The vast majority of movies that are released, even those that are wildly ripped apart by audiences and critics alike, have at least some artistic value and merit imbued within them. With so many different creatives working on a film, many films, even if it's only one specific element, have an attribute within them that helps elevate the film to a natural artistic standard. While this is widely the standard perception for most film releases, there are often times when a film accomplishes the opposite and was seemingly created with no semblance of artistic merit present.

These films enter a distinct style and allure of artistic failure, where their very lack of artistic merit itself defines the experience and aspects of the film itself, giving it a completely different type of merit. Whether it be low-budget catastrophes that simply didn't have the capabilities to create an artistic vision or sleazy knockoff films only created to make a quick buck with no artistic merit, there are many ways that a film can accomplish the sad, painful feat of being completely artless.

10 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

A low-budget riff on the Alfred Hitchcock classic, The Birds, Birdemic: Shock and Terror's chaotic execution and editing style has made it an infamous target of mockery as one of the defining so-bad-it's-good movies of the digital era. The film sees a small town suddenly being thrust into chaos and pandemonium when various eagles, vultures, and all other avian creatures begin attacking the populace in an act of revenge. A small group of survivors attempts to escape, seeing people turn on each other as they attempt to uncover why the birds have turned on humanity.

There are many bafflingly confusing decisions made in the creation of Birdemic: Shock and Terror that feel as though they come from a place of pure ineptitude and inexperience, where the only logical reaction is one of laughter and befuddlement. This ranges from small, budgetary issues like stilted camera angles, jarring microphone quality, and the absence of any lighting, to major editing choices like the titular Birdemic not appearing until halfway through the movie. While its constant issues have made it devoid of true artistic merit, it has achieved a new life as one of the best so-bad-it's-good movies.

9 'Foodfight!' (2012)

Directed by Lawrence Kasanoff

A notorious animated disaster that achieved its levels of low quality due to an array of financial issues and a destructive production cycle, Foodfight came out at the other end with unnerving visuals and constant soulless product placement. The film takes place in a special supermarket where all the various icons and brands for sale come to life and live in a thriving community at night when the store is closed. However, when the evil Brand X enters the store with plans to take everything over, it becomes up to Dex Dogtective (Charlie Sheen) to put a stop to their evil plot.

As if its unsavory 3D visuals weren't enough to deter audiences, Foodfight's constant and repeated usage of real-life brand mascots such as Mr. Clean, Charlie Tuna, and Mrs. Buttersworth makes it feel more like a commercial than a cinematic experience. Nearly every aspect of the film is dated in some way, from a cast consisting entirely of faded 2000s stars to its style of humor being drowned in problematic caricatures and offensive stereotypes.

8 'Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas' (2014)

Directed by Darren Doane

Kirk Cameron's amateurish attempts at creating a modern-day holiday classic for the more evangelical Christian crowd may have appealed to his more diehard fans, but it has nothing artistic to offer for anyone else. Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas follows a fictional Cameron hosting an annual Christmas party for his family, yet has to take a step back in the festivities to help his brother-in-law understand that Christmas is still a truly spiritual and all-encompassing holiday.

Saving Christmas only barely meets the minimum requirements of a cinematic experience, as it could more easily be compared to an extended essay and lecture about Cameron's thoughts on Christmas as a Christian institution. While his intentions may have been in good spirits and spreading Christmas cheer, the final result couldn't be more strange and offputting to the average viewer. The only remaining legacy that the film has held in the past decade is as one of the worst Christmas movies of all time.

7 'Troll 2' (1990)

Directed by Claudio Fragasso

An infamously bad horror film whose comically over-the-top performances and strange visuals have made it an icon of so-bad-it's-good filmmaking for decades, Troll 2 is a true icon of disastrous horror filmmaking. The film sees a family going on vacation to the small town of Nilbog, with the young child of the family, Joshua, soon realizing that the town is filled with terrifying goblins. Aided by the spirit of his deceased grandfather, Joshua does all that he can to convince his dismissive family to leave the town before they end up as the latest victims of the goblin horde.

While the practical effects and story may not stray too far from the run-of-the-mill terrible creature feature of the 80s and 90s, it's all in the comically bad performances and editing that make Troll 2 a step above the rest. Line readings like the elongated screaming of "Oh my god!" and young Joshua realizing that Nilbog is goblin spelled backwards have left a permanent mark on the culture of trashy horror filmmaking.

6 'The Amazing Bulk' (2012)

Directed by Lewis Schoenbrun

Low-effort mockbusters that exist only to siphon profits from largely successful studio films have always been a part of the filmmaking industry, yet they massively exploded in prevalence and notoriety during the 21st century. It's hard to see artistic merit in any of these bargain bin scams, yet films like The Amazing Bulk prove to go above and beyond in terms of pure cinematic failure. Acting as a blatant ripoff of Marvel's The Incredible Hulk, the film sees scientist Henry Howard injecting himself with an experimental superhuman serum that transforms him into the powerful and unstoppable Amazing Bulk.

The Amazing Bulk is a clear display of the significantly lowered barrier to entry for feature-length filmmaking in the digital era, feeling like the cinematic equivalent to someone's first art project and toying around with all the tools in After Effects. The constant green screens and cartoonish visual effects make for a jarring disconnect that creates more unintentional comedy to its amateur execution. It manages to be a great time as one of the most rewatchable so-bad-it's-good movies, yet it doesn't come close to resembling an actual piece of cinematic artistry.

5 'Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny' (1972)

Directed by R. Winer

While initially seeming like just a low-budget Christmas film, Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny quickly reveals itself to be one of the strangest and most poorly conceived films of the 70s. The film sees Santa getting his sleight stuck in the sands of a Florida beach in the days leading up to Christmas, enlisting the help of local children and the Ice Cream Bunny to help get it unstuck. To act as words of encouragement for the children, Santa ends up telling the story of Thumbelina to help lift their spirits, with the film playing the entirety of the producer's previous film, including its original credits, before returning to the main film.

Of all the baffling decisions and strange little intricacies that make up the worst films of all time, no other film has been so blatant in padding out the runtime by simply playing another movie in the middle to pass the time. The adaptation of Thumbelina present in Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny manages to be twice as long as the actual Christmastime story being told, in a shocking betrayal of trust to the audience and their respect.

4 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

Directed by Harold P. Warren