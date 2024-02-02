The very first Academy Awards took place in 1929, and since then, they have come to be widely recognized as the most prestigious awards in the film industry. Its most important award, Best Picture, is perhaps the most coveted title any film can aspire to, and the ones that achieve such status tend to be pretty deserving of it. However, over the years, there have been some Best Picture winners that didn't sit well with audiences.

Each decade, there tends to be at least one film that sticks out like a sore thumb, looking rather lackluster next to its fellow Oscar recipients. From the terribly boring Cimarron in the '30s to the forgettable Argo in the 2010s, there are quite a few Best Picture Oscar winners whose victory seems rather inexplicable, and whose impact on the film industry has proven to be slim or downright nonexistent.

11 1920s: 'The Broadway Melody' (1929)

Directed by Harry Beaumont

Even if it weren't one of the only two Best Picture Oscar winners of the 1920s (the other one being the very first, Wings, a pretty exceptional movie), The Broadway Melody could probably be among any decade's worst lineup of recipients of the award. The first talkie to win Best Picture, it's a musical romance about a pair of sisters (Bessie Love and Anita Page) trying to make it big on Broadway, but matters of the heart complicate their ambitions.

Though the film is an interesting historical artifact, showing how early Hollywood musicals were made, that's pretty much all it has to offer. Usually considered the absolute worst Best Picture winner, The Broadway Melody has a story that comes off as trite, characters with arcs that aren't interesting, and a glaring lack of memorable musical numbers. It was important to the industry, which makes it worth a watch, but modern audiences are bound to have a hard time enjoying it.

10 1930s: 'Cimarron' (1931)

Directed by Wesley Ruggles

The '30s had no shortage of Best Picture winners that have aged like milk, from the dull Cavalcade to the cruelly overlong The Great Ziegfeld, but there really is no discussion as to what the worst one is when Cimarron is right there. Though it has the honor of being the first Western to win Best Picture, this story about a newspaper editor (Richard Dix) settling into an Oklahoma boom town with his reluctant wife (Irene Dunne) is better left in the pit of oblivion that the years have led it to.

As if its racist stereotypes, misogynistic tendencies, and poorly written dialogue weren't enough, Cimarron also throws "boring" into its list of qualities for good measure. It has beautiful visuals and a few interesting scenes, but by the time the credits roll, audiences will surely start forgetting all about this film. It's true that it was only the fourth-ever recipient of the award, so the Academy was clearly still getting the hang of things, but the fact is that their decision in 1931 wasn't a good one.

9 1940s: 'Going My Way' (1944)

Directed by Leo McCarey

In the dramedy Going My Way, young Father O'Malley (Bing Crosby) once led a colorful life of romance and song before joining the clergy. After joining a parish, he connects with a gang of kids in desperate need of direction, slowly winning over his aging superior, Father Fitzgibbon (Barry Fitzgerald).

The movie is fine enough, a sweet and tender crowd-pleaser with phenomenal performances, but it definitely isn't a film that screams "Oscar winner". Perhaps one of the most interesting parts of Going My Way is how it caused a new rule to be made at the Oscars when Fitzgerald was nominated for both Best Leading Actor and Best Supporting Actor (winning the latter). This is the only time an actor has received two nominations for the same performance. At least a fun bit of trivia came out of this otherwise pretty forgettable comedy.

8 1950s: 'The Greatest Show on Earth' (1952)

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille

One of the lowest-rated Best Picture winners on IMDb, The Greatest Show on Earth is an epic drama about the lives of trapeze artists, a clown, and an elephant trainer against the backdrop of a circus. It's an entertaining movie all in all, but its bloated melodramatic story, lack of interesting characters, and surprisingly overlong runtime have all caused it to be remembered as one of the worst Best Picture winners of all time.

The movie is not without merit. The visuals are fantastic (as one can expect from any Cecil B. DeMille movie), some scenes are fun, and James Stewart clearly relishes a role that has him in clown makeup for over two hours and a half. Ultimately, however, The Greatest Show on Earth didn't make itself worthy of any Oscars, let alone Best Picture. It took the award in a surprise upset from frontrunner High Noon, a choice that would have aged much better.

7 1960s: 'Tom Jones' (1963)

Directed by Tony Richardson

Whether one is talking about the worst Best Picture winners, the best, or the most middle-of-the-road, the title of Tom Jones isn't very likely to pop up in the conversation. Indeed, this British comedy about the adventures of a romantic and chivalrous man (Albert Finney) looking for love outside his class is perhaps one of the most forgotten pieces of Oscars history, and for good reason.

Chaotic, disgustingly crude, and unbelievably horny, this farcical period piece may have something to offer to those that enjoy weird adventure comedies, but has nothing of value for anyone outside that very specific niche. In a year when classics like Cleopatra and America America were also in contention for Best Picture, and when a timeless masterpiece like 8½ was released but not even nominated for the big Oscar, the fact that a movie as bizarre yet unremarkable as Tom Jones took home the award is inexcusable.

