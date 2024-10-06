Action movies have been around since nearly the dawn of cinema. Violence, danger and thrills have a natural appeal to audiences and, as such, the best action movies stand as classics of the art form. To be a true success though, action movies must please not only the audience but the box office, the critics, and most importantly: the Tomatometer.

Rotten Tomatoes began in 1998 as, essentially, a hobby for creator Senh Duong to aggregate film reviews into simple concise visual categories of rotten or fresh. Today, the website stands as a media juggernaut, and arguably the central force around which online film analysis orbits. As seen with recent bombs like Borderlands, a bad score on Rotten Tomatoes can send a movie into a death spiral. Many films are remembered solely for their terrible scores. And while Borderlands itself has crawled up to a measly 10%, hundreds of action movies sit well below that bare minimum.

10 'Speed 2: Cruise Control' (1997)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image via 20th Century Fox

Tomatometer Score: 4%

The original Speed is an action classic and one of the best action movies of the 1990s. The Keanu Reeves-led thriller tells the tale of a runaway bus blazing through the middle of Los Angeles, attached to a literal ticking time bomb. Speed 2: Cruise Control boldly asked; "what if that happened on a boat, without the bomb, or Keanu Reeves". Surprisingly to no one, setting this film in an open body of water rather than the cramped la streets, and removing the direct stakes of the bomb makes speed 2 feel less tense, less dramatic, and quite literally....slower.

Original star Keanu Reeves decided not to return even if it placed him in movie jail. This handed the full starring responsibility to the returning Sandra Bullock, who, despite her best efforts, isn't able to convincingly carry the films' action beats on her shoulders. The director of the original, Jan de Bont, also returned alongside Bullock, but did so out of contractual obligation rather than belief in the sequel's merits. The result is a lesser version of Speed without the unique premise, exciting chemistry, or even a cast and crew that want to be there.

9 'Mortal Kombat Annihilation' (1997)

Directed by John R. Leonetti

Image Via New Line Cinema

Tomatometer Score: 4%

Nearly all video game adaptations are historically bad, and in 3 tries the Mortal Kombat franchise has yet to escape this fate. Both the original film and the 2019 remake are firmly rotten by the tomatometer, but it is the sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation which often ranks among the worst video game movies of all time. Picking up where the first movie left off, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation eschews the structure of a fighting tournament and attempts to tell what is essentially an all-out alien invasion story.

Mortal Kombat is beloved for its wide array of colorful, diverse, and mystical characters, but when stripped of the tournament pretense, the live action interactions between this zany roster shift from campy fun to simply laughable. The sequel attempts to add some of the goofier lore characters such as Nightwolf, Sindel, Ermac, and even the satyr esque Motaro (seen above), making the movie feel less like Bloodsport and more like Power Rangers. Star of the 2019 reboot, Lewis Tan, promises that the sequel will be "wild, crazy" and "non stop" but all it really has to do is be better than Annihilation.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 11, 1997 Director John R. Leonetti Cast Robin Shou , James Remar , Talisa Soto , Sandra Hess , Brian Thompson , Lynn Williams Runtime 95

8 '10,000 BC' (2008)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via Warner Bros.

Tomatometer Score: 9%

From the realease of Independence Day in 1996 all the way to 2012 in 2010, Roland Emmerich created box office smash after a box office smash, built entirely on the rubble of famous landmarks. Maybe it's the lack of landmarks that explains his biggest flop of this era, 10,000 BC. The film is largely like the director's other works. It is big, it is loud, it is style over substance, and it is proud of it. But for 10,000 BC these tropes are not enough, making it one of Rolland Emmerich's worst films.

The main differentiating factor in 10,000 BC is its prehistoric setting. The film follows a mammoth hunter who discovers a hidden civilization from which he must defend his tribe. The film featured stylistic trappings such as sabre-tooth tigers and wooly mammoths, but ultimately failed to create any sort of real spectacle and became one of the worst films of 2008. This was Rolland Emmerich's attempt to branch out from the disaster movie style he had become known for, but it failed because, instead of switching genres or focusing more on character, the director simply chose to smash up pyramids instead of skyscrapers.

10,000 B.C. (2008) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 22, 2008 Director Roland Emmerich Cast Steven Strait , Camilla Belle , Cliff Curtis , Joel Virgel , Affif Ben Badra , Mo Zinal Runtime 109

7 'The Avengers' (1998)

Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik

Image via Warner Bros.

Tomatometer Score: 5%

While many A-list Hollywood actors could proudly brag about being in an 'Avenger's' movie, Uma Thurman and Ralph Fiennes likely prefer to stay very, very quiet. The duo's 1998 spy film The Avengers isn't an adaptation of the marvel superheroes but rather a British television drama focused around agents of MI6. Unfortunately, whereas fellow television-to-film spy adaptation Mission Impossible chose to ground its source material's sillier side, The Avengers opted to embrace its origins and came out looking...well, silly.

