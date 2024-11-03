There are many good ways to market a film around one of its stars, but one of the most noteworthy (and sometimes, not always, effective) is to frame the movie as a comeback for that actor. Everyone loves to see an artist who probably was absent for a while or had a long string of flops return to their former level of success, but sometimes, these comebacks don't go down well at all. Sometimes, even if the actor does a good job in it, the movie is so bad that it becomes just another failure.

In order to qualify, a movie doesn't necessarily need to have worked as its actor's comeback (in fact, none of these did); simply to have been marketed and framed as a comeback narrative for its star. From Eddie Murphy to Bela Lugosi, many actors have tried and failed to take back the spotlight with films that were meant to showcase their talents, but instead fell flat on their faces.

10 'Best F(r)iends: Volume 1' (2017)

Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero's Comeback

As far as fans of "so bad it's good" cinema are concerned, Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero are legends. Wiseau directed, wrote, produced, and starred in his passion project The Room, which Sestero — his best friend — co-starred in. After that project became a cult hit, the pair continued acting and directing in separate small projects. It was 2017's Best F(r)iends: Volume 1, written by Sestero, that finally brought the pair back together in a high-profile project (well... High-profile for Wiseau and Sestero standards, at least). In it, when a drifter befriends a quirky mortician, an unlikely business partnership blooms.

Fans of the cult classic will be delighted to see this dynamic duo reunited after such a long time.

People looking for a film as unbelievably terrible as The Room will be disappointed, but fans of the cult classic will be delighted to see this dynamic duo reunited after such a long time. Best F(r)iends is actually a surprisingly not-awful movie (its sequel, Volume 2, slightly less so), but partly as a result of that, it lacks the cult appeal that would have been necessary for it to work as an effective comeback. Wiseau's latest project (also starring Sestero), Big Shark, works a lot better in that sense.

9 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' (2003)

Demi Moore's Comeback

Right now, Demi Moore is the woman of the hour thanks to her highly-successful comeback role in the phenomenal body horror film The Substance. That wasn't the case back in 2003, when the sequel to 2000's Charlie's Angels, subtitled Full Throttle, was framed as a comeback role for Moore but didn't really work. In this spy adventure, the Angels investigate a series of murders which occur after the theft of a witness protection profile database.

Moore played the film's antagonist, a former Angel planning to sell sensitive information to crime rings. The actress, who was one of the biggest stars of the '80s and '90s but had been going through a short series of flops for a while, was supposed to be returning to her glory days after a brief low-profile period since 1997's G.I. Jane. Demi Moore steals the movie with a seductive performance that's way too good for the poor material she's given. In the end, Full Throttle proved to be just another failure in a string of failures that would last for a solid while longer.

8 '3 Days to Kill' (2014)

Kevin Costner's Comeback

In 2014, it had been six years since Kevin Costner — once upon a time one of Hollywood's biggest leading men — had starred in a leading role in a film. Likewise, it had been even longer since his last truly great action project. 3 Days to Kill was supposed to break that bad streak. It's a dark comedy about a dying CIA agent who, while trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, is offered a drug that could save his life in exchange for one last job.

Instead of re-establishing Costner as an action star for the 21st century, 3 Days to Kill is one of the dullest action movies of the 2010s. Mediocre action and boring family drama aren't exactly a good combo for a movie so focused on both. Costner has recently been making a bit of a real comeback, though, so his fans can rest assured that 3 Days to Kill was probably just bad luck and let it be buried among the actor's other 2010s bellyflops.

7 'Terminator Genisys' (2015)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Comeback

It was '80s hits like James Cameron's The Terminator that made Arnold Schwarzenegger one of Hollywood's biggest action stars. It was the legacy reboot Terminator Genisys (the misspelling is very much intentional) that brought him back to his iconic role and was supposed to catapult him back into superstardom. Rehashing the events of the first film with quite a few significant detours, it sees Sgt. Kyle Reese transported back in time to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor and safeguard humanity's future. However, an unexpected turn of events creates a fractured timeline.

The movie isn't without its defenders, but overall, it was considered to be a step in the entirely wrong direction for the already-considered-dead Terminator franchise. Likewise, the film failed its biggest star. Schwarzenegger had been starring in a series of wannabe comeback roles since his tenure as Governor of California ended in 2011, but this one was special, putting him back in the shoes of his most iconic character. Even still, Genisys didn't really have much of an effect on the actor's career. Poorly written, poorly directed, and with action scenes that aren't particularly engaging, it let down the vast majority of fans of the franchise.

6 'Coming 2 America' (2021)

Eddie Murphy's Comeback

Once, Eddie Murphy was one of the biggest comedians in Hollywood, starring in some of the best comedies of the '80s and '90s. That gradually started changing, and in the 21st century, he's had many more flops than successes. An attempt at reinvigorating the public's trust in his projects, though, came in 2021's sequel to Coming to America, titled Coming 2 America. It's about the African monarch Akeem learning that he has a long-lost son in the U.S. So, he must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with him.

