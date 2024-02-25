Since the first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929 (when the Academy gave out two Best Director awards, one for drama and one for comedy), the Oscars have been awarded to the best of the best in the filmmaking industry. One of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood is the Oscar for Best Director, which over the years has been awarded to some of the medium's most acclaimed masters of the craft.

There haven't really been many Best Director winners who didn't do a good job on the film they got the award for. Most of them have something fresh and unique to offer,and even if objectionable, their victories are understandable. However, each decade there is always at least one Best Director win that doesn't quite age well. Whether it's for a great film like The King's Speech, or for a less-exceptional one like Cavalcade, these are instances where fans wish the Academy had gone in a different direction.

11 1920s: Frank Lloyd

'The Divine Lady' (1929)

For the second Oscars, the Best Director categories were merged into one. Sadly, the first winner of this new category was one of the most forgettable in the history of the awards. It was Frank Lloyd for the unremarkable war drama The Divine Lady, the first film that won the Best Director Oscar and nothing else, telling the story of a romance between two women and a British war hero.

While Lloyd's directing is admittedly one of The Divine Lady's only true strengths, it still doesn't manage to hold up by modern standards. It's boring and uninspired work, which can perhaps be blamed on the inherent clumsiness that came with oh so many movies made during the transition to sound in the late '20s. The film has plenty to offer, but in a decade with only three Best Director wins, Lloyd's is the least satisfying.

10 1930s: Frank Lloyd

'Cavalcade' (1933)

Oh, Frank Lloyd. The man just can't catch a break. To be fair, he did direct one of the worst Best Picture winners of the 1930s: Cavalcade, a period piece portraying the life of two English families — One upper-class, one working-class — from the end of the nineteenth century to 1933. What sounds like a perfect premise for a riveting epic, Lloyd makes sure remains a dull bore throughout the entire runtime.

It's not a particularly well-liked Best Picture winner, nor is Lloyd's Best Director win often regarded as strong or memorable. Cavalcade is mostly a pretty dull drama that refuses to delve into the exciting things it could have done with its interesting source material. Lloyd's work is unable to shine through the barrier put up by the lackluster sound, boring visuals, and stiff pacing, resulting in a Best Director win that, even among the many others of the '30s that haven't aged well, looks awful.

9 1940s: Leo McCarey

'Going My Way' (1944)

During the years of World War II, American audiences were clamoring for simple, uplifting stories like Going My Way. Starring Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald both at the top of their Oscar-winning games, it's a dramedy where a youthful priest arrives at a new town, where he connects with a gang of kids looking for direction in their lives despite the distrust of old Father Fitzgibbon.

Though it's one of the least-liked Best Picture winners on IMDb, Going My Way is a perfectly fine feel-good film whose existence must have surely meant a lot to audiences back in 1944. Even then, though, Leo McCarey's direction reads as bland and overly simplistic for a Best Director winner, even considering the time frame.

8 1950s: Vincente Minnelli

'Gigi' (1958)

In Vincente Minnelli's lavish classic musical Gigi, a rich playboy and youthful courtesan-in-training weary of the conventions of Parisian society enjoy a platonic friendship which may not stay platonic for long. As one of the last musicals of Hollywood's Golden Age, this is quite an interesting piece of film history, even if today's cinephiles wouldn't call it particularly good.

Of the many romance films that have won Best Picture, Gigi is typically considered by far the weakest. While Minnelli has a good eye for stylish sets and costumes, he's not able to steer around the film's creepy premise of a full-grown man falling for a teenage girl (could anyone have?). The '50s had a few other unexceptional Best Director winners, but because of Gigi's dull tone and boring musical numbers, Minnelli has to be the worst.

7 1960s: Tony Richardson

'Tom Jones' (1963)

Perhaps the weirdest (and horniest) Best Picture winner ever, Tom Jones is a British adventure comedy following the romantic and chivalrous adventures of adopted bastard Tom Jones during the 18th century. Considering how bizarre its farcical tone is and how vulgar its story tends to be, it's anyone's guess how a film like this could have won the Academy's favor in the early '60s.

While its comedy is deceptively ingenious and its performances are pretty strong, Tom Jones isn't remembered by many for having strong direction. Tony Richardson seems to struggle trying to decide what tone his movie should have, so the pacing turns out incredibly uneven and the structure feels messy at best. The '60s had some incredible Best Director winners, such as David Lean for Lawrence of Arabia and Mike Nichols for The Graduate, so Richardson's victory looks all the more like an anomaly.

