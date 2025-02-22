Remakes are, to put it kindly, a mixed bag. The best can sometimes eclipse their original and even go on to become Oscar-nominated, while the worst remakes are unwatchable. When it comes to action movies, remakes can be a good idea on paper. Updated effects technology may offer new freedom to expand the action sequences or modern themes can be applied to make stories more relevant.

Whatever the motivation for making new versions of older or international action movies, the results have invariably failed to live up to the high expectations. Some of these remakes simply pale in comparison to the pulse-pounding originals, while others fail to elevate heart rates even on their own terms. However one cuts it, these ten action movie remakes are the worst.

10 'The Killer' (2024)

Directed by John Woo

On the surface, 2024's The Killer is completely harmless. It's just another competent, if generic, action movie that was dropped on to a streaming service that can be forgotten in less time than it takes to watch it. The problem is that it's a remake of one of the best action movies of all time by one of the best action directors of all time, John Woo. It's all the more egregious that Woo returned to direct this milquetoast update of his action masterpiece.

Hollywood has been trying to remake the original, which follows Chow Yun-fat as a lonesome assassin who accidentally blinds a singer and continues to take on hit jobs in order to pay for her surgery, since its release. Action director Walter Hill was attached at one point and even Woo himself initially turned down the offer until eventually returning. Woo still knows how to stage action sequences very well, as seen in his other recent output, like Manhunt and Silent Night, but they lack the bravura energy of his Hong Kong work and the storylines built around them have been diluted by the Hollywood processing machine. The result is an action movie bereft of personality that can't hold a slow-motion dove to the original's intensity.

The Killer 5 10 Release Date August 23, 2024

9 'Point of No Return' (1993)

Directed by John Badham

La Femme Nikita was an essential international action movie that helped launch Luc Besson's Hollywood career. It inspired two separate TV series, Hong Kong and American remakes, and influenced countless other female-centric action movies. Anne Parillaud played a drug addict who, after a robbery turned homicide, is recruited to be an assassin by a shadowy government organization.

The premise might sound like typical action pap now, but it succeeded thanks to Besson's slick action direction and its stylish neo-noir visuals. The American remake, Point of No Return, failed to pull off the same trick. Bridget Fonda is a solid substitution for Parillaud and director John Badham is a steady hand behind the camera, but the movie is just a dull retread that never makes any bold choices of its own and every single sequence is lesser in comparison to the original. It's a remake that has been all but forgotten.