While the original is one of Murphy's most celebrated roles and one of the funniest movies of the '80s, its sequel... isn't. It was supposed to be a return to form for Murphy; instead, it's one of the most forgettable comedies of recent years. Murphy and Arsenio Hall feel like they're not really trying, and the boring material they're given certainly doesn't help. While the successful 2019 hit Dolemite Is My Name seemed to be Murphy's comeback film, it seems that fans will have to wait a little longer for something to actually stick.

5 'Driven' (2001)

Sylvester Stallone's Comeback

The great Sylvester Stallone, one of the biggest and best-known underdog stories in Hollywood history, needs no introduction to people familiar with his older work. If someone only knew his more modern projects, on the other hand, they might not have as clear of an idea of who this legend is. That was supposed to change with 2001's Driven, a motorsport drama where a former CART champion is called in to guide a young hotshot driver coming apart at the seams.

Shows like The Family Stallone and The Tulsa King have definitely brought Stallone back into the mainstream.

Driven is definitely not one of Stallone's best films. The script, co-penned by Stallone, shows promise. However, the editing and Renny Harlin's direction bring the whole thing down. Characters feel undercooked, the story isn't engaging, the atrocious CGI makes the racing scenes unwatchable, and the inaccuracy of the whole thing will make racing fans want to stop watching immediately. While films like Creed and Creed II, and shows like The Family Stallone and The Tulsa King have definitely brought Stallone back into the mainstream, followers of his back at the turn of the century might have been less hopeful.

4 'The Canyons' (2013)

Lindsay Lohan's Comeback

Since her breakout role in Disney's The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan became one of the most successful and beloved young stars in Hollywood. Like all-too-many child stars, though, drug and alcohol problems brought her fame to a halt. It wasn't until the early 2010s that she started getting bigger roles again. One such role was her first foray into the world of dark indie cinema in Paul Schrader's The Canyons. It's an erotic thriller where an L.A. trust-fund kid with ties to Hollywood learns of an affair between his girlfriend and the lead of a film he's working on. His cruel mind games escalate into an act of blody violence.

Lohan has actually had a number of comeback movies over the years (including the most recent, Falling for Christmas, an actually pretty okay Christmas movie by Hallmark standards), but this is by far her worst and least effective. As her attempt at a very different kind of role from the ones viewers had grown used to seeing her in, The Canyons was neatly wrapped up in a comeback narrative for Lohan that ultimately didn't work. Despite its great director, this erotic thriller is neither erotic nor thrilling in any way.

3 'The Love Guru' (2008)

Mike Myers's Comeback

Mike Myers's sense of humor is certainly not for everyone, but the comedic mind behind classics as big as Wayne's World and Austin Powers deserves some credit even from his detractors. However, after 2003's The Cat in the Hat received a (rather undeserved) terrible reputation, it took the actor five years to return to a live-action project. The Love Guru was meant to be Myers's return to form, following an American man raised by gurus outside the U.S. who has to return home to break into the self-help business.

Instead of redeeming Myers, The Love Guru became his most universally derided film, which it arguably still is. Critics and audiences alike hated the juvenile, crass humor; the complete lack of clever satire in favor of lowest-hanging-fruit jokes; and an absence of creativity that was pretty shocking by Myers standards. To this day, the actor is still struggling to recuperate from this absolute bomb.

2 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Bela Lugosi's Comeback

When it comes to the question of who the absolute worst filmmaker of all time is, the answer that's bound to come up the most is Ed Wood Jr. The master of low-budget so-bad-they're-good B pictures, such a cult hit that Tim Burton made a movie about him in 1994, Wood made many delightful fiascos throughout his career. Universally agreed to be his most ludicrous, Plan 9 from Outer Space is the worst movie of all time according to many people. It's about evil aliens invading Earth and resurrecting its dead, putting the lives of the living in terrible danger.

The effects and cinematography? Ridiculously bad. The story and characters? Beyond nonsensical. The film's abysmal quality in absolutely every sense? Absolutely hilarious and thoroughly enjoyable. And, last but not least, the performances? Some of the worst of all time, including that of horror movie icon Bela Lugosi, who played Universal's Dracula in 1931. Lugosi, a washed-up has-been in the '50s, was a dear friend of Wood, who wrote a bafflingly pointless role in Plan 9 with the sole purpose of it serving as a comeback vehicle for his friend. Partly because Lugosi sadly passed away before the movie was completed, and party because the movie is... just not good, this didn't work. However, it certainly ensured Lugosi's enshrinement in the annals of cult cinema history.

1 'Peter Five Eight' (2024)

;Kevin Spacey's Comeback

