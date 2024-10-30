Every decade has its fair share of trashy action movies and the 2010s were no different. For every action-packed hit, countless movies floundered, plagued by weak scripts, incoherent plots, subpar acting, or a combination of all three. Many of them actually had big budgets and star-studded casts, but still turned out abysmal. They have more than earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame.

The following is a look at ten action films from the 2010s that exemplify the worst missteps that can occur in the genre. Whether it's through laughably bad dialogue, unconvincing special effects, or directionless plots, these movies failed to capture the excitement and energy that fans crave from action films. From misguided superhero flicks to low-budget straight-to-video releases, these projects show what happens when action goes wrong. They're ranked not only on how bad they are, but how far they fell short of their potential.

10 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Directed by David Ayer

Image via DC

"I'm known to be quite vexing. I'm just forewarning you." Suicide Squad was set up to be a disappointment. The hype and anticipation were too big, and Heath Ledger's towering Joker performance meant that Jared Leto was guaranteed to be judged harshly. But the finished product was still even worse than one would have expected, with a messy plot, choppy editing, and a lot of cringe-y dialogue. Some of the conversations wind up being unintentionally funny, rather than tense.

Fundamentally, Suicide Squad is dull and predictable, feeling more like a generic blockbuster than the edgy, unconventional film it aims to be. It looks and feels like something out of the bottom of Michael Bay's filmography, but no amount of violence, profanity, or quirkiness can compensate for a lack of engaging characters. Although the movie made a good profit, it remains a textbook example of squandered superhero potential. Fortunately, the franchise righted itself with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

9 'Dragon Eyes' (2012)

Directed by John Hyams

"You want to rule this town? I’ll break you first." This martial arts flick follows Hong (Cung Le), a mysterious drifter who finds himself caught between two warring gangs in a crime-infested neighborhood. Under the guidance of Tiano (Jean-Claude Van Damme), Hong decides to take matters into his own hands and clean up the streets. While this premise may sound like a recipe for a thrilling revenge-o-matic, Dragon Eyes very much falls flat.

The story lacks tension, with director John Hyams failing to raise the stakes as it rolls along. This kind of movie promises a big action finale, but instead, it serves up a tepid showdown in a warehouse. In addition, the main characters frequently act without logic, to the point that it becomes frustrating and ruins the suspension of disbelief. Speaking of characters, Van Damme also doesn't actually feature very much, despite his name being front and center on the promotional material.

8 'Setup' (2011)

Directed by Mike Gunther

Close

"Trust no one, not even your best friend." In Setup, a group of friends plan a diamond heist, only for things to go terribly wrong. Starring Bruce Willis, Ryan Phillippe, and 50 Cent, the movie had the potential to be a decent thriller, but it quickly descends into mediocrity. The pacing is glacial and the plot is bogged down by unconvincing performances. 50 Cent, in particular, is a letdown (for a superior performance by the rapper, check out Southpaw, while Phillipe is lame as the villain. Willis is fine, but his role is little more than a cameo.

The whole thing just screams "amateur", especially the way director Mike Gunther apes Guy Ritchie's style, minus the swagger. It's the most run-of-the-mill of action plots, brought down by subpar execution. It's not even so-bad-it's-good; it's just boring, and feels overlong despite clocking in at a lean 85 minutes. In short, this movie can safely be skipped.

7 'Getaway' (2013)

Directed by Courtney Solomon

"If you stop, she dies." In Getaway, former race car driver Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) is forced to follow the commands of a mysterious voice in order to save his kidnapped wife. Selena Gomez co-stars as a young hacker who unwillingly becomes Magna’s sidekick in his quest. On paper, this sounds pretty cool, and the leads are very likable, but the movie is a major misfire. Getaway was eviscerated by critics and flopped at the box office, bringing in just $11.8m against an $18m budget.

The movie has all the depth of a Need for Speed cutscene. It's unimaginative and simplistic, ripping off countless better action movies and mostly stringing together an endless series of car chases. The characterization is thin, with very little explanation given for the villain's motivations, and the attempts at emotional moments don't land. The frantic editing and shaky camerawork also the viewer queasy rather than engaged.

Getaway (2013) Brent Magna, a former race car driver, must rescue his kidnapped wife by following the commands of a mysterious villain. He commandeers a custom Shelby Cobra Mustang and, with an unwitting passenger, embarks on a high-speed race against time, pursued by the police and criminal henchmen. Cast Ethan Hawke , Selena Gomez , Jon Voight , Rebecca Budig , Paul Freeman , Bruce Payne , Dimo Alexiev , Velislav Pavlov Runtime 90 Minutes Writers Sean Finegan , Gregg Maxwell Parker

6 'Bullet' (2014)

Directed by Nick Lyon