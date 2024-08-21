Fast-paced, attention-grabbing, and structured chaos are key elements to succeeding in the action genre. For the passionate critic, Roger Ebert, the worst action films lack all three and more. Emboldened by features that utilize action to energize and elevate a dramatic or comedic premise, Ebert raved about movies like Indiana Jones, Rocky, Bullit, and Lethal Weapon. Purpose-driven action movies are exciting because they secure the full package. Where the worst action movies fail is in their originality shortfalls, lack of character development, and often poor performances.

As with any genre assessed by Ebert, he never shied away from a hot take, with one of his most divisive opinions about the fan favorite, Kick-Ass, asking his readers, "Shall I have feelings, or should I pretend to be cool?" Ebert's choices for the worst action movies of all time include violent revenge stories, superhero flops, raging road races, and wild Westerns.

10 'Fantastic Four' (2005)

Directed by Tim Story

Image via 20th Century Fox

Lacking a compelling story, this superhero action film missed the mark, garnering an audience consensus that mirrored Ebert's opinion. Based on the Marvel characters, Fantastic Four is the origin story of four astronauts (Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, Jessica Alba, and Chris Evans) who are exposed to cosmic radiation, the side effects giving them varying superpowers. Once a friend turned to foe, Dr. Victor Von Doom (Julian McMahon) seeks to use their newfound powers for his gain. In his one-star review, Ebert declared that the action movie should be "ashamed to show itself in the same theaters" as iconic (and better) superhero movies like Batman Begins and Spider-Man 2.

"I wasn't watching 'Fantastic Four' to study it, but to be entertained by it, but how could I be amazed by a movie that makes its own characters so indifferent about themselves?"

His biggest issue was how unamused and underwhelmed the characters were with their own transformations, as if they were everyday occurrences. Lacking any sort of premise-driving excitement, Fantastic Four fizzled out for every moviegoer. With failed reboots and the excitement of the upcoming attempt to relaunch these characters, it's curious how Ebert would have fared with today's cinematic approach to the superhero genre.

9 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Image via Warner Bros.

A Western action film that audiences have deemed so bad, it's good, Ebert wouldn't say the same for Wild Wild West. Will Smith and Kevin Kline bring steampunk action to the Old West, starring as special agents James West and Artemus Gordon to stop the Confederate Dr. Arliss Loveless (Kenneth Branagh) from assassinating President Ulysses S. Grant (also played by Kline). In Ebert's words, Wild Wild West is a "comedy dead zone" with zero chemistry from its leads and too many zany elements that just don't work.

"You stare in disbelief as scenes flop and die. The movie is all concept and no content; the elaborate special effects are like watching money burn on the screen."

There are no rules in Wild Wild West, making the action sequences all the more unrealistic as they defy science and logic, but as the acclaimed critic pointed out, "In a movie where anything can happen, does it matter that anything does?" Ebert's one-star review playfully points out that the action movie breaks two of his golden rules regarding casting choices. A movie you need to see to believe, Ebert would advise against it.

8 'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (1970)

Directed by Richard Fleischer, Kinji Fukasaku, & Toshio Masuda

Image via 20th Century Fox

A "timid epic," Tora! Tora! Tora! sought to dramatically recount the events of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor; however, Ebert criticized it for being "a big, incredibly expensive movie" without any substance. His one-star review compared the sub-par warfare action and technical ineptitude to John Wayne films, indicating that at least with the Duke's films there was a genre and stylistic payoff even if they were historically inaccurate.

"The action sequences at the end are supposed to be the pay-off; we're all waiting, somewhat ghoulishly, for the bombs to go off and the ships to sink. And they do, for about 15 minutes, but the level of the special effects isn't particularly high."

While he acknowledges that there's no mystery in the major climactic event because audiences know it's coming, Tora! Tora! Tora! failed to present viewers with much else besides the bureaucratic missteps that led up to it. Audiences weren't given characters to identify with or root for while also seemingly walking away with no more information than they walked in with.

