From the very first Academy Awards ceremony in May of 1929, the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role has been given out to a particular year's most outstanding performance by a female thespian. More often than not, these performances go down in cinematic history as some of the best of all time, giving the winners' careers a big push if they know how to harness it. Indeed, some of the most memorable wins from the Oscar ceremony often come from the Best Actress category, whether it's Meryl Streep in Sophie's Choice or Cher in Moonstruck.

However, every decade, there's bound to be an Oscar-winning performance that sticks out like a sore thumb among the others. Whether it's a strong portrayal that just happened to be stuck in a decade full of powerhouse turns, such as Ingrid Bergman in Anastasia, or a victory stained by time, like Gwyneth Paltrow's in Shakespeare in Love, these depictions just couldn't manage to stand out. And unfortunately, these Best Actress Oscar winners have aged like milk.

1 1920s: Mary Pickford

'Coquette' (1929)

Sam Taylor's Coquette is, in fact, one of the lowest-rated Oscar-winning movies on Letterboxd, and it frankly isn't hard to see why. This romance drama about a flirtatious Southern belle who's compromised with one of her suitors, bringing tragedy into the picture, is a dull and forgettable film with one of Mary Pickford's weakest performances in the lead.

Pickford, co-founder of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) that gives out the Oscars, was one of the most important figures of pre-Code Hollywood. She offered plenty of outstanding performances throughout her career, but Coquette wasn't really one of them. She was a silent film star, and the transition to sound—this was her very first talkie—didn't suit her at all. Her line delivery feels off, and the script never gives her a chance to truly shine. Pickford is also among the earliest cases of an actor heavily campaigning for the Oscar, proving that this controversial practice has been around as long as the Academy itself.

2 1930s: Luise Rainer

'The Great Ziegfeld' (1937)

To be fair, it wasn't until the 1940s that the Academy started finding its footing. In the 1930s, they made a wide variety of choices that were questionable at best and laughable at worst. While not the worst Best Picture winner of the '30s, The Great Ziegfeld certainly competes for the title. It's the true story of the eponymous Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., one of the most famed producers of Broadway's history. Reveling in the lavish excess of its subject's stage revues, the film is a nearly three-hour-long biopic epic (in fact, the first biopic to win Best Picture) with a trio of flashy performances from William Powell, Myrna Loy, and Luise Rainer.

Despite having very little screen time and very clearly being in a supporting role, Rainer won the Best Actress award in 1937. It's a fine but ultimately pretty forgettable performance and certainly not nearly as good as Rainer's winning peers from the '30s. Rainer has the unfortunate distinction of also having another widely contested Oscar, as she won the following year for The Good Earth, where she appears in yellowface as a Chinese woman. Although Rainer is the first performer to win back-to-back Oscars, both her wins are widely considered among the all-time worst, and with good reason.

3 1940s: Loretta Young

'The Farmer's Daughter' (1947)

In the rather forgotten comedy film The Farmer's Daughter, a young woman finds herself on an unexpected path toward politics after leaving her family's farm to study nursing in the city. Though it has been swept away by the tides of time, the film is deserving of much more recognition than it gets nowadays as a powerful examination of post-WWII American democracy.

While it's certainly a good film, Loretta Young's performance is remembered as one of the most underwhelming Best Actress winners of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Though it had the strength of being the first comedic performance to win the award since Claudette Colbert for It Happened One Night in 1935, it was also widely agreed that that year's award belonged to Rosalind Russell for Mourning Becomes Electra, resulting in an upset that hasn't aged well even nearly eighty years later.

4 1950s: Ingrid Bergman

'Anastasia' (1956)

Ingrid Bergman was undoubtedly one of the greatest actresses who have ever graced the silver screen. She was nominated for seven statuettes throughout her career and is one of the few actresses to win three Oscars. The second one came for Anastasia, a historical drama based on the story of famous Grand Duchess Anastasia's impostor Anna Anderson, who was so convincing that even the biggest skeptics believed her.

The '50s had numerous incredible Best Actress winners, and Bergman is certainly one of them. Her performance as Anderson is terrific, full of mystery and pathos. However, it just doesn't offer the kind of pizazz that she had proved herself capable of delivering before, failing to make her performance live up to the likes of Vivien Leigh in A Streetcar Named Desire or Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. In the end, Bergman's second Oscar win felt more like a PR stunt to reignite her star image than as a deserved reward for an unextraordinary performance. Deborah Kerr's now-timeless performance in The King and I would've been a more deserving winner.

5 1960s: Elizabeth Taylor

'BUtterfield 8' (1960)

The iconic Elizabeth Taylor was the very embodiment of an archetypal Classic Hollywood star. Glamorous, beautiful, and absolutely dripping with talent, she was one of the best actresses in film history. Her second Oscar came for BUtterfield 8, a tragic romance drama where a beautiful model who enjoys a very active night-life sees her life changed when she falls for a married man. Taylor only made BUtterfield 8 to fulfill her contractual obligations to MGM and remained against it throughout the years.

In fact, Taylor thought she was undeserving of the award, and one can certainly see her disdain for the material in her performance. Taylor was physically incapable of delivering a downright bad performance, so her work on BUtterfield 8 is rich and complex but certainly not worthy of an Oscar. The win came after many believed she was snubbed for her much worthier performance in 1958's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Shortly before her Oscar win, Taylor also survived a severe bout of pneumonia that required surgery, prompting enormous sympathy for her. Shirley MacLaine, who is often viewed as the rightful winner of the 1961 Oscar for her work in The Apartment, famously declared: "I lost to a tracheotomy."

