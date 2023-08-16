Few cinematic delights beat a solid action movie. It's always fun to watch a charming hero defy the odds and best the most vile of villains. It's even better when there's a pulse-pounding shootout or two. However, perhaps more than any other, the action genre is also littered with duds. For every Die Hard, there's a Highlander 2.

With this in mind, Redditors got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which action flicks are the worst of all. Some of their picks are somewhat surprising, but others are obvious duds. They represent some of the cheesiest, blandest, most incomprehensible movies the genre has to offer.

10 'Gods of Egypt' (2016)

This historical fantasy takes place in an ancient world where gods and mortals coexist. When the dark god Set (Gerard Butler) seizes the throne and plunges Egypt into chaos, a mortal named Bek (Brenton Thwaites) teams up with the god Horus (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to reclaim the kingdom and rescue his beloved.

RELATED: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit

On paper, Gods of Egypt looked great: a solid cast including Chadwick Boseman and Geoffrey Rush, and Dark City director Alex Proyas at the helm. However, none of its elements cohere. The result is a misfire replete with bad accents and cheesy effects. "It's boring, very forgettable, has bland acting, and looks bad," said user mmummienmamma.

9 'Righteous Kill' (2008)

Image via Overture Films

Two veteran New York City detectives, played by Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, are tasked with solving a series of murders targeting criminals who escaped justice. As they hunt down the vigilante killer, the partners begin to suspect that the perpetrator may be someone within their own ranks.

"Righteous Kill [...] proved that two of the greatest actors in film history could be absolutely terrible together," one user said. "The main selling point of the movie was that it was only the second time [De Niro and Pacino] had ever acted together. But it's one of those movies where you know from the first five minutes that it's going to suck. And it did."

8 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003)

The dip in quality from Terminator 2 to 3 is jarring, to say the least. The first two are veritable sci-fi action classics, with some of the most iconic villains in movie history. The third is basically one long chase with forgettable dialogue. The absence of James Cameron is keenly felt.

Terminator 3 received more positive reviews than the other films on this list, but one Redditor utterly despised it. "As a Terminator fan myself, I was completely shat on when this movie came out. This movie was just god awful," said user amarsh3000.

7 'The Predator' (2018)

The Predator was another movie with a ton of potential but awful execution. It centers on a group of ex-soldiers and a biologist (Olivia Munn) who band together to stop the alien hunters from wiping out humanity. They learn that the extraterrestrials are trying to strengthen themselves with human DNA.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Stoner Noir' Movies, Ranked

Sadly, the plot is paper-thin and most of the actors have the charisma of cardboard cutouts. It was also a major disappointment for director Shane Black, given the quality of his earlier work. "Just awful and a waste," said user callmemacready simply.

6 'Taken 3' (2014)

Taken 3 sees Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) falsely accused of murder after his ex-wife (Famke Janssen) is killed. Mills goes on the run to clear his name and protect his daughter (Maggie Grace) from the real culprits behind the conspiracy. Neeson is a solid action hero, but by the third go-around, the Taken formula was wearing outs its welcome.

The action sequences are lackluster, and the dramatic scenes are hammy and stale. Redditor Formal_Cherry_8177 also thought the fast-paced editing was over-the-top "18 cuts to get Liam Neeson over a fence," they complained.

5 'xXx: State of the Union' (2005)

Ice Cube stars in the second xXx movie as Darius Stone, a former Navy SEAL who is recruited into the xXx program, an elite government agency. Tasked with thwarting a plot to overthrow the U.S. government, Stone must navigate a world of high-tech gadgets, extreme sports, and international espionage. In other words, action pulp.

State of the Union bombed at the box office and was panned by most critics. The CGI is especially clunky and has not aged well at all. "xXx: State of the Union [is a] contender [for worst action movie ever]," said user bobbyt327.

4 'Ultraviolet' (2006)

Milla Jovovich is Violet Song Jat Shariff, a genetically enhanced warrior with superhuman abilities. She becomes embroiled in a conflict between the government and a group of pseudo-vampires and fights to protect a young boy (Cameron Bright) with a unique virus.

Ultraviolet is mercifully short at just 87 minutes long, but even then it feels like a slog. Some of the visuals are stylish, but overall the film is derivative and uneven. "Ultraviolet was the first movie I ever really hated. It's completely unwatchable," one user said.

3 'Thunder Force' (2021)

Thunder Force is a superhero action comedy movie set in a world where supervillains reign. It stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as childhood friends Emily and Lydia. They gain superpowers and become a crime-fighting team.

RELATED: The 10 Most Suspenseful Movies of All Time, According to Reddit

The Avengers, this is not. Despite the talented leads, Thunder Force is neither funny enough to be a real comedy nor believable enough to cut it as an action flick. 'Thunder Force was pretty bad," said user GB2016sux.

2 'Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever' (2002)

Former FBI agent Jeremiah Ecks (Antonio Banderas) is pulled out of retirement to track down Sever (Lucy Liu), a rogue NSA agent. Unbeknownst to Ecks, Sever is seeking revenge for the kidnapping of her son by a powerful criminal organization. Unfortunately, the star power of the leads isn't enough to rescue this train wreck. It remains the most expensive movie to ever get a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Ecks Vs. Sever was seriously one of the worst movies I've ever seen," said user texticles. "I wanted this movie to be good because it had Ray Parks out of Darth Maul garb, and while his (fight) scenes were badass, the movie just wasn't," added Redditor BuckshotMcGee.

1 'Attack Force' (2006)

Steven Seagal has appeared in a number of stinkers, but Attack Force might be the worst offender of all. In the film, he plays Marshall Lawson, a detective who investigates a raid on a top-secret government lab. In the process, he learns of the existence of a powerful and mysterious new weapon. Lawson must use his combat skills to take down a group of highly trained mercenaries and prevent a catastrophic event.

Most critics savaged the film, with particular ire directed at the overdubbing, where much of Segal's dialogue was redone by a different voice actor. "Steven Segal's Attack Force might just be the worst film I have ever seen of any genre. Too many reasons to list here. I'd run out of internet," said user A_Song_Of_Two_Humans.

KEEP READING: The 30 Best Action Movies of All Time, Ranked