Tora! Tora! Tora! The story of the 1941 Japanese air raid on Pearl Harbor, and the series of preceding American blunders that aggravated its effectiveness. Director Richard Fleischer, Toshio Masuda, Kinji Fukasaku Release Date September 23, 1970 Actors Martin Balsam, So Yamamura, Joseph Cotten, Tatsuya Mihashi, E. G. Marshall, James Whitmore, Takahiro Tamura, Jason Robards

Watch on Apple TV+

7 'Death Rides a Horse' (1967)

Directed by Giulio Petroni

Image via United Artists

Despite rating it as one of the worst action-Western films, Ebert acknowledges the fun of screening a definitively bad movie. Death Rides a Horse is a formulaic genre film about a gunfighter (John Phillip Law) on a quest to find the bandits who killed his family, enlisting the help of an ex-outlaw (Lee Van Cleef) on his own revenge tour along the way. While it's established as one of the best spaghetti Westerns of all time in the eyes of audiences, Ebert only awarded the movie one star in his review.

"Van Cleef's face, in closeup, has the lean, hardened, embittered expression of a man who has either (a) been pursuing his lonely vengeance across the plains of the West for 30 years, or (b) realizes he will be making spaghetti Westerns the rest of his life. These two feelings are nearly indiscernible."

Even though his opinion establishes Death Rides a Horse as one of the worst action movies of all time, Ebert respects the experience of watching a film of this style and caliber. He acknowledges how easy it is to surrender oneself to the movie while simultaneously distracted by poor production elements.

Watch on Tubi

6 'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' (1992)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Image via Universal Pictures

A movie title that sounds fake but is actually real, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot appeared to be a desperation role for Sylvester Stallone in the eyes of audiences and a disheartened Ebert. Sly is Police Sergeant Joe Bomowski, whose mother, Tutti (Estelle Getty), flies in to visit following Joe's breakup, comedically inserting herself into his personal life and career. In his half-star review, Ebert declared he couldn't find a single laugh, calling it a "no-brainer" action movie.

"'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' is one of those movies so dimwitted, so utterly lacking in even the smallest morsel of redeeming value, that you stare at the screen in stunned disbelief."

Competing with the likes of his action-star professional adversary, Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kindergarten Cop, Sly's agreement to do this film was disappointing to Ebert as the critic recognized Sly's comedic and cinematic potential. Ebert called the bits and sequences "unfunny" and "unoriginal," making Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot one of the worst action-comedy movies of all time.

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 21, 1992 Director Roger Spottiswoode Cast Sylvester Stallone , Estelle Getty , JoBeth Williams , Roger Rees , Martin Ferrero , Gailard Sartain Main Genre Action

5 'Revolver' (2005)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Redbus Film Distribution

A Guy Ritchie movie "designed to punish the audience for buying tickets," Revolver is one of the worst action movies, according to Ebert's half-star review. Jason Statham stars as Jake Green, a high-stakes gambler and chess player recently released from a seven-year stint for a crime he didn't commit. Seeking revenge, he humiliates casino mafia boss, Dorothy Macha (Ray Liotta), by winning a fortunate the table and causing Macha to put a hit out on Green's life.

"Oh, this film angered me. It kept turning back on itself, biting its own tail, doubling back through scenes with less and less meaning and purpose, chanting those sayings as if to hammer us down into accepting them."

Desperately wishing the projector would malfunction or catch fire during the screening, Ebert (and audiences) were tasked with making sense of the whiplash assembly flashbacks and forwards with an additional onslaught of subtitles and other over-the-top cinematic garnishes. A thrill-less thriller hellbent on disassembling and reassembling itself, Revolver is one of Ebert's top picks for the worst action flicks of all time.

Buy on Prime

4 'Death Race' (2008)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson

Image via Universal Studios

Lacking the cinematic and technical musicality to compose a great action film, Death Race is "an assault on all the senses, including common," according to Ebert. The dystopian action features Jason Statham as Jensen Ames, an incarcerated wheel-man doing time on Terminal Island for a murder he didn't commit. To earn his freedom, Ames must compete in and win the Death Race, a competition where the vehicles are modified with flamethrowers, grenade launchers, and other like machinery to brutally eliminate opponents. His half-star review is a stark contrast to the audience's opinion of this movie.