Despite what should be an all-star cast including Thurman, Fiennes, and spy genre pioneer Sean Connery, The Avengers was utterly panned by critics and audiences. The film was labeled as too slow, too fast, simultaneously too goofy and self-serious, and overall was met with utter confusion and bewilderment. Today the box office bomb is best known as a punchline because of its shared moniker with the commercially successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, but even if it had a better title, The Avengers would still be one of the worst spy films of all time.

6 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

Image via Warner Bros.

Tomatometer Score: 5%

The sci-fi epic is a staple of the action movie genre. Unfortunately for audiences, Battlefield Earth is much less space opera than it is Scientologist propaganda. Adapted from a novel by the religion's founder L. Ron Hubbard this massive box office flop was the passion project of Scientology stalwart John Travolta who also starred in the disaster. Battlefield Earth sold the idea of the next sci-fi classic, filled with action drama and compelling acting. The actual result is incredibly dull, lifeless and has acting that is compelling but for all the wrong reasons, leading to one of the worst sci fi films of all time.

The film revolves around Travolta, who stars as the leader of an alien faction called the Psychlos, a silly-looking race of despotic aliens who, despite an allergy to oxygen, have managed to take control of the very oxygen-filled earth. Opposing the Psychlos is a revolution led by the subtly named Johnny 'Goodboy' Tyler, played by Barry Pepper. Battlefield Earth was eviscerated by critics, leading to countless ruthless reviews, but suffered even worse at the box office. Grossing only 29 million on a reported budget of a reported 73 million.

5 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Directed by Fred Dekker

Image via Orion Pictures

Tomatometer Score: 9%

The original RoboCop is a legendary film which holds a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and features clever action and political satire. RoboCop 3 is a forgotten film which holds a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes and features a goofy jetpack and ninjas. The third and final outing in the original RoboCop trilogy sees Alex Murphy once again take on OCP, this time to prevent them from demolishing Detroit and replacing it with the corporate "Delta City". In addition to any real sense of political satire, RoboCop 3 is missing two other crucial elements from its preceding installments; star Peter Weller, and the hard R rating.

The result of all of removing all of these key ingredients is a toned down, aimless version of RoboCop which doesn't have the capacity to be either smart or bloody. By the time RoboCop is flying around on a jet-pack and fighting ninja androids, the viewer begins realizing that this version of Alex Murphy has more in common with the saturday morning cartoon than it does the 1987 original. Hopefully, the upcoming television adaptation of the franchise is able to return RoboCop to his bloody highs rather than his silly lows.

RoboCop 3 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 17, 1993 Director Fred Dekker Cast Robert John Burke , Mario Machado , Remy Ryan , Jodi Long , John Posey , Rip Torn Runtime 104

4 'Fantastic Four' aka 'Fant4stic' (2015)

Directed by Josh Trank

Image via 20th Century Studios

Tomatometer Score: 9%

The action genre became synonymous with superhero movies in the 2010's and 2015's Fantastic Four (or 'Fant4stic' as the posters insisted it be called) is often cited as the worst among this subgenre. Coming off the subversive superhero flick, Chronicle director Josh Trank took marvel's first family of superheroes away from their colorful lighthearted sci fi adventuring roots and reimagined them as twisted, depressed, government experiments. The film boasts an amazing cast of Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell as the titular super team, but wastes all of their talents by never letting them actually be said team.

This version of The Fantastic Four stripped away the franchise superheroics and found family connections, and generally everything people would want from a film called Fantastic 4. In a surprise to no one, the film in which The Thing kills people for the C.I.A. and got his catchphrase ("Its clobbering time") from being abused by his older brother failed to capture the same audience as Iron Man or Guardians of the Galaxy. Adding to the woes created by its misguided origins, Trank and the film's producer fought frequently over the film's direction, leading to countless reshoots, a confusing final edit and a legendary failure.

3 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed By Pitof

Tomatometer Score: 8%

Since the characters captivating appearance in Batman Returns the dark knights on again off again enemy and love interest had been heading towards her own movie. While this project began life as an ahead of its time tim burton experience, years and years of development hell eventually gave viewers the Catwoman they wish they didn't know today. Widely considered one of the worst superhero movies of all time, this Halle Berry led film was a dud with both the box office and the critics, turning the character, Berry, and everyone involved into punchlines for years afterward.

The superhero movie was panned for its poor storyline, direction, cinematography and editing (as are all seen in the films iconic basketball scene), leaving very little value for viewers. The film is not all bad news, however. Despite it being a career low point, Halle Berry considers the film to be life-changing in a positive way, citing inner growth, personal connections, and a sense of empowerment gained from the experience. Unfortunately for viewers, watching Catwoman can never be as impactful as starring in it.

Catwoman A shy woman, endowed with the speed, reflexes, and senses of a cat, walks a thin line between criminal and hero, even as a detective doggedly pursues her, fascinated by both of her personas. Release Date July 22, 2004 Director Pitof Cast Halle Berry , Benjamin Bratt , Sharon Stone , Lambert Wilson , Frances Conroy , Alex Borstein Runtime 104 minutes

2 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

Directed by Wych Kaosayananda