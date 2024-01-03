The 2010s were an exceptional decade for action movies, with some of the most successful and well-regarded films in the genre being released during the decade. The likes of films such as Avengers: Endgame, John Wick, and Mad Max: Fury Road have helped cement the 2010s as one of the most exceptional decades for high-profile action films. However, for every great and widely praised action movie to be released during the decade, a handful of action movies accomplished the complete opposite, being major disappointments.

Whether they failed to deliver on the potential of their premise, had a number of issues behind the scenes, or had a myriad of other complications, there are many reasons for how and why an action movie can end up not meeting expectations. As one of the newest and most premiere communities for modern film fans and connoisseurs, Letterboxd effectively acts as a great tool to see which action films of the 2010s are considered the worst and most abhorrent in the eyes of modern film fans.

10 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.5/5

One of the most infamous and reviled superhero movies of the 2010s, Green Lantern follows the story of Hal Jordan, a cocky test pilot who is miraculously chosen as the first human to join the Green Lantern Corps. The Corps are a group of powerful warriors from across the universe sworn to keep intergalactic order, each wearing a powerful ring that grants them superpowers. When the new enemy, Parallax, threatens to destroy the balance of power in the universe, the fate of Earth and the universe lies in the hands of Hal Jordan.

While superhero films as a whole were reaching their apex in popularity in the early 2010s, Green Lantern only served to remind people of the many mistakes the subgenre was committing up until that point. Aspects such as the awkward and stilted dialogue, bad visual effects, and abandonment of what made the original source material great made the film feel like a cheap 2000s superhero movie released in the 2010s. The film has such an infamous legacy that even its leading star, Ryan Reynolds, constantly uses the film and its low quality as the punchline for jokes.

9 'Day of the Dead: Bloodline' (2017)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.5/5

The second—and often forgotten—reboot of George A. Romero's iconic landmark zombie film, Day of the Dead: Bloodline sees the entire world being overrun by bloodthirsty zombies. The film follows a group consisting of military personnel and a collection of survivalists as they hide from the horrors of the undead horde in an underground bunker, searching for a cure to save the world. However, a combination of infighting and experimentation leads to a sudden catastrophe that compromises the safety of everyone living in the bunker.

Zombie media as a whole was one of the most surprising yet massively popular defining trends of the 2010s, yet Day of the Dead: Bloodline was both incredibly late to this trend and highly uncreative with its execution. Especially when films and shows like World War Z, Zombieland, and The Walking Dead were taking the world by storm with new original zombie stories, a low-effort butchering of a classic zombie story failed to attract anyone's interest. Especially for fans of the original Day of the Dead masterpiece, Bloodline acts as nothing more than a disgraceful cash grab.

8 'Death House' (2017)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.5/5

Death House follows the story of two special agents who receive a special exclusive tour throughout a secret prison known as the Death House, filled with a variety of horrors and nightmares for its inmates. However, once a power breakdown occurs, the agents are forced to fight through the terrors in order to escape the now-living nightmare. As they battle their way to the lowest depths of the facility, they begin to learn the supernatural and evil truth behind the Death House as a whole.

While Death House attempted to be a sort of The Expendables-style get-together of a wide group of horror icons to create one action horror thrill ride, the final product only served to disappoint die-hard fans. The film quite frankly gets too muddled in its strange and overly complicated plot and lore to actually deliver any exciting or even scary moments for its characters to go through. While all the horror veterans are doing their best with the shoddy material given, even all of their greatness combined couldn't save the train wreck of Death House.

7 'Sniper: Special Ops' (2016)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.5/5

One of the many strange and bewildering films from the latter half of Steven Seagal's action career, Sniper: Special Ops follows the adventures of a special ops military force, led by expert sniper Sergeant Jake Chandler. The squad is sent to a remote Afghan village in order to extract an American congressman who is being held by the Taliban, a mission that proves itself to be incredibly dangerous and filled with risk.

While Seagal was once a highly recognized and commendable action star throughout the late 80s and early 90s, his more recent works have been highly reviled by the Letterboxd community. Sniper: Special Ops is the most prominent of these examples, acting as a film that blatantly riffs off of the success of American Sniper, but without any of the dramatic gravity of a real-life conflict. The film uses the contentious real-life Afghanistan War as a jumping-off point for cheap action and lackluster thrills, a facade that the Letterboxd community was greatly bored and disgusted by.

6 'Left Behind' (2014)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

Based on the famous 1995 novel, Left Behind follows a group of survivors who find themselves traversing the now chaotic and apocalyptic earth after they are left behind during the rapture. With millions of people suddenly disappearing, the world soon finds itself plunging into chaos, with the few survivors that remain attempting to reconnect and find one another during the increasingly chaotic end of the world.

