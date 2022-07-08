When an action movie really works, there's nothing quite like it. On the occasion a gifted filmmaker presents us with characters we care about on top of high-octane, technically adroit filmmaking and stunt work, it's armrest-gripping, heart-pounding stuff in the extreme. There are such superb examples of the filmmaking craft: Mad Max: Fury Road, Aliens, Speed, and so many others come to mind as among the finest action films ever made.

Then there are plenty of so-so shoot 'em-ups out there, too, that are totally acceptable or even endearing, "dad movies" that are inoffensive and predictable like The Expendables franchise and other middling fare that seeks to entertain, not break ground, in the same vein as formulaic, comforting chick flicks. As with any genre, there are also some thunderously awful action pictures that fail on every level. According to critics on the Tomatometer, these are the most lamentable and fruitless attempts to raise the pulse in movie history.

15 'Half Past Dead' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3%

Audiences aren't exactly fond of Steven Seagal, and critics are certainly not fond of his movies. Case in point? Don Michael Paul's Half Past Dead, a dark action comedy about a man who goes undercover in a high-tech prison, searching for information that'll help him get those who killed his wife prosecuted. It's loud, it's showy, but it's not exactly a masterpiece.

Critics, 97% of whom panned Half Past Dead, found that the movie did the bare minimum to kind of function as an action flick, and absolutely nothing more. The script is nonsensical, the action is dumb and forgettable, and the acting — especially on Seagal's part — is abysmal, to say the least. Next to this, many of the worst action movies look like exquisite classics. — Diego Pineda Pacheco

14 'Rollerball' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3%

John McTiernan is a name you'll see on virtually every list of the best action movies of all time, as he's helmed some of the finest action pictures in history. Surely you've heard of The Hunt for Red October, Predator... Die Hard?!

It's disheartening, but true: the director of many a genre masterclass helmed this chaotic, anemic wannabe blend of sports film, sci-fi, and action. Rollerball is based on a superior, still flawed 1970s film about a dangerous sport in a future where corporations run everything. The original at least had some ideas, though they were half-baked. The remake is a vapid nuisance.

13 'Getaway' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3%

One of the worst thriller movies of recent years, Getaway is about a man who, to save his kidnapped wife, must drive at the orders of a mysterious man. There's nothing wrong with watching an action film that requires turning off one's brain for a while every now and then; but there's "turn-off-your-brain" fun, and there's "turn-off-your-brain" torture. Getaway fits much more comfortably within the latter group.

Even with a star-studded cast featuring Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez, and Jon Voight, Getaway's reception was an absolute disaster with audiences and critics alike. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes felt that the movie's thrills felt cheap and not particularly engaging, while the car chases were said to be lacking energy and rhythm. Every actor in the movie looks bored, and by the time the second act kicks in, viewers are guaranteed to be just as well. — Diego Pineda Pacheco

12 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3%

Is anyone surprised that a movie based on the best-known novel by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard is still remembered as one of the worst sci-fi films of all time? The story — if it can even be called that — is set in the year 3000, long after Earth has been lost to the alien race of the Psychlos. These tyrants are unaware that their human slaves are about to ignite the rebellion of a lifetime.

Battlefield Earth's reputation precedes it, but even then, anyone is bound to be surprised that the experience of watching it is even worse than its infamy would have one believe. Visually ugly, narratively boring, and with some of the most un-engaging action ever put on celluloid, this is a strong contender for the title of worst film of the 21st century thus far. — Diego Pineda Pacheco

11 'Texas Rangers' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 2%