6 1970s: Jane Fonda

'Coming Home' (1978)

Jane Fonda is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation, and for good reason. However, Coming Home, the romantic war drama that gave her her second Oscar, is far from her best film—and just as far from being her best work. In it, a woman whose husband is an officer fighting in Vietnam falls in love with a former high school classmate who suffered a paralyzing injury during the war.

To be fair, the performances by Fonda, Jon Voight, who also won an Oscar for his performance, and Bruce Dern, who was nominated, are the film's best elements, making the love triangle at its center surprisingly compelling. Fonda is terrific in the lead, but her performance is too passive for her to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other incredible Best Actress winners of the '70s, such as Louise Fletcher in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall.

7 1980s: Sally Field

'Places in the Heart' (1984)

In 1980, Sally Field won her first Oscar for her tour-de-force performance in Norma Rae. Five years later, she won a second statuette for a much more forgettable performance in Places in the Heart, a drama where a widow with two children in 1930s Texas tries to save her small farm with the help of a blind boarder and a handyman.

Field effortlessly plays the likable and sympathetic role, but the script doesn't give her much room for nuance or emotional complexity. As a result, Field's performance ends up being much more forgettable than her co-stars, John Malkovich and Danny Glover, and certainly more than other winning performances of the '80s. Field's win is also notorious for her now-infamous and often imitated—and misquoted—speech, where she proudly and tearfully declared the Academy "liked her." "Right now, you like me!" she said, and she wasn't wrong.

8 1990s: Gwyneth Paltrow

'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

When the label "undeserving Oscar winner" gets tossed around, it's most likely that Gwyneth Paltrow's name will come up first in the conversation. Her win for Shakespeare in Love, an unfairly maligned drama about the titular playwright falling in love with a woman who becomes his muse, is still remembered as one of the most baffling victories in the history of the Oscars.

Shakespeare in Love gets a lot more hate than it deserves, being a pretty solid period piece with an interesting script. Paltrow's performance is okay, too, but okay performances shouldn't win Oscars. She couldn't elevate such a deceitfully tricky role, and it's clear throughout the whole film that she's struggling with the more emotionally demanding scenes. What taints her work—and the film—even more is the dark Harvey Weinstein-led conspiracy behind its sweep at the 1999 Academy Awards. Paltrow is good in Shakespeare in Love. But better than Cate Blanchett in Elizabeth and especially Fernanda Montenegro in Central Station? No.

9 2000s: Sandra Bullock

'The Blind Side' (2009)

There are plenty of Oscar-winning movies that haven't aged well, but the recent controversy surrounding The Blind Side has probably put it near the top of that list. Still, even before these recent revelations, there was a lot wrong with this white-savior drama ever-so-slightly inspired by the real story of Michael Oher, a homeless boy who became an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick.

Sandra Bullock is a great actress, having delivered many outstanding performances throughout the years, but her work on The Blind Side is... not it. Cartoonish, with zero subtlety, and with about as much depth as a paddling pool, Bullock's work in The Blind Side is as lackluster as Best Actress Oscar-winning performances come. Her character comes across as unlikable even before the world knew the truth about her, and while Bullock tries her darndest to elevate the material, the substance just isn't there. The Blind Side is inept at best and offensive at worst, and unfortunately, Bullock's portrayal can't overcome the noise.

10 2010s: Renée Zellweger

'Judy' (2019)

The 2010s had many incredible performances by Best Actress winners, save for a few exceptions, like Meryl Streep's shockingly lackluster turn in The Iron Lady. However, there's one that stands out as the weakest of the bunch: Renée Zellweger's convincing but uninspired portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, which follows the days leading up to her legendary performances in 1968 London shortly before her death. Judy is one of the blandest of the many Oscar-winning biopics, offering very little insight into the magical essence that made Garland such an iconic star.

It doesn't help that Zellweger's performance consistently comes across as more of an impersonation than as a layered exploration of Judy's psyche, which was what the movie needed to elevate it above typical biopic drama fare. Zellweger is a versatile performer capable of delivering truly inspired work—her performances in Nurse Betty, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Chicago are proof enough. However, none of her Oscar-winning performances are great showcases of her abilities, as both Judy and Cold Mountain feature her at her most gimmicky.

11 2020s: Jessica Chastain

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (2021)

So far, the 2020s have been shaping up to be a great decade in terms of Best Actress winners. From Frances McDormand's impressively naturalistic and subtle role in Nomadland to Michelle Yeoh's powerhouse performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, two of the three recipients of the award this decade have thus far been incredible. However, Jessica Chastain's winning role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which explores the life and career of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, is by far the least satisfying.

Chastain's victory felt more like a legacy win than truly deserved praise for her work. Though her physical transformation into Faye is impressive, and she gets plenty of the kinds of showy scenes that the Academy typically loves, this is definitely not the actress's best work. To no fault of her own, Chastain didn't get enough material from the lackluster script to deliver a performance that would be remembered as one of its decade's best. Although it's great that an actress of Chastain caliber has an Oscar, the fact it came at the expense of snubbing Kristen Stewart's career-best work in Spencer and Penélope Cruz's heartbreaking turn in Parallel Mothers is a tragedy.

