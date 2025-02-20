The Academy Awards do their best to pay tribute and recognize the greatest and highest profile releases in a given year, a precedent that they have only further continued throughout the 21st century following their expansion to 10 different Best Picture nominees. For the most part, many of the nominees for Best Picture prove to be some of the most acclaimed and notable releases of the year. This ranges from meteoric winners like Parasite and No Country for Old Men to other notable films that didn't take home the main award, like Barbie and Get Out.

However, the Academy is far from perfect, oftentimes having the strange and out-there selection for a Best Picture nominee that, while it may have rung true for the industry, largely flounders compared to the highly acclaimed competition. This phenomenon is made worse by the passage of time and reflection, with films getting much larger recognition due to their Best Picture nomination, leading to more audiences checking out the film and being wildly disappointed. When it comes to modern film fanatics, a great metric to see which Academy decisions of the 21st century have missed the mark the most is through Letterboxd, the premiere place of film discussion in the modern social media era.

10 'The Kids Are All Right' (2010)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.3/5

image via Focus Features

While The Kids Are All Right was widely praised by critics and audiences upon its initial release as a topical and hilarious dramedy about connection and family, specific plot threads have made it age less than gracefully in the nearly 15 years since its release. The film follows a married lesbian couple who have been raising a duo of children through artificial insemination for a long time, yet now that their children are 18, they go behind their mothers' backs to contact and meet up with the donor.

The film is far from being completely hated by the Letterboxd community, as the inherent charm and likability of talent like Julianne Moore, Annette Bening, and Mark Ruffalo is enough to make it a lighthearted, fun dramedy. However, one especially uncomfortable plot point where a lesbian character cheats on her wife of 18 years with the sperm donor places a dour, sickening gaze over the entire film. The film is especially lacking compared to some of the other high-profile nominees from the 83rd Academy Awards, including Inception, Black Swan, The Social Network, and Toy Story 3.