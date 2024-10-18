The 1990s were a fun era for action movies. It was a transitional time between practical effects and CGI, where the visual effects may not have always been topnotch but the filmmakers' imaginations were firing on all cylinders. This was the decade of Total Recall and The Rock, Speed and The Matrix, Die Hard with a Vengeance and Terminator 2. However, the '90s were also cluttered with terrible, low-budget action stinkers, from direct-to-video monstrosities to tepid sequels of big-budget hits. Some of them rank among the worst action movies of all time.

They feature everything from ham-fisted attempts at environmental messages to awkwardly choreographed fight scenes and nonsensical plots. Despite often featuring big-name actors or being part of established franchises, these movies quickly collapse into lunacy or tedium. The following list covers some of the worst offenders: films that tried hard to entertain but ultimately left viewers cringing.

10 'On Deadly Ground' (1994)

Directed by Steven Seagal

"What does it take to change the essence of a man?" The lone directorial effort by Steven Seagal, On Deadly Ground sees the B-movie veteran/martial artist/Putin supporter playing an oil-rig firefighter turned environmental warrior who takes on a corrupt oil company in Alaska. The plot follows him as he uncovers a conspiracy to destroy the Alaskan wilderness and kill anyone who gets in the way. He also blows up the world's largest oil refinery - naturally.

The movie is a bizarre mix of action and environmental messaging, with Seagal not only punching his way through bad guys but also lecturing audiences on the dangers of corporate greed. The message is fine, but it serves mostly as window dressing for the star's self-indulgence. The focus here is on Seagal himself, not nature. Consequently, On Deadly Ground was named by several publications as the worst movie of 1994, winning Seagal a Razzie for Worst Director.

Cast steven seagal , Michael Caine , Joan Chen , John C. McGinley Runtime 101 minutes

9 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Directed by Fred Dekker

"I must commandeer your vehicle." In this installment, RoboCop (Peter Weller) faces off against a ruthless corporation evicting citizens to make way for a high-tech city development. As part of a resistance movement, the metallic law enforcer must battle ninjas, robotic drones, and villainous executives. The first RoboCop is beloved, the second received mixed reviews, and the third was outright reviled. In part, this is because RoboCop 3 departs from the darker tone of its predecessors, opting for a more family-friendly PG-13 style.

This shift proves disastrous as the film trades the biting satire and gritty violence of the original for a lighter, less impactful story. It also failed as a strategy, since the film bombed. This is unsurprisingly given that the script is uninspired and the action is decidedly tepid, a far cry from the brutality of the second film. As a result, RoboCop 3 oscillates between boring and ridiculous, like when the hero takes flight. Overall, the movie is a major malfunction.

Cast Robert John Burke , Mario Machado , Remy Ryan , Jodi Long , John Posey , Rip Torn Runtime 104 Writers Edward Neumeier , Michael Miner , Frank Miller , Fred Dekker

8 'The Patriot' (1998)

Directed by Dean Semler

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog." Seagal strikes again in this direct-to-video stinker. He leads the cast as Dr. Wesley McClaren, a former government immunologist who is forced to fight against a militia leader releasing a deadly virus in a small Montana town. The resulting film attempts to blend elements of bioterrorism with Seagal's signature martial arts action, but it falters in nearly every aspect.

The performances are all varying degrees of over-the-top, culminating in a thoroughly ludicrous finale. The plot is thin, the characters are one-dimensional, the budget is evidently low, and the action scenes are far from memorable. There are also surprisingly few of them, especially for a Seagal movie. All told, probably only about ten minutes of the film features actual combat. This lack of tension, along with pacing issues, means that, despite being 86 minutes, The Patriot feels overlong.

7 'Street Fighter' (1994)

Directed by Steven E. de Souza

"Game over!" Based on the hit 1991 Capcom video game, Street Fighter features Jean-Claude Van Damme as Colonel Guile, the leader of an international task force trying to take down the evil warlord General Bison (Raúl Juliá). The original games were a ton of low-res fun, but this does not translate to the movie. Street Fighter is filled with hammy performances (except Van Damme, who is painfully flat), ridiculous one-liners, and a plot that veers wildly from the source material. Kylie Minogue also appears, for some bizarre reason. Despite its colorful characters and attempts at humor, this adaptation squanders all of its potential.

As a result, most critics eviscerated Street Fighter, with some going so far as to rank it among the worst video game movies ever made. This didn't stop it from being a commercial success, however; the film grossed $99m against a $35m budget (25% of which reportedly went to Van Damme's salary).

6 'Speed 2: Cruise Control' (1997)

Directed by Jan de Bont

"Where are the brakes on this thing?" Another shoddy sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control relocates the central plot of its predecessor to a luxury cruise ship, with disastrous results. Instead of a runaway bus, the stakes are lowered with a cruise ship that’s moving at a much slower pace. Sandra Bullock returns as Annie, now aboard a ship that's been hijacked by a disgruntled computer programmer (Willem Dafoe). Talk about bad vehicular luck.

With no Keanu Reeves in sight, the film is left adrift, unable to replicate the tension and thrills of the original. In particular, there's a glaring lack of chemistry between Bullock and her new co-star, Jason Patric. Although the climactic, over-the-top ship crash into a small town isn't entirely awful, it's far from enough to salvage this largely unnecessary sequel. Audiences agreed. While the first movie was a runaway success, Speed 2 was a colossal box office bomb, barely recouping its hefty budget.