It is a sad reality about life that for every winner, there must also be losers. Movies are no exception: though filmmakers rarely set out to intentionally create a bad movie, they can still come about due to a variety of reasons, such as studio meddling, lack of budget, hostility on set, or unforeseen circumstances. Sometimes these finds enter into the category of so bad it's good, but other times they sap all enjoyment from the viewing experience and leave audiences angry about their lost time.

Animated films are especially notable when they turn out rotten due to the time and effort needed to complete them. More often than not, they're not even fun to sit through thanks to bottom of the barrel scripts and low quality CGI that produces the stuff of nightmares.

10 'Happily N'Ever After' (2006)

Directed by Paul Bolger

Once upon a time, a powerful wizard (George Carlin) ruled over Fairy Tale Land, tasked with ensuring all fairy tales reach their happily ever after, and keeping the Scales of Good and Evil in balance. One day, he goes on a trip to Scotland and leaves his assistants, Munk (Wallace Shawn) and Mambo (Andy Dick), in charge of his duties. Unfortunately, while observing the story of Cinderella, they allow the evil stepmother, Freida (Sigourney Weaver), to unbalance the scales, ruin all the happy endings, and summon an army of fairy tale monsters.

Happily N'Ever After ranks among the worst animated films of the 2000s due to its premise and lackluster comedy feeling like a dated attempt to copy Shrek and Hoodwinked's style of fractured fairy tales. However, what makes the film truly unbearable is how boring it is. Every character, joke, and story beat has been done better elsewhere, and while the cast is full of talented actors, they end up feeling wasted.

An ambitious servant girl sees her chance to play the heroine when the wizard who keeps fairy tales on their traditional paths takes a break. As the villains begin altering the stories for their own gain, she teams up with unlikely allies to correct the twisted narratives and ensure everyone has their rightful ending.

9 'Elf Bowling the Movie: The Great North Pole Elf Strike'

Directed by Dave Kim and Rex Piano

During the Golden Age of Piracy, Santa (Joe Alaskey) directed his crew to steal toys while secretly sending them to children. When he and his half-brother, Dingle Kringle (Tom Kenny), are thrown overboard by the crew, they somehow make their way to the North Pole and are rescued by elves who believe Santa is destined to lead them. Santa and Dingle are both given immortality, but when Santa forces Dingle to move out, he decides to challenge Santa to a game of Elf Bowling to decide who will be in charge of Christmas.

Based on the computer game of the same name, Elf Bowling the Movie pads out its runtime with one confusing decision after another. Santa's pirate origins are unique, but the film doesn't explore them outside the opening, instead opting for toilet humor and a confusing plot that re-uses the same story beats numerous times. It's also full of pointless and poorly constructed musical numbers, including one where Dingle sings an upbeat song about slavery.

8 'The Christmas Tree' (1991)

Directed by Flamarion Ferreira