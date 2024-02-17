The 2020s have certainly been an exceptional decade for animated films so far, with a wide array of beautifully crafted and iconic stories that will continue to surmount powerful legacies in the years to come. However, for every amazing and groundbreaking animated film that has been released during the decade, there is also a selection of animated films that completely botch their execution in the worst ways imaginable. In the modern age of streaming services, constant reboots and remakes, and hundreds of films being released year after year, it's impossible for every animated film to meet the mark.

As the modern hub for the latest generation of film fans and connoisseurs, Letterboxd acts as a great aggregate for the general opinions and sentiment surrounding the most recent releases. Through Letterboxd's user scores, one can discern exactly which modern animated films have been the biggest misfires of the decade so far, ranging from cheap low-budget cash grabs to massive blockbuster misfires. While there will surely be a number of even worse animated films to be released in the future, the decade is already home to a massive selection of terrible animated films.

10 'Earwig and the Witch' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.07/5

Image via Toho

Studio Ghibli's first and so far only foray into 3D computer animation, Earwig and the Witch follows the story of Earwig, a headstrong orphan who uncovers a mysterious world of magic and spells right under her nose. After being adopted by a witch named Bella Yaga, Earwig is forced to help with the menial tasks required for magic and spells from her selfish new parental figure. However, Earwig still has a wild curiosity and drive for the magic that has now overtaken her life, attempting to do everything in her power to learn the art of magic from Bella Yaga.

While the attempt was certainly well-intentioned to bring Studio Ghibli's signature style into the third dimension to follow the trends and standards of modern animated films, Earwig and the Witch failed to do the crossover justice. The film's visual style, from its poor texturing and shadows to barren backgrounds and settings, makes the film feel incredibly out of date compared to other 3D animated movies. Combined with annoying characters and a plot that does very little to expand upon the Ghibli formula, Earwig and the Witch disappointed the vast majority of Ghibli fans worldwide.

Watch on Max

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.05/5

Image via Netflix

From the same animation studio as the infamous Norm of the North movies, The Soccer Football Movie sees a high-stakes soccer game suddenly interrupted by a group of green slime monsters who emerge from the soccer balls. It soon becomes up to real-life all-star athletes Zlatan Ibrahimović and Megan Rapinoe in order to team up with their fans in order to put a stop to the issuing chaos. The situation finds a way to get even worse when evil scientist Weird Al Yankovic is revealed to be behind the scheme, planning to use the slime to steal the talent from the all-stars.

While animated movies have found niches in the past off of their wild and outlandish premises, the low budget of The Soccer Football Movie stops it from achieving the full potential of its chaotic premise. Instead, the film is simply an array of cheap animation, phoned-in vocal performances from uninterested athletes, and annoying children characters who detract from the film. Yankovic is certainly trying his best to make the most out of the opportunity to play an over-the-top villain, but it isn't enough to save the film from mediocrity.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.03/5

Image via 20th Century

The first in the series of animated adaptations of the classic children's book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid sees scrawny student Greg Heffley chronicling this awkward stage in his adolescent life. While Greg may have big dreams and active imagination of what his adult life may be like, he still has to deal with the social climate and struggles of middle school, accompanied by his best friend Rowley. Greg eventually comes to an understanding to appreciate what he does have, as opposed to only having regret and anger for the life that he wants to live.

It's impossible for the Letterboxd community to view a modern film adaptation of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and not compare it to the iconic original live-action trilogy of films, which were a cornerstone of many Gen Z youth. With that comparison in mind, it's difficult to see this new film as anything other than a downgrade, as it trades all the personality and iconic performances of the original films for a middling animation style and the same old average story beats.

Watch on Disney+

7 'Bobbleheads: The Movie' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.02/5

Image via Universal Animation Studios

Bobbleheads: The Movie follows a group of misfit bobblehead figures who have big aspirations to explore their home when their owners leave on vacation. However, their relaxation and time for themselves when a duo of trashy home invaders break into their home in search of valuables to be resold, with the bobbleheads being possible targets of this theft. They do what they can to fight back against these thieves, while also hoping to learn the truths about themselves in the process.

Few animated films are as basic and formulaic as Bobbleheads: The Movie, which at its core feels like a cheap, corporate ripoff of Toy Story done 20 years too late. Between its by-the-numbers storyline and below-average animation, the film attempts to skate by with a flurry of unfunny jokes and constant pop culture references to pad out its 80-minute runtime. There's very little about Bobbleheads: The Movie that's worth watching, even from a 'so-bad, it's-good' perspective, aside from the wild inclusion of a Cher bobblehead in the last 5 minutes.

Rent on Amazon

6 'Tom & Jerry' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.95/5

Image via WarnerMedia

A live-action + animation hybrid adaptation of one of the most iconic duos in animation history, Tom & Jerry sees the titular mouse and cat duo having been kicked out of their home and forced to find refuge in a New York City Hotel. They soon find themselves wrapped up in the occupational struggles of plucky young Kayla (Chloe Grace Moretz), who will lose her job at the hotel if she can't find a way to remove Jerry from the hotel before a prestigious wedding occurs. Kayla enlists the help of Tom to help remove Jerry, with the ensuing chase leading to chaos that unfolds throughout the entire hotel.

