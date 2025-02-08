Animation has consistently proven itself to be one of the most acclaimed and versatile methods of storytelling in film, with a wide array of exceptionally brilliant films having been created through the lens of different animation styles. However, for every exceptionally well-crafted work of art that animation has gifted audiences, there are also just as many films that fail to meet the mark and end up as disappointingly below average in their scope and execution.

However, even beyond films that aren't particularly well-made, there have managed to be a select few animated films that are infamous for their lack of quality, becoming arguably unwatchable in the process. Whether it be due to unappealing animation, lazy and formulaic writing, or everything in between, these stains on cinematic animation prove to only make the truly great films shine that much more. These films are even lacking when it comes to so-bad-they're-good qualities, with next to no reason to actually watch them outside morbid curiosity.

10 'Mars Needs Moms' (2011)

Directed by Simon Wells

Animation always finds itself as a testing ground for the latest technologies and revolutions, with one of the most notable of the early 21st century being the use of fully mocap animated films like The Polar Express and Monster House. While these uncanny and strange-looking films would find dedicated audiences after their initial mixed reception, the same cannot be said for Mars Needs Moms, which was instantly regarded as a cinematic disaster.

Often considered one of the worst Disney movies of all time, Mars Needs Moms's generic sci-fi plot and underwhelming characters were made endlessly unappealing by an array of disgusting alien designs and equally unsavory human designs. The film blends cartoony and realistic visual styles to create a deeply unsettling final product, managing to appeal to absolutely nobody in the process. The film's notorious box-office disaster would end up shutting down the animation studio that created it and forever changed Disney's approach to filmmaking.

9 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' (2022)

Directed by John C. Donkin

While far from the most beloved animated franchise out there, the Ice Age series found unexpected box-office success as the premiere franchise of Blue Sky Studios before they were sadly shut down following Disney's buyout of 20th Century Fox. However, the end of Blue Sky wouldn't result in the end of Ice Age, as Disney would sap all the goodwill out of the franchise that they could with The Ice Age Adventure of Buck Wild. The film acts as a cheap, straight-to-streaming spinoff film that removes all the positive qualities of previous entries and has worse animation quality than the 2001 original.

Even the endless charm and likability of Simon Pegg reprising the fan-favorite character of Buck isn't enough to save this film from its myriad of issues and overall lack of care. It's blatant from the very beginning that the film's only purpose is to make use of a recognizable IP and to fill out the catalog of Disney+, as it has nothing of value as an actual filmmaking experience. Although there is hope that the franchise can retain some of its former charm with the upcoming Ice Age 6, just about anything that they do will end up being better than The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

8 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

Directed by Tony Leondis

When it comes to blatantly corporate animated films that reek of out-of-touch producers in every way, no film quite effectively exemplifies the concept quite like The Emoji Movie. It was brazenly obvious to the vast majority of audiences that The Emoji Movie was a bad idea, feeling like a shallow attempt to cater to a nonexistent audience of young people who are head-over-heels about emojis. When the film managed to be released, it lived up to all the fears and reputation that its title could give, being filled with generic characters, unfunny jokes, and egregious product placement.

The Emoji Movie is arguably about as soulless as a studio animated film can get, feeling less like a genuine work of art crafted by filmmakers but instead, a 90-minute-long commercial fine-tuned by a board of executives for blanket mass appeal. The film has no substance behind its bright colors and celebrity cast, being predictable from the first scene until the very end. The Emoji Movie quickly became the face of such blatantly moronic decisions by Hollywood executives and is still in contention for being one of the worst animated movies out there.

7 'Norm of the North' (2016)

Directed by Trevor Wall