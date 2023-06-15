While animation has the potential to tell some of the most visually stunning and awe-inspiring stories in the medium of film, for every great animated film there's an animated film that drops the ball. Whether it was a concept that was doomed from the start or didn't have the resources or budget to follow through on concepts, there are countless examples of animated films that fail to meet the mark.

Of all the film communities on the internet, Letterboxd's younger and more modern community has been much more open and accepting of animation as an art form than previous communities. This makes it all the more interesting to see which animated films specifically failed to garner the same level of love and enthusiasm from the community, instead achieving the complete opposite.

10 'A Car's Life: Sparky's Big Adventure' (2006)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.1/5

A Car's Life: Sparky's Big Adventure follows the story of the titular Sparky, a young car attempting to find his calling in life. While his father is attempting to instill good morals and ethics into his son, Sparky's rambunctious and rebellious nature is constantly getting him into trouble.

It's clear from the get-go that A Car's Life's primary purpose and reason for existing is to leech off of and scam unsuspecting viewers who mistook the film for Pixar's Cars, released the same year. Although, unlike Pixar's own talking car film, the designs and animation style of A Car's Life leaves much to be desired, complete with a basic and uninteresting story that left viewers unenthused.

9 'Finding Jesus' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.1/5

Finding Jesus is a faith-based animated tale that follows fish friends Muggles and Joy as they visit the beautiful Finding Jesus Bay, a community where biblical tales are told day and night. The two are emboldened and begin to spread the good word of these stories to all the fish of the sea, spreading kindness and love wherever they go.

Christian faith-based films are always facing an uphill battle in a modern online community such as Letterboxd, yet Finding Jesus provides no favors in terms of its animation quality or story. The film has very little actual movement in its animation, as it's less of a film and more of a collection of constantly repeating gifs set to the dialogue of a lackluster and basic storyline. The film also features a prominent and problematic caricature that is sure to turn away the few audience members that don't stop watching the film after the first 5 minutes.

8 'Bobbleheads: The Movie' (2020)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.1/5

Bobbleheads: The Movie follows a group of misfit bobbleheads who come to life and explore their home when their owners are away on vacation. Things begin to go wrong when two home invaders break into the home looking to steal valuables from the home, leaving it up to the bobbleheads in order to protect their home and themselves.

Acting as a sort of mix between Toy Story and Home Alone, Bobbleheads: The Movie comes across as the type of movie that would be released during the early 2000s as opposed to 2020. The visuals and story simply don't match up to the standards set by modern animation, and not even a surprise special appearance by Cher could save this movie's fate in the eyes of Letterboxd.

7 'The Legend of the Titanic' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.0/5

The Legend of the Titanic sets itself up as telling the "real" story of what actually happened during the Titanic disaster. Unlike real-life events, this story features the likes of evil sharks, an evil whaling scheme, and a giant octopus who ends up saving the Titanic's passengers so that everyone survives.

James Cameron's masterful Titanic had a massive cultural impact on release, resulting in The Legend of Titanic's attempt to create a children's animated story about the disaster. Although in making the story more approachable and child-friendly, the film takes away the gravitas behind the actual event, resulting in this cheap commodity that dishonors those who lost their lives in the disaster.

6 'Norm of the North' (2016)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.0/5

Norm of the North follows the eccentric polar bear Norm (voiced by Rob Schneider) who lives his life differently from all the other polar bears in the Arctic, making him a social outcast to his peers. Yet when the Arctic begins to melt away, Norm embarks on a quest to New York City in order to spread the word about saving the polar ice caps from an evil real estate looking to set up shop in his area.

Norm of the North attempts to hit all the same comedic levels and cheap animation charms that come from a film such as Illumination's Minions yet fails to understand how to be as appealing. Norm's character designs and comedy fall flat in the ways that they intend, with the film's primary enjoyment coming from the sheer absurdity of the convoluted plot progression. The film has in a sense become an icon for poorly made and cheap Hollywood animated films during the 2010s era, alongside films such as The Emoji Movie.

5 'Titanic: The Legend Goes On...' (2000)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.0/5

Another animated rendition of the Titanic disaster, Titanic: The Legend Goes On... follows a love story between two passengers on the ship, one of high society and one of the blue-collar middle class. At the same time, the Titanic finds itself harboring a variety of talking animals who are also looking forward to the futures they have in store in the New World.

Similarly to The Legend of Titanic, The Legend Goes On... minimizes the impact of a real-life tragedy by attaching it to child-friendly scenes and characters while also blatantly copying story beats from Cameron's Titanic. What makes The Legend Goes On... stick out more in the eyes of the Letterboxd community would have to be the increased usage of talking animals, most specifically a baffling rap song with a talking dog.

4 'Little & Big Monsters' (2009)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.0/5

Little & Big Monsters sees an experiment from a duo of monster-hunting scientists go wrong, resulting in a variety of monsters causing havoc across the city. It soon becomes up to both the duo of scientists and a duo of fearless children in order to save the world from the monsters that have been created.

While not immediately apparent, Little & Big Monsters is actually riffing and attempting to capitalize on the then-recent release of DreamWorks animated film Monsters vs Aliens. This quick development in order to release alongside the film has resulted in numerous animation and technical issues throughout the film. The plot and characters as well take a hit from this rushed filmmaking approach, as the majority of the movie feels lazily slapped together in order to get to market quicker.

3 'Foodfight!' (2012)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 0.9/5

Foodfight! follows the story of a magical supermarket whose brands and icons come to life when the store closes, forming a tight-knit community between the marketing mascots. This community's livelihood soon becomes at stake when an evil Brand X joins the supermarket, leaving it up to the now-retired Dex Dogtective in order to solve the mystery at hand.

While product placement has had its role in many films in the past, Foodfight! is a film whose product placement and implementation of corporate brands define its entire image and concept. The audience is barraged with images and characters from grocery store products, from Mr. Clean to Mrs. Buttersworth, resulting in what can feel like a feature-length commercial. On top of that, the film's animation quality is on the same level as what would be expected from the 90s and is jarring to experience in the context of its release in 2012.

2 'Marmaduke' (2022)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 0.9/5

Based on the classic comic strip character, Marmaduke follows the story of the titular Great Dane as he continues to find himself in destructive antics and mischief. Although Marmaduke's lifestyle is soon changed when his owners set him up for training for an upcoming dog show, believing that Marmaduke has what it takes to bring home the gold.

Especially in a time when stylized animation is given justice in animation more than ever before, Marmaduke's unappealing character designs stick out like a sore thumb. The film's animation also doesn't make the situation much better, as the movement is unrestrained and all over the place, which when combined with the character designs, results in a visual mess from start to finish. The film also wastes its amazing voice cast, with the likes of Pete Davidson, J.K. Simmons, and David Koechner given nothing to work with.

1 'What's Up: Balloon to the Rescue!' (2009)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 0.9/5

What's Up: Balloon to the Rescue follows a reclusive scientist who invents a way to see the world without having to leave his lab. He and his two nephews have his house float around the world in search of problems to solve and adventures to have. Issues arise when the ramifications of their power source are uncovered, with the family having to now make sure it doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

What's Up may just be the most blatant and obvious ripoff movie of all time, clearly attempting to latch onto the success of Pixar's masterpiece, Up. While Up was an emotional journey through an old man's struggles with age, What's Up simply takes the "old man in a house flown by balloons" premise and adds its own nonsensical story. The film has very little care or reason for anything that happens in it, and the Letterboxd community has collectively ragged on it enough to make it the #5 lowest-rated film on the site.

