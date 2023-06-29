Discussions about what is the worst movie to ever win the Best Picture Oscar tend to go in very predictable directions, though not necessarily for the wrong reasons. Green Book and Crash are often the go-to answers to that question, while A Beautiful Mind, The English Patient, and The Greatest Show on Earth are also common choices. Many of these are more modern motion pictures with sensibilities rooted in ideology from decades earlier, while something more vintage like The Greatest Show on Earth has become notorious for all the masterpieces it beat out for the Best Picture Oscar.

None of these movies are outright “incorrect” as choices for the worst Best Picture Oscar winner in history, but there is certainly one particular movie that’s especially egregious as a victor in this category. That motion picture would be none other than The Broadway Melody, only the second movie ever to win the Best Picture Oscar. Its status as the absolute worst movie to ever win this statue is especially fascinating because it is a historically important movie in the context of the history of the Academy Awards. The Broadway Melody was the first sound feature, not to mention the first musical, to win the Best Picture Oscar. It blazed new trails for what kinds of films could secure the most prestigious Oscar of all…but that wasn’t enough to render it a masterpiece.

What Is 'The Broadway Melody'?

It’s very understandable if most readers are scratching their heads puzzling over what the heck The Broadway Melody even is. Even Wings, the very first Best Picture Oscar winner released a year before The Broadway Melody, is occasionally given a theatrical re-release. By contrast, The Broadway Melody has fallen into obscurity. Though it technically inspired three spiritual successors and even scored a 1940 remake, the feature has been forgotten in the modern world, as seen by its lack of a North American Blu-ray release.

The feature concerns sisters Queenie (Anita Page) and Hank (Bessie Love), both of whom are eager to make it on Broadway. Eventually, Queenie finds herself scoring glamour and fame, but Hank is struggling to pay the rent. To compound matters, both women are in love with songwriter Eddie Kearns (Charles King). The pursuit of stardom is a quest that often leads to ruin and despair. The endless conflict between Queenie and Hank reflects that without question.

What Are the Problems with "The Broadway Melody"?

It’s always important to look at films through a historical lens, particularly when analyzing the visual elements of a film. How pre-1930s movies approached colorized film, for instance, may come off as instantly strange to modern viewers. Such approaches, however, become a lot more interesting and manageable once one understands the technological and financial restrictions informing the very distinctive look of ancient colorized works. Just because something is unfamiliar doesn’t make it innately bad. Unfortunately, even considering the historical context of The Broadway Melody being one of the first movie musicals, the features films style for big musical numbers is one of its greatest drawbacks.

Much of the third act of The Broadway Melody is dedicated to a bevy of on-stage performances all realized through very humdrum visual means. These productions are captured in wide shots from a great distance away, with very little editing or visual intimacy incorporated into realizing these elaborate set pieces. Being one of the first sound musicals in history, it’s easy to imagine the thought process behind this approach. There was little to no precedent for how to film musical numbers and going this route would mimic the eyeline of somebody watching a live Broadway show in a balcony seat. In other words, The Broadway Melody was trying to mimic reality with this filming choice.

Going this route, though, just robbed its musical numbers of any power. Even if you’re a great distance away from the performers on stage in a live setting, the fact that you’re in the same room as these human beings still lends emotional immediacy to the proceedings. With the camera providing a further barrier between the viewer and The Broadway Melody’s tunes, there’s just no chance for these songs to leave an impact. It’s all so detached and unengaging. Being one of the inaugural forays into the world of musical cinema makes this technique more understandable from a historical perspective, but it doesn’t make The Broadway Melody any more entertaining as a musical.

The Even Bigger “Broadway Melody” Problems

If poorly filmed musical numbers were the only real problem with The Broadway Melody, though, it wouldn’t be a total disaster. The glaring issue comes from the characters, none of whom are compelling or worth getting dramatically invested in. There’s nary a sympathetic soul to be found in The Broadway Melody, which becomes a fatal flaw once the script wants audiences to get invested in the central love triangle. Despicable characters are perfect for an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, they’re less welcome in a motion picture attempting to be a bog-standard inspirational showbiz tale.

The rampant unpleasantness is only compounded by the pervasive presence of women characters who just despise one another. Though not a concept unique to The Broadway Melody (on the contrary, it’s a notion rampant in cinema across the globe), the depiction of ladies exclusively hating each other speaks to the unimaginative screenwriting underlining the entire movie. Similarly, many recurring sources of comedy, like a stutter belonging to the supporting character Uncle Jed, are exceptionally tired. These gags would’ve been old hat even by 1929, let alone watched by viewers nearly 100 years later.

In many of the most derided Best Picture winners in history, one can often find a handful of elements that did work amidst all the subpar filmmaking. For instance, Mahershala Ali is quite good at doing what he can with his supporting role in Green Book. A handful of actors, like Michael Peña, show flashes of actual humanity rather than caricatured personalities within Crash. The Broadway Melody, though, doesn’t really have any super notable standout qualities. Its greatest legacy is at least in proving musicals could technically exist in sound cinema and establishing a precedent for these titles winning the Best Picture Oscar. Confined just to the film itself, though, The Broadway Melody is something that was left in the dust by other movie musicals just a few years after its release.