"Let us conclude that 'Death Race' is not a brand that guarantees quality."

While it isn't an exact remake of the 1975 film starring Sylvester Stallone and David Carradine, Death Race 2000 (which Ebert gave a 0-star and thumbs down), Death Race borrows from the film, including its producer Roger Corman. Ebert's distaste for both films contrasted with his approval of the original Mad Max movies (and a curiosity about what he'd think of the modern versions), provides a fair case that his half-star assessment is not just because it's a dystopian feature, but just a bad action movie.

3 'The Cannonball Run' (1981)

Directed by Hal Needham

Image via Golden Harvest Company

This Burt Reynolds road race movie is a star-studded cattle call without any laughs or substance in Ebert's opinion. The Cannonball Run is like a live-action Wacky Races film about an illegal cross-country gran prix with Reynolds starring as J. J. McClure, a hot-shot driver taking his chance at winning. Ebert's half-star review called the action comedy an "abdication of artistic responsibility." The film co-stars Roger Moore, Farrah Fawcett, Dom De Luise, and Dean Martin to name a few of many.

"'Cannonball' assembles a giant cast around an absolutely minimal amount of screenplay, and allows them to kill time expensively. There's not much plot and no suspense."

The 80s action feature is a remake of the 1976 David Carradine-led movie, Cannonball!. There are multiple movies in the orbit around the illegal race, none of them winning any favors with Ebert. The acclaimed critic maintained his strong opinions about how bad The Cannonball Run was, right down to the outtakes layered with the credits, making him confident the takes that made the film weren't much better than what was cut.

Buy on Prime

2 'Speed Zone' (1989)

Directed by Jim Drake

Image via Orion Pictures

In a passionate opening paragraph, Ebert is explicitly clear that cars and car crashes are not funny, and never have been, making Speed Zone a thumbs-down action movie. A "rip-off" movie, the action comedy stars John Candy and a slew of star-studded cameos as the police attempt to prevent the illegal coast-to-coast car race, with a wide range of personalities participating in the highway competition. Ebert's zero-star review calls the film a waste of Candy's talent.

"Nonstop chase-and-crash comedies have provided some of the worst movies of recent years (both 'Cannonball Run' movies, the 'Smokey' sequels, etc.), but even in that dismal company 'Speed Zone' sets some kind of record."

Like many of Ebert's fiery reviews, he is a vocal opponent of cinematic elements, like car chases and stunt sequences, that do nothing to further the plot, instead taking up precious screen time. Speed Zone is 94 minutes of stunts that he acknowledges is a "big payday for a lot of stunt drivers" but fuels audience disinterest. This 80s action comedy failed to be one of the best car movies of all time while simultaneously becoming one of the worst action movies of all time.

Speed Zone is currently not available for streaming.

1 'The Exterminator' (1980)

Directed by James Glickenhaus

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

Boundary-free and savage, The Exterminator is one of the worst action movies of all time. Ebert's zero-star, thumbs-down review called the film a rip-off of the acclaimed Death Wish, whose violence was calculated and structured. After his friend is murdered on the streets of New York, John Eastland (Robert Ginty) turns the Big Apple into his own vicious war zone, with Detective James Dalton (Christopher George) hot on his trail.

"What's profoundly disturbing about the film is that it uses this 'justification' in the plot as an excuse for revenge scenes of the sickest possible perversion. The motive is obviously to shock or titillate the audience, not to show plausible actions by the character."

Calling it a "sick example" and "a small, unclean exercise in shame," Ebert once again is passionate in his criticism of movies that promote violence for the sake of violence instead of crafting dimensional, plausible, and morally gray characters and premises. The Exterminator is a poor example of vigilante justice, opting to pursue a sadistic revenge fantasy with senseless brutality, making it Ebert's pick for one of the worst action movies of all time.

Watch on Plex

NEXT: The 10 Worst Thrillers of All Time, According to Roger Ebert