Action thrillers are popular. Who doesn't love shootouts, explosions, and valiant heroes saving the day? The genre overflows with entries, from the great to the mediocre to the outright abysmal. The worst of them suffer from lifeless action, nonsensical plots, wooden performances, or an overreliance on cheap special effects. They're more likely to leave the viewer bored and frustrated than entertained.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very worst action thrillers out there. Some of them fail because they try too hard to emulate successful franchises without understanding what made them work. Others collapse under poor storytelling, bad editing, or laughable dialogue. Whether it's a low-budget misfire or an uninspired sequel, these movies represent some of the lowest points of action cinema.

10 'Samurai Cop' (1991)

Directed by Amir Shervan

"I'm a cop!" This direct-to-video disasterpiece revolves around Joe Marshall (Mathew Karedas), a supposed samurai-trained police officer who teams up with his partner Frank (Mark Frazer) to take down the ruthless Katana gang. Despite its title, Samurai Cop has little to do with martial arts, and its protagonist's skills are questionable at best. Though meant to be a serious crime saga, the finished product features stilted dialogue, awkward performances (including a memorable villain performance by B-movie legend Robert Z'Dar), and action sequences that lack any semblance of choreography.

Nevertheless, the movie's sheer incompetence is precisely what its fans love about it. It has become a minor cult film for this reason. Still, judged as a proper action thriller, Samurai Cop is pretty woeful, with choppy editing, bizarrely long pauses in conversations, and reaction shots that linger for too long. Interesting bit of trivia: prior to this, star Karedas had worked as a bodyguard for Sylvester Stallone.

9 'Escape Plan: The Extractors' (2019)

Directed by John Herzfeld

"You want to get out? You come through me!" Speaking of Stallone, he turns in some of his worst work ever in Escape Plan: The Extractors, the third and most unnecessary entry in the franchise. Sly is security expert Ray Breslin, who is forced to infiltrate a heavily guarded prison in Latvia to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend. Unlike its predecessors, which at least attempted some level of creativity with their high-tech prison settings, The Extractors feels cheap and unimaginative, relying on basic shootouts and hand-to-hand combat sequences that lack any real tension.

It's kind of jarring to see stars like Stallone and Dave Bautista in such a shabbily put-together project. The editing is sloppy, with blatantly obvious chroma-keyed explosions and gunshot effects. There are some decent death scenes in the finale, but the rest of the action sequences are pretty flimsy. It makes the movie forgettable. While performing weakly at the box office, The Extractors did make a small profit on home video, proving that at least some fans were (somehow) still on board for this.