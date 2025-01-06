When it comes to action movies, Die Hard stands alone. Between a perfectly linear plotline that keeps the action constantly moving forward, a relatable action hero, and one of the best film villains of all time, it's hard to top the Christmas action classic. Die Hard's massive success led not only to Bruce Willis becoming a movie star and the confirmation of John McTiernan as an elite action director, but also a never-ending assembly line of knock-offs, wannabes, and try hards.

So many Die Hard clones have been produced that it's become a subgenre unto itself, with each entry usually identified by its setting with the preface "Die Hard on a...". Some of these clones are action classics in their own right, such as Speed (Die Hard on a bus) or Cliffhanger (Die Hard on a mountain). The vast majority, however, aren't worthy enough to carry John McClane's filthy undershirt. These are the ten worst movies that tried, and failed, to be Die Hard.

10 'Under Siege 2: Dark Territory' (1995)

Directed by Geoff Murphy

Image via Warner Bros.

The first Under Siege movie is generally considered among the better Die Hard copies, mostly thanks to solid action direction from Andrew Davis and buck wild villain performances from Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey. It's a solid action movie that works in spite of the fact that its hero is played by mumbly, aikido black belt Steven Seagal. The sequel, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, is worse in every way possible.

Trading the first film's battleship setting for a train, the sequel sees Seagal as former Navy SEAL Casey Ryback traveling with his niece, played by Katherine Heigl, when terrorists come on board and take control. The plot is passable for a 90s action movie, and Eric Bogosian does his best with the derivative villain dialogue, but Seagal is even more one-note here than in the previous film, and his refusal to ever show any signs of weakness in his character robs the action scenes of any real tension. On top of that, according to Heigl, who was underage at the time, Seagal creepily hit on her during production. That's real dark territory.

9 'Half Past Dead' (2002)

Directed by Don Michael Paul

Image via Columbia Pictures

Half Past Dead is not only the title of Seagal's prison-set Die Hard knockoff, but also an apt description of his performance in the movie. Seagal is past his action prime here as he can barely muster more than a few sentences of raspy dialogue before lazily karate chopping one of the personality-bereft goons that have taken him and his fellow prisoners hostage. Beating out Seagal in the raspy vocals department is Ja Rule, who the movie tries to play off as his closest criminal friend, which is the least believable thing in the entire plot.

A lot of the bad Die Hard knock-offs often stray so far off the path of quality control that they enter so-bad-it's-good territory, which is territory that Seagal treaded over many times in the 2000s. Half Past Dead only crosses over the boundary a few times, thanks mostly to the sight of Seagal in a durag and one singularly brilliant scene where he is taught how to speak more "gangsta" by Rule. Elsewhere, the movie is just dull and unimaginative. It's a try hard action movie that should've been pushed over the other half and left fully dead.

8 'Turbulence'

Directed by Robert Butler

Image via MGM

Some of the best Die Hard clones have been set on planes. Air Force One is a solid 90s blockbuster anchored by Harrison Ford, Passenger 57 lets Wesley Snipe try out his McClane impression and features some very memorable one-liners, and Executive Decision is an incredibly underrated Kurt Russell vehicle with possibly the best use of Steven Seagal in any movie ever. Turbulence is nowhere near as good as any of those movies, unfortunately.

Borrowing Die Hard's Christmastime setting, the movie is set on a commercial airliner transporting an accused murderer, played by Ray Liotta, who escapes and begins causing havoc on board. Liotta is the only element of the movie that makes it watchable, with his trademark rage on full display. Otherwise, the movie just goes through the standard plot motions, failing to produce any kind of surprises or unique twists on the formula. The two direct-to-video sequels actually offer more entertainment value due to their increasingly ludicrous plots. For audiences looking for Liotta as a villain in a 90s thriller, they'd have much better luck checking out Unlawful Entry.

7 'No Contest' (1995)

Directed by Paul Lynch

Image via Gaga Corporation

No Contest scores points for using the unique setting of a beauty pageant for its action antics, and its cast is a perfect storm of 90s personalities. Andrew Dice Clay hams it up as a villain, with support from Roddy Piper, while Die Hard's own Robert Davi plays a more competent law enforcement officer in support of Shannon Tweed's kickboxing female McClane. All those elements, along with the requisite explosions and high body count, make No Contest sound a lot more fun than it actually is. The tone of the movie is all over the place and the pay-cable-level action sequences get repetitive.

The villains are the best part of the movie by far, as is often the case, but any time the movie has scenes without them, it loses all personality. This is the kind of action movie best enjoyed by a group of friends with a generous application of social lubricant, but even at that low standard, there are plenty of other action movies that are far more unintentionally funny.