be excited about Slice in the build-up to its release. Not only was it to be the film debut of Chance The Rapper, but it also featured an incredible ensemble cast, including Zazie Beetz, Joe Keery, Chris Parnell, and Paul Scheer. Unfortunately, the script does not offer its talented cast anything to do.

Though it was billed as a horror comedy, Slice is neither funny enough nor scary enough to hold audiences' attention, which is probably why it has a disappointing rating of 4.5 on IMDB.

'The Adderall Diaries' (2015) - 5.1

True Deception, or The Adderall Diaries as it was initially known, hit theaters in 2015 to middling reviews. The movie follows Stephen Elliot (James Franco), a once successful writer who decides to write about a missing wife and the trial that follows in which her husband is believed to be the killer.

Franco is supported by an exciting supporting cast featuring Ed Harris, Amber Heard, and even Timothee Chalamet. Though the film is based on a best-selling novel, author Stephen Elliot himself publicly criticized the movie, and it grossed well shy of a million dollars. The Adderall Diaries holds an underwhelming score of 5.1 on IMDB.

'Mojave' (2015) - 5.2

Given that Mojave was written and directed by William Monahan, the screenwriter best known for writing The Departed, expectations were high for the 2015 thriller. The film follows a Hollywood director who, while struggling with the trials and tribulations of life, heads to the desert for a break. There, he runs into his Doppelganger, a homicidal drifter.

Oscar Isaac and Garrett Hedlund deliver strong performances, and the scenes they share are the most engaging of the film. The plot, however, lets Mojave down. There is a general aimlessness to the story that leaves audiences disinterested and underwhelmed, which explains why Mojave has a middling score of 5.2 on IMDB.

'Revenge of the Green Dragons' (2014) - 5.3

With Martin Scorcese on board as an executive producer, Revenge of the Green Dragons had a lot of people excited in the build-up to its release. The late Ray Liotta starred alongside Justin Chon and Kevin Wu in the action crime-drama that was based on a true story. Revenge of the Green Dragons follows two best friends as they rise through New York's Chinese underworld in the 1980s.

Though the film begins promisingly enough, the story soon loses momentum and, after a slow-paced second act, fizzles out with an underwhelming third act. Revenge of the Green Dragons feels like a great deal of wasted potential, which explains its mediocre 5.3 rating on IMDB.

'Tusk' (2014) - 5.3

Image via A24

Kevin Smith decided to try something new with Tusk. Though there are hints of the auteur's trademark humor within the movie, Smith leans heavily into the horror genre, taking a big swing that unfortunately resulted in an uneven film.

Shot in just fifteen days, Tusk follows an arrogant podcaster who travels to Canada to interview a mysterious recluse who has a disturbing love of walruses. Though the film was initially dismissed, fans have warmed to it in the years since its release. So much so, in fact, that Kevin Smith is currently developing a sequel. Tusk has a below-average rating of 5.3 on IMDB.

'Spring Breakers' (2013) - 5.3

Spring Breakers was a film that seemed to get everybody talking. It was a bold move to take two former Disney Channel stars (Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens) and drop them into an R-rated movie filled with crime, drugs, and sex.

The film follows four college girls who hold up a restaurant in order to fund their spring break. After being arrested, however, they are bailed out by an intimidating arms dealer named Alien. Spring Breakers was by no means a flop. It grossed over $32 million worldwide from an estimated budget of just $5 million and was received well by critics. It is somewhat surprising, then, that the controversial film holds a rating of just 5.3 on IMDB.

'Barely Lethal' (2015) - 5.4

Barely Lethal does not feel like an A24 movie. Unlike most of their films, Barely Lethal is aimed at a young audience and feels like an attempt to start a franchise, which is something the studio has largely shown no interest in. Like most A24 films, however, the film includes an exceptional cast featuring the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jessica Alba.

The film follows Megan Walsh, a teenage special agent who fakes her own death, so she can attend school and have a normal life, although she quickly realizes normal life is a lot more difficult than she thought. The film struggled to find its audience and holds a rating of 5.4 on IMDB.

'The Monster' (2016) - 5.4

Critics and audiences often have opposing views on films, which was undoubtedly the case with The Monster. Though it holds an impressive Metascore of 69, it holds an audience score of just 5.4 on IMDb. Written and directed by Bryan Bertino, the film follows a mother and daughter who must face off against a terrifying monster when they break down on a deserted road.

The film is tense throughout, and the monster itself is genuinely terrifying. The performances are also strong, with Zoe Kazan standing out in particular, but the plot does feel stretched a little thin over the film's 91-minute runtime.

'The Bling Ring' (2013) - 5.6

Image via A24

Based on the intriguing true story of a group of teenagers who broke into celebrities' homes and stole their possessions, The Bling Ring stars some of the best young actors in the world, including Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, and Israel Broussard.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola, the film tells one of the most interesting Hollywood stories of recent years, the only problem being that the film's plot doesn't match the intrigue of the real story. The performances are strong throughout, and the film is stylized, but the film lacks substance. Perhaps the story will be told better in the upcoming documentary The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. The Bling Ring failed to captivate audiences, and therefore it boasts an underwhelming rating of 5.6 on IMDb.

