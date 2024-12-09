Cinema is all about action; movement, change, and energy are all the basis of the Seventh Art, so it's no surprise that for many decades, the action movie genre has been one of the most popular. But while some of history's greatest films have been action movies, some of the worst of all time have also belonged to the beloved genre.

Over the past 25 years in particular, with the increasingly commercial nature of Hollywood, the advancement in special effects and other technology, and audiences' growing interest in big-budget action flicks, many more of these films have been made than ever before. This increased number represents a higher probability that an action movie will be less than ideal. Indeed, since 1999, there have been plenty of outings in this genre that might be counted among the worst films ever made.

10 'Attack Force' (2006)

Directed by Michael Keusch

Image via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

He's not without a fanbase (though, admittedly, most of its members like his movies ironically only), but Steven Seagal is usually agreed to be one of the most boring action heroes of the 21st century. The title of "worst Steven Seagal movie" is a highly contested one, but the straight-to-DVD fiasco Attack Force is a very strong contender. It's about a U.S. military commander who discovers the development of a new drug that turns people into killers. He must stop its inventor before it's thrown into the market.

With some of the worst acting, the worst combat sequences, and the most embarrassing writing that action has ever seen, Attack Force is an incomprehensible mess that's too bad even for the straight-to-video market. Monstrous editing, laughably bad dubbing, and action scenes so poorly crafted that it's impossible to keep up with them all make this one of the worst action movies of the 21st century.

Your changes have been saved Attack Force Release Date December 5, 2006 Cast Danny Webb , steven seagal , Andrew Bicknell , Mark Dymond , David Kennedy , Matthew Chambers , Cheryl Ko , Lisa Lovbrand , Del Synnott , Adam Croasdell , Tomi Cristin , Emanuel Pârvu , Ioan Ionescu , Florian Ghimpu , Șerban Celea , Evelyne Armela O'Bami , Bogdan Uritescu , Mihai Stănescu , Ileana Lazariuc , Coca Bloos Runtime 94 minutes Expand

Watch on Roku

9 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The years between the turn of the millennium and the birth of the MCU in 2008 were a rough patch for the superhero genre. Its popularity boomed with 2000's X-Men, but then movies as atrocious as Catwoman came along and gave superheroes a bad name. It's the story of a shy woman who's endowed with the senses and reflexes of a cat, following her as she walks the thin line between criminal and hero with a detective hot on her tail.

Catwoman is one of the worst blockbusters of the 2000s by far, an ugly-looking, strange-feeling, all around unsettling experience even for the biggest superhero film fans. Halle Berry is criminally underrated in the lead role, but everything else about the movie is impossible to like. Somehow managing to be both clichéd and uniquely bad, it's a mismatch of strange creative choices that results in an altogether unpleasant cinematic experience.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll

Image via Lionsgate Films

Based on the popular video game of the same name, Alone in the Dark cemented Uwe Boll as one of the 21st century's most unfortunate directors. Unfortunate for all those who had to suffer through this terrible sci-fi/fantasy/horror action thriller, that is. It's the tale of a detective of the paranormal, who slowly starts unraveling mysterious events with deadly results.

One of the most poorly-written and most poorly-directed sci-fi movies of all time, Alone in the Dark is an affront to the source material, to its fans, and to audiences all around the world who had to suffer through it. It feels like it was made by someone who had never seen a single movie before, with the most incomprehensible action, the worst-possible pacing, and the cheapest production values imaginable.

Your changes have been saved Alone in the Dark Release Date January 28, 2005 Cast Christian Slater , Tara Reid , Stephen Dorff , Frank C. Turner , Matthew Walker , Will Sanderson Runtime 98 minutes Writers Elan Mastai , Michael Roesch , Peter Scheerer

Watch on Roku

7 'BloodRayne' (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll

Image via Boll KG Productions

Throughout history, there have been some filmmakers who have admirably put out two incredible movies in the same year. Then, there's Uwe Boll, who somehow made two of the worst films of all time in 2005. Also based on a video game franchise, BloodRayne is set in the 18th century, when a vampire escapes from the freak show and teams up with a gang of vampire slayers to kill the man who abused her mother.