While movies that have sought to bring iconic animated characters into live action have worked well in the past, such as with Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Paddington, Tom & Jerry is a perfect example of what not to do. The film commits the ultimate sin of these types of movies, by taking the primary focus and agency away from Tom and Jerry themselves focusing much more on the generic uninterested adventures of Kayla. While the film has its moments when it focuses on standard cartoon hijinks, the strange 3D animation style even hinders these sparse moments.

Watch on Max

5 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.84/5

Image via Warner Bros.

The long-awaited sequel released 25 years after the original landmark film, Space Jam: A New Legacy sees basketball all-star LeBron James and his son Dom trapped inside the digital Warner Bros. universe by a rogue A.I. To return home safely, LeBron enlists the help of the Looney Tunes characters to escape from the clutches of the A.I. in a massive stakes basketball match that will impact the entire Warner Bros. multiverse.

The original Space Jam was already a flawed film in itself that has a special place in people's hearts despite its numerous flaws, while this sequel is nothing more than a blatant cash grab on said audience's goodwill. There's very little actual heart and artistic vision to be found within A New Legacy, as it feels less like an actual film and more like a 2-hour commercial for Warner Bros. and their streaming service, Max. There's some charm that comes from the shifting animation styles and the barrage of deep-cut references, but this novelty wears off incredibly quickly.

Space Jam 2 / Space Jam: A New Legacy A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. Release Date July 8, 2021 Director Malcolm D. Lee Cast LeBron James , Don Cheadle , Cedric Joe , Khris Davis , Sonequa Martin-Green , Ceyair J Wright Runtime 120 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Max

4 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.68/5

Image via Disney+

A streaming service spinoff of the classic Ice Age franchise, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild sees the possum brothers Crash and Eddie returning to the underground dinosaur world from the third film, Dawn of the Dinosaurs. There, they meet up with fan-favorite character Buck (Simon Pegg), the fearless one-eyed weasel who has been thriving as an adventurous scoundrel in the dinosaur world. Crash and Eddie enlist the help of Buck in order to survive the dinosaur world, hoping to have their own wild adventure in the process.

While the original Ice Age films were not certainly considered masterpieces in the world of animation, they did their job well at charming audiences, especially in the early entries. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, however, is severely limited by its minuscule streaming budget, fostering animation quality that looks worse than the first film released in 2002. The film is a genuine disservice to the rest of the franchise, standing high as easily the lowest point of the franchise bar none.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Release Date January 28, 2022 Director John C. Donkin Cast Simon Pegg , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Justina Machado , Vincent Tong , Aaron Harris , Dominique Jennings , Jake Green Runtime 82 minutes

Watch on Disney+

3 'Pinocchio: A True Story' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.64/5

Image via Sony Pictures

Pinocchio: A True Story is a Russian-animated rendition of the classic children's character, following the adventures of Pinocchio, a boy made of wood, as he travels the world in search of purpose. This rendition of the story sees Pinocchio accompanied by his best friend, a talking horse named Tybalt, as the duo joins the traveling circus run by infamous hustler Mangiafuoco. While traveling the world as a part of the circus, the duo and the rest of their new circus friends hatch a scheme to reveal to the world the truths behind Mangiafuoco's crimes.

Pinocchio: A True Story is a premiere example of just how important vocal performances can be to the livelihood and quality of an animated film. The hilariously mismatched vocal performances of Pauly Shore and Jon Heder as Pinocchio and Tybalt are easily some of the most unintentionally hilarious vocal performances in modern film history, making nearly every scene a laugh riot. On top of the cluttered plot and poor animation, Pinocchio: A True Story stands out as one of the best so bad it's good movies to come out in recent memory.

Watch on Starz

2 'Finding Jesus' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.45/5

Image via WOWNow Entertainment

Finding Jesus is an incredibly low-budget faith-based animated film that follows fish friends Muggles and Joy as they attempt to spread the joy and wisdom of Christianity and Jesus across the entire ocean. Their adventures eventually lead them to 'Finding Jesus Bay' an area of the ocean that thrives off of the stories of Jesus told by storyteller Professor Shark. Muggles and Joy take it upon themselves to learn all that they can from Professor Shark in order to further their own cause and goals.

Faith-based movies are always facing an uphill battle when it comes to the more left-leaning letterboxd community, but even without the overwhelming religious angle, Finding Jesus is a downright atrocious film. It's easily one of the laziest excuses for an "animated film" to ever be created, as it simply cycles between the same few shots of characters talking directly to the camera for its entire runtime. This combined with its overbearing messages of faith and one extremely racist caricature, Finding Jesus is easily one of the worst animated films of all time.

Watch on Amazon

1 'Marmaduke' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.28/5

Image via Netflix

A modern animated take on the classic newspaper comic strip character, Marmaduke sees the titular great dane (Pete Davidson) once again causing mischief and chaos for his family, the Winslows. However, an eccentric dog trainer sees the potential in Marmaduke as a highly successful show dog, convincing the family to take the dog under his wing and train him for greatness. However, the competition proves itself to be fierce and dangerous, as Marmaduke attempts to prove to the world that he's more than just a troublemaker.

The last film adaptation of Marmaduke, released in 2010 with Owen Wilson as the titular canine, was already a critical disaster, giving this modern reboot an easy bar to clear in terms of Marmaduke adaptations. However, this animated interpretation managed to be an even worse film in every conceivable way, from constant gross-out humor and phoned-in performances to uncomfortable character models and an incomprehensible plot. Especially for a film with backing from a major studio like Netflix, the state and quality of the film are that much more shocking.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The Worst Movies of the 2020s So Far, According to Letterboxd