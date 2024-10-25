Every era is cluttered with bad action movies. The genre is probably the most popular on the B-movie and direct-to-video side of things, meaning that there are always hundreds of terrible action flicks to choose from. The 2000s were an especially bountiful decade for trashy action cinema, jam-packed with unnecessary sequels, tepid video game adaptations, and a string of Steven Seagal-led diasterpieces.

Many of these films have earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame. They serve up uninspired performances, ridiculous plots, unintentionally funny visual effects, and fight scenes that are more sleepy than suspenseful. Below are some of the worst offenders, flicks that tried to deliver high-octane entertainment but missed the mark entirely, becoming examples of how the action genre can sometimes go horribly wrong.

10 'The Art of War II: Betrayal' (2008)

Directed by Josef Rusnak

"Trust is the most dangerous weapon of all." Wesley Snipes leads this one as Shaw, a former covert agent who is pulled back into action when his mentor is assassinated. He soon uncovers evidence of a secret arms deal and becomes a target himself. It's the most generic of generic plots, recycled from countless other movies. The premise is brought down further by low-budget execution and a cast who don't seem to care very much.

The fact that this movie exists at all is something of a head-scratcher, given that the first Art of War movie was neither critically nor commercially successful. Beytrayal is also totally unnecessary from a narrative perspective. There are few story connections to the first film, and few members of the original cast return. The cherry on the rancid cake is all the visual gimmicks, like choppy slow motion and shaky camerawork, that induce queasiness more than excitement.

9 'Mercenary for Justice' (2006)

Directed by Don E. FauntLeRoy