As far as apocalyptic thrillers go, it's hard to be more generic and bewilderingly confusing in execution than Left Behind, a film that greatly confuses its priorities and goals as an apocalyptic thriller. The younger and more modern Letterboxd community was always going to have difficulties enjoying a film with the more blatant Christian and religious themes of Left Behind. However, even aside from its messages, the poor execution secures the film's incredibly low rating, with the only bright side being the so-bad-it's-good lead performance from Nicolas Cage.

5 'Jurassic Shark' (2012)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

One of the many low-budget shark films released during the decade, Jurassic Shark follows the story of a terrifying prehistoric shark that was accidentally released from its icy prison by an oil company. The shark now finds itself taking revenge upon humanity as a whole, and in the process of its onslaught, maroons a group of art thieves and college students on an abandoned island. The two groups on the island must now work together if they want to get off of the island safe and sound without being eaten alive by the Jurassic shark.

While there has been a massive abundance of cheap, low-budget shark movies that sprang up in the 2010s after the success of films like Sharknado, Jurassic Shark may be the most blatantly lazy of them all. Despite its premise and title, there is very little actual Jurassic shark action to be found in the movie, as the vast majority of the movie focuses on the boring back-and-forth between the art thieves and college students. There's very little actual reason to watch Jurassic Shark, as it's even too boring to be a good 'so-bad-it's-good' movie.

4 'Atlantic Rim' (2013)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

One of the many blatant low-budget ripoff movies created by The Asylum, Atlantic Rim follows the story of a group of terrifying giant monsters suddenly appearing from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In order to protect the coastlines from the mass destruction of the monsters, a special team is formed to pilot giant robots in order to directly combat the giant monsters.

From just the title alone, it's incredibly apparent that Atlantic Rim is directly ripping off Pacific Rim, as it was even released on DVD the same month that Pacific Rim was in theaters. Even those who may be looking for a hilariously bad low-budget fun time will be disappointed by Atlantic Rim, as the vast majority of the film focuses on the dialogue between the pilots and the military preparing to go into battle. When they finally do get into battle, they only ever show action for seconds at a time, instead focusing on close-up shots and generic premade assets.

3 'Titanic II' (2010)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

Titanic II takes place on the 100th anniversary of the original tragedy-stricken voyage and sees a modern luxury liner titled "Titanic 2" that will follow the exact same path as the original ship. All seems to be going according to plan before a tsunami hurls an iceberg into the path of the new ship, forcing the passengers and crew to fight for their lives in order to avoid the Titanic 2 falling under a similar fate.

While the story of the Titanic was massively popular in film following James Cameron's Titanic, The Asylum would create a fake action movie sequel 13 years later, completely removing any semblance to the original. While Cameron's Titanic was a massive hit thanks to its beautiful characters and storyline, Titanic II's priorities are much more focused on being a cheap generic disaster movie, acting as a disservice and insult to the original tragedy. This is all on top of the terrible visuals of the film, which, especially compared to the groundbreaking visuals of Cameron's Titanic, are astronomically lackluster.

2 'Fantastic Four' (2015)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.3/5

One of the most infamous and negatively received Marvel movies of all time, Fantastic Four follows four young outsiders, who, after teleporting to a dangerous parallel universe, have their lives altered when their physical forms are permanently altered. With their lives irrevocably changed, the team must put aside their differences and learn to work together in order to stop a terrifying old friend turned villain who threatens to destroy the planet.

Fantastic Four is regarded as one of, if not the single worst superhero movie to be released in the 2010s, transforming the classic Fantastic Four characters to be as bland and forgettable as possible. Especially when the film came out in 2015, superhero movies had reached massive heights and growth, so a film as generic and formulaic as Fantastic Four was received that much worse by fans. There are very few positives that can be attributed to Fantastic Four, as it's a film that nearly everyone involved in would rather forget that ever happened in the first place.

1 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.1/5

The live-action adaptation of the highly beloved Nickelodeon cartoon, The Last Airbender follows the adventures of Aang, a young airbender who is a successor to a long line of Avatars. After being freed from an icy prison, he must put his childhood ways aside and travel across the four nations in order to learn each bending technique so that he can stop the ensuing onslaught from the Fire Nation. He is joined by new companions Katara and Sokka in his travels across the nations, having a myriad of adventures and lessons along the way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is widely considered one of the best and most crafted animated series of the 21st century, making it all the more iconic that The Last Airbender is considered one of the worst movies of all time. The film attempts to cut down and cover an entire season of television into a single 100-minute movie, resulting in the film skipping over a variety of important moments, and every character and scene feeling half-baked. This is all on top of the complete misunderstanding that the film has about the show, from mispronouncing character's names to failing to provide even a semblance of the show's originality and creativity.