6 1970s: Robert Benton

'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)

The fact that Robert Benton is the weakest Best Director winner of the 1970s speaks more to the quality of this decade's lineup of Best Directors than to Benton's lack thereof. His work on the exceptional character drama Kramer vs. Kramer is terrific, effectively constructing the story of a workaholic New Yorker who's forced to learn long-neglected parenting skills when his wife leaves him.

Benton's work with actors is probably his strongest skill. He led Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep to their first Oscar wins, and Justin Henry to becoming the youngest Oscar nominee of all time. But when it's all said and done, this is a movie that shines much more thanks to its script and performances than because its direction is particularly inspired or stylish.

5 1980s: James L. Brooks

'Terms of Endearment' (1983)

Like the decade before it, the '80s had some amazing Best Director winners, and the fact that work as strong as James L. Brooks's on Terms of Endearment could be considered the worst of the decade is proof of that. Winner of another four Oscars, including Best Picture, it's a dramedy following hard-to-please Aurora as she looks for love, alongside her daughter's family problems.

There are many who would call Terms of Endearment one of the best dramedies of the '80s, which is no small feat. Brooks's work is fantastic, particularly when it comes to directing actors as amazing as Debra Winger (who got a nomination for her performance), Jack Nicholson, and Shirley MacLaine (both of whom won). However, next to wins like Milos Forman's for Amadeus, Brooks's can't hold up. Terms of Endearment is too simple a story for his work to truly be called an all-timer.

4 1990s: Anthony Minghella

'The English Patient' (1996)

Some would call it one of the most intense and romantic Best Picture winners, while others would confidently call it one of the most boring. Whatever the case, The English Patient is certainly an interesting film, winner of a whopping nine Oscars. It takes place at the close of World War II, where a young nurse tends to a badly-burned plane crash victim. Flashbacks explore his past, revealing a fateful love affair he had not long ago.

It's certainly a well-directed movie. The actors are great, the visuals are beautiful, and the pacing — While certainly sluggish in some parts — isn't as glacial as it could have been. Still, Minghella has some difficulties with the large ambitions of the project, unable to juggle so many characters and stories satisfyingly. As a result, The English Patient sure does look great, but its many undercooked plotlines are disappointing.

3 2000s: Ron Howard

'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Considering how mediocre of a reputation he has as a filmmaker nowadays, it may be surprising to some that Ron Howard is the proud owner of a Best Directing golden statuette. His win came for the Best Picture-winning A Beautiful Mind, a psychological drama about a mathematical genius who made an astonishing discovery early in his career, but a harrowing journey of self-discovery almost brought his fame to a halt.

When it comes to inspiring biopics, A Beautiful Mind is far from being the worst. Suspenseful, emotional, and with some really outstanding performances, it's actually a pretty strong film. However, in a decade that had other questionable Best Picture winners like Clint Eastwood for Million Dollar Baby and Danny Boyle for Slumdog Millionaire, Howard is the clear weakest. Melodramatic, trite, and lacking much complexity, his work on the movie is certainly not one of its main strengths. It often feels that A Beautiful Mind works in spite of Ron Howard rather than thanks to him.

2 2010s: Tom Hooper

'The King's Speech' (2010)

Perhaps because of its controversial Best Picture status, The King's Speech tends to get more criticism than it deserves. All things considered, it's one of the best movies about English royalty, telling the story of King George VI, his unexpected ascension to the throne in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped him overcome his stutter.

Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush are excellent (Firth having won an Oscar for his performance), and the elegant visuals help bolster the story as a strong period piece. However, while perfectly serviceable, Tom Hooper's direction lacks anything to make it stand out. He does the bare minimum to warrant his movie the label of "great," but of all the Best Directors' work of the 2010s, his is by far the most dull and forgettable.

1 2020s: Chloé Zhao

'Nomadland' (2020)

All things considered, the 2020s have had some really strong Oscar winners. With three Oscars, including Best Picture, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland dominated the 2021 ceremony. It's a highly minimalistic and naturalistic road trip drama about a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything to the Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West as a van-dwelling nomad.

Nomadland is an incredible film, and Zhao's work in it is that of an artist in full control of her craft. It's only because her win is paired next to Jane Campion's masterful direction of The Power of the Dog and the Daniels' astonishing work on the existentialist masterpiece Everything Everywhere All At Once that she could be considered as the weakest link in this tremendous lineup. Still, she's a fantastic filmmaker and Nomadland might just be her masterpiece.