Tom Jones (1963) Release Date August 24, 1963 Director Tony Richardson Cast Albert Finney , Susannah York , Hugh Griffith , Edith Evans , Joan Greenwood , Diane Cilento Runtime 129 minutes

6 1970s: 'Patton' (1970)

Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner

One can make a very strong case for the 1970s being the strongest decade ever for American cinema, and its lineup of Best Picture winners proves that. Every single one of them can deservedly be called a masterpiece, but if one absolutely had to be considered the weakest, it would probably have to be Franklin J. Schaffner's Patton. It's a tremendous film with a tour-de-force performance by George C. Scott as the controversial titular general, but it's hard for it to live up to classics like The Godfather and Rocky.

Sprawling in its epic scope and gritty in its depiction of war as hell, Patton shines as one of the greatest war films of the 1970s. Some think it provides a few too many shades of heroism to Patton, and others say that in the absence of George C. Scott, it would be a rather unremarkable movie. In any case, Patton is an incredible achievement, and the weakest Best Picture winner of its decade only because it happened to be released during American cinema's Golden Age.

5 1980s: 'Out of Africa' (1985)

Directed by Sydney Pollack

Though the '80s were a pretty great time for cinema, they admittedly had some Best Picture wins that haven't aged well. However, there's little room for argument: Out of Africa is easily the most forgettable pick the Academy made in that decade. It's a period romantic epic about a Danish baroness (Meryl Streep) in 20th-century colonial Kenya, where she has a passionate affair with a free-spirited hunter (Robert Redford).

Out of Africa is a pretty good film, with incredible directing and an outstanding pair of lead performances, but it also happens to be the weakest movie in 1986's lineup of Best Picture nominees, which included classics like Witness and The Color Purple. It doesn't really do anything outrageously wrong, but it also doesn't do anything to stand out. For most of its runtime, it settles for being nothing more than slightly boring, resulting in one of the Best Picture winners that movie fans least enjoy revisiting.

4 1990s: 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Directed by John Madden

Frankly, the main reason why Shakespeare in Love has aged so poorly in general audiences' eyes is its Best Picture status. Though it was definitely undeserving of it (particularly in a year when it was competing against Steven Spielberg's WWII masterpiece Saving Private Ryan), it's generally one of the most underappreciated films of the '90s, and yes: one of the best of 1998. With wit and romance, it shows a William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) who's young and out of ideas, but meets his match (Gwyneth Paltrow) and is inspired by her to write one of his most famous works.

Cleverly written, visually beautiful, and full of heartwarming romance the way the genre doesn't offer much of these days, Shakespeare in Love benefits from a great director and talented lead actors, whose chemistry is off the charts. It certainly isn't remarkable enough in any department to make its seven Oscar wins understandable, but if it weren't for those wins and the way they've led contemporary audiences to judge it much more strictly, this would surely be a much more highly respected film.

3 2000s: 'Crash' (2004)

Directed by Paul Haggis

Not much is left to say about Crash that hasn't been said before. Overwhelmingly preachy, emotionally manipulative, and with the same amount of subtlety as an elephant in a jewelry store, it's considered by many to be the worst Best Picture Oscar winner of modern times. It takes place in post-September 11 L.A., where tensions erupt when the lives of a variety of equally boring characters converge during a 36-hour period.

Multi-story narratives of intertwined fates had been a thing long before Crash came out, but it had absolutely nothing fresh or interesting to bring to the table. Its complexity and ambition are admirable, and it has a few emotionally powerful moments, but it's all brought down by its lackluster screenplay, forgettable performances, and heavy-handed themes that offer takes on racism and prejudice that are questionable at best.

2 2010s: 'Argo' (2012)

Directed by Ben Affleck

A political thriller that's low on the thrills and high on the politics, Argo is about a CIA agent launching a dangerous operation to rescue six American hostages in Tehran, acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location. It's a relatively intelligent and intense film, with some great performances and a fun story, but in a year when the Best Picture nominee lineup was stacked with films like Amour and Django Unchained, it's hard to understand how Argo was the one that the Academy thought was the best movie of 2012.

The forgettable narrative, bland directing, and the fact that it's much less historically accurate than it pretends to be, all led to it quickly growing old and becoming known as the most unexceptional Best Picture winner of the 2010s. It's undeniably entertaining and very much worth a watch for those looking to catch up with their Best Picture winner watchlist, but there were far superior movies that year and history has been proof of that.

1 2020s: 'Nomadland' (2020)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

So far, the 2020s Best Picture Oscar lineup has been surprisingly solid (and that will probably continue to be the case this year). Every recipient of Hollywood's biggest award this decade has been outstanding, but there's one that likely will not be among the most memorable Best Picture winners a few years from now: Nomadland, a naturalistic drama about a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey living as a van-dwelling nomad.

Written, directed, and produced by triple-threat Chloé Zhao at the top of her game, Nomadland is a beautiful tale of community and family, diving deep into the human condition in its exploration of what exactly makes a home. It's an exceptional movie that was very much deserving of its Best Picture win, but next to the profoundly heartwarming crowd-pleaser CODA and the über-ambitious existentialist epic Everything Everywhere All at Once, it's just not as universally enjoyable.

Nomadland Release Date January 29, 2021 Director Chloé Zhao Cast Frances McDormand , Gay DeForest , Patricia Grier , Linda May , Angela Reyes , Carl R. Hughes Runtime 108

