Action movies continue to be some of the most acclaimed and popular genres out there, providing exhilarating choreography and battles that make the most out of the medium of film. The genre has only grown in prominence more and more as both highly acclaimed franchises and dedicated indie filmmakers continue to push the barrier of what is possible with action filmmaking. However, for every highly entertaining and beloved action movie that has been released, there are also a handful of infamous duds that completely miss the mark.

Whether it be films that tried and failed to capitalize on the concepts and action trends of their era, low-budget disasters that are riddled with flaws, or egregious adaptations that actively sour the source material, there are a wide variety of different terrible action movies out there. Many of these films are often in conversation as some of the worst movies of all time, with jarring and confusing action that managed to annoy and aggravate much more than entertain.

10 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While there have been a wide array of different misfires among adaptations of DC characters to film, Catwoman stands out among the rest as easily the worst DC movie of all time. The film perpetuates all the worst trends of comic book movies of the era, substituting thematic resonance and interesting characters for sleazy sex appeal and lackluster visual effects. It stung especially for audiences of the era considering that Halle Berry had just proven herself as a capable actor a few years prior with her Oscar-winning performance in Monster's Ball.

The action in the film is laughably lackluster, primarily using jarring CGI in replacement for actual choreography that makes the film feel like a tech demo for 3D graphics. It doesn't help matters that the film actively misrepresents the strengths of Catwoman as a character, rewriting her to remove her agency and giving her less depth than when she was a side character in Batman Returns. The film proved to be so bad that it actively killed the possibility of female-led superhero movies for over a decade.

9 'Borderlands' (2024)

Directed by Eli Roth

Image via Lionsgate

While video game movies have seen an unexpected spike in quality with faithful, fan-favorite films like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Five Nights at Freddy's, Borderlands proves that video game adaptations still have the potential to be unmitigated disasters. The ironic part is that this film doesn't stray too far away from the original video game series in terms of style and humor, yet this style proves to be much more painful and annoying in the context of a feature-length film.

Even for longtime fans of the franchise, painfully lackluster casting choices like having Kevin Hart as the hardened soldier Roland showed from the very beginning that the film was going to focus less on action and more on unfunny gags. It certainly doesn't help matters that Eli Roth's biggest strengths as a director are not in the action genre, as the scenes prove to be increasingly basic and formulaic in their approach, with the film as a whole actively going against his strengths.

8 'The King of Fighters' (2009)

Directed by Gordon Chan

While there was an undeniable legacy and strength from the video game franchise that The King of Fighters was adapting to film, this adaptation destroys what minimal story was in the games to create a confusing, convoluted mess. While the film had an all-star cast of exceptional martial artists and stunt workers from across the world, the film diminishes the strengths of its cast by focusing more on unappealing slow motion and jarring visual effects.

The film joins the long line of terrible adaptations of fighting games to film, focused more on throwing as many notable characters on-screen as opposed to telling a cohesive or compelling narrative. Even with the characters that it used, it manages to completely misrepresent the personality of beloved fan favorites, such as turning Terry Bogard into a stern FBI agent and overall removing the charm and likability of most of the cast. While not as notorious as other more infamous examples, the film easily deserves a spot among the worst video game movies.