There was no director worse-fitted to deal with the kinds of serious themes that BloodRayne touches upon than Uwe Boll. This is one of the worst fantasy horror movies of all time, an offensively poor attempt at a campy exploitation movie with none of the charm that those films usually have. It's at least semi-serviceable for those who enjoy these kinds of trashy movies, but everyone else should avoid it like the plague.

Watch on Fubo TV

6 'The Crow: Wicked Prayer' (2005)

Directed by Lance Mungia

Image via Dimension Films

Legendary largely because of Brandon Lee's unfortunate death during filming, Alex Proyas's The Crow is an exceptional action movie. Sadly, the franchise it spawned is a lot less good. An awful lot. The worst installment is universally agreed to be The Crow: Wicked Prayer, where a gang leader on his way to becoming an immortal demon orchestrates the murder of an ex-con and his girlfriend.

One of the worst R-rated superhero movies ever made, Wicked Prayer is an offense to the legacy of the original. Unbelievably dumb (particularly in its incomprehensible third act), atrociously lazy, and incoherent in every bit of its story, it's a complete reinvention of the mythology of The Crow that, instead of re-building its lore, completely demolishes everything that had come before.

Your changes have been saved The Crow: Wicked Prayer Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 4, 2024 Cast Yuji Okumoto , Marcus Chong , Tito Ortiz , Tara Reid , David Boreanaz , Rosemberg Salgado Runtime 99 minutes Writers Lance Mungia , Norman Partridge , Sean Hood , Jeff Most

5 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

Directed by Wych Kaosayananda

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the few movies that have a whopping 0% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever effortlessly lives up to its reputation, and then some. One of the worst mystery movies ever made, it's about an FBI agent and a rogue DIA agent who have been tasked with destroying each other, but they soon discover that a much bigger enemy is at work.

The audience never gets a real sense of why on Earth these two characters are fighting.

Most problems with the picture start from the fact that the audience never gets a real sense of why on Earth these two characters are fighting. The way the action is shot and edited is inept at best, the story and characters are paper-thin, and the endless barrage of self-serious noise means that there's not a single moment of fun to be had in this embarrassing flop.

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

4 'Dragonball Evolution' (2009)

Directed by James Wong

Image via 20th Century Studios

Based on the beloved anime and manga mythology of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, the much-less-beloved Dragonball Evolution has long been considered the worst thing that has ever happened to fans of the franchise. It's about the young warrior Son Goku, who sets out on a quest against time and the vengeful King Piccolo to collect a set of magical orbs that grant their wielder unlimited power.

Dragonball Evolution is by far one of the worst movies of the past quarter-century overall, and not just because of how badly it messes up the story, characters, themes, and concepts of its source material. The lack of energy and vibrancy makes the movie surprisingly boring, even in spite of its breakneck-speed pacing. Poorly written, poorly acted, and poorly directed, it's one of the worst films of the 2000s.

3 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Paramount Pictures

Once upon a time, M. Night Shyamalan was one of the most exciting new voices in Hollywood. Nowadays, he's one of the most divisive and inconsistent. Sometimes he makes something terrific, other times he makes... The Last Airbender. Based on the iconic Nickelodeon animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender, it's about a boy from a long line of Avatars, who must master all four elements to stop the Fire Nation from enslaving the other tribes.

On every single thing it sets out to do, The Last Airbender fails. It doesn't work as a fantasy adventure movie, because its fantastical elements are laughably silly and its sense of adventure is nonexistent. It doesn't work as an action movie, because all of its action scenes are visually unappealing and horrid in their choreography. It certainly doesn't work as an adaptation of the beloved show, because it bastardizes and destroys everything that made it so popular in the first place. The only thing it succeeds at being is one of the worst fantasy movies of the 2010s.