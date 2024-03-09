The actors of a film are undoubtedly some of the most important elements of the picture. As the vehicles for the audience's attention and exploration of the story's world, they are responsible for creating characters that feel believable and compelling. Though lead actors are the ones that guide the story, supporting actors are essential to a movie, often helping define its style, tone, and themes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been giving out the Best Supporting Actor Oscar since the 9th Academy Awards held in 1937. While the vast majority of actors who have won the award have offered genuinely terrific performances, there are some that haven't aged as well with general audiences. Every decade, there's a performance that's relatively easy to pick as the weakest of that period of time.

1 1930s: Walter Brennan

'Kentucky' (1938)

Not all Oscar-winning movies are created equal. Particularly in the 1930s, when the Academy was still finding its footing on what kinds of films it rewarded, quite a few blunders were given an Oscar. One such film, which has faded into relative obscurity, is Kentucky, a Romeo and Juliet-style drama set against the backdrop of the American Civil War.

The movie's only nomination was a Supporting Actor one for Walter Brennan, who won. He got three Oscars over the span of five years (which forced the Academy to alter its rules), and this was his second. It's not an entirely undeserving performance, but it's the exact same kind of character that Brennan always played: A crotchety old grump with very little nuance. It's a fun performance, but not an Oscar-worthy one.

2 1940s: Dean Jagger

'Twelve O'Clock High' (1949)

Twelve O'Clock High is a criminally underrated war movie, a succinct psychological drama offering an impactful depiction of the human foundation that supports every conflict, and its impact on the lives of soldiers. Gregory Peck, tremendous in the lead role, got an Oscar nomination for his work. Everyone in the vast supporting cast does a good job, but only one of them got an Oscar nod.

Dean Jagger went on to win for playing an older WWI veteran during a crucial period of WWII, giving a stoic performance with lots of pathos. It's quite a serviceable piece of work, but Jagger doesn't really do anything that makes him stand out among his fellow cast members, let alone as the best male supporting performance of 1949.

3 1950s: Hugh Griffith

'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Even when certain aspects of it haven't aged well, Ben-Hur will forever be remembered as one of the greatest cinematic epics of all time — And rightfully so. This gargantuan 3-and-a-half-hour-long period piece tells the story of a Jewish prince who, after being betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend, fights to regain his freedom and get his revenge.

For all that it gets right, though, one of the main parts of Ben-Hur that time hasn't been all that kind to is Hugh Griffith's Oscar-winning performance. The portion of the movie that he's in is relatively small, but when he's there, he definitely makes an impact with his strong screen presence. However, his hammy delivery and the fact that he's performing in brownface have made this performance feel tacky by modern standards.

4 1960s: George Chakiris

'West Side Story' (1961)

Just two years after Hugh Griffith's win, yet another brownface performance was awarded the Best Supporting Actor award. This time, it was George Chakiris for his portrayal of Bernardo in West Side Story, the legendary Romeo and Juliet adaptation based on the Broadway musical of the same name, undoubtedly one of the most iconic movie musicals of all time.

Chakiris offers a very theatrical performance with some stunning dancing. He also has some moments where he's able to imbue Bernardo with some nuance and complexity. For the most part, though, his work doesn't really pack much punch, mostly feeling like a racial stereotype with not enough emotional depth. The '60s had a few performances that have faded in audiences' minds, but Chakiris's still sticks out like a sore thumb.

5 1970s: Jason Robards

'Julia' (1977)

There is only one actor who has won two consecutive Supporting Actor Oscars, and that man is Jason Robards. There's only one issue: One of those performances is remembered among the most forgettable wins of the '70s. The first win came for All the President's Men, while the second came for Julia, the real story of a playwright who undertook the dangerous mission of smuggling funds into Nazi Germany.

Jason Robards won for playing famed author Dashiell Hammet, the protagonist's mentor and lover. He gives a tender and effective performance, but the script doesn't really give him much to do. It's most likely that his win came from being in a relatively weak lineup of nominees that year, with the excitement about his previous win being the push he needed to get a second (undeserved) Oscar.

6 1980s: Don Ameche

'Cocoon' (1985)

Ron Howard's sci-fi dramedy Cocoon has an incredible ensemble of legendary movie icons, from Hume Cronyn to Maureen Stapleton. In it, a group of trespassing seniors swim in a pool infested with alien cocoons, after which they find themselves energized with youthful vigor. It's a fun and charming enough movie, even if it doesn't offer much to make it stand out.

Don Ameche gives a heartwarming and funny performance, but with not a single moment where his work is impressive in any way, it's hard to see what exactly made him worthy of an Oscar nomination, let alone a win. This is yet another case of an Academy Award being given to an actor more because of their illustrious career than because of a genuinely outstanding performance, making Ameche one of the oldest Oscar winners ever at 77 years old.

7 1990s: Jack Palance

'City Slickers' (1991)

In the '90s, several iconic and well-known performances were awarded the Supporting Actor Oscar, from the loved — like Joe Pesci in Goodfellas — to the not-so-well-liked — like Cuba Gooding Jr. in Jerry Maguire. Of these ten winners, however, there's one that has undeniably been mostly forgotten: Jack Palance in City Slickers, a comedy Western about an unhappy Manhattan yuppie who's roped into joining his two friends on a cattle drive in the southwest.

To this day, Palance's win still reads as more of a legacy award than anything else. He gives a perfectly solid comedic performance, bouncing off of Billy Crystal wonderfully and offering quite a few laughs. But Oscar-worthy? Not really. The role doesn't really give him any chances to show off his acting chops. But after a career full of outstanding performances and two lost Oscar nominations, the Academy must have thought that he was long overdue.

8 2000s: George Clooney

'Syriana' (2005)

Syriana is a politically charged thriller following many stories against the backdrop of the Middle Eastern oil industry, focusing on those personally involved in and affected by it. George Clooney plays Bob Barnes, a former CIA operative who quickly finds himself in the middle of a complex web of corruption, greed, and threats to his personal life.

Though its story is often quite challenging to follow, Syriana is overall a really underrated political thriller offering a bold portrayal of the war on terror. Clooney's is a very effective and serious performance, but he doesn't really get to do anything to make him stand out among all his other equally outstanding cast members. It's good acting, but nothing else. In a decade that had all-timer performances like Heath Ledger's in The Dark Knight and Christoph Waltz's in Inglourious Basterds win Supporting Actor, this one fades into the background quite easily.

9 2010s: Brad Pitt

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (2019)

Quentin Tarantino has spent his long-running career building a name as one of the greatest auteurs currently working in the film industry, and for good reason. His most recent film, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, is one of his most interesting works, telling a more grounded tale about a faded TV star and his stunt double trying to gain fame and success in the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age.

With a great script, great action (despite not being an action film), and great performances, this stands out as Tarantino's love letter to Classic Hollywood. Brad Pitt is certainly excellent as stuntman Cliff Booth, full of charm and mystery, but there are two issues that make his win underwhelming: One is that the role doesn't really demand much of him, since it doesn't delve deep enough into the moral darkness of his character; the other, perhaps the main one, is that he's undeniably a co-lead and not a supporting character at all.

10 2020s: Daniel Kaluuya

'Judas and the Black Messiah' (2021)

The 2020s have had three (soon to be four) beyond incredible performances win in the Best Supporting Actor category. These three pieces of work have been absolutely phenomenal tours de force, and choosing one to be the weakest is a nearly impossible task. So, calling Daniel Kaluuya's work as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton in the political drama Judas and the Black Messiah the weakest Supporting Actor winner of the 2020s is hardly much of a criticism when this decade has had such fantastic wins.

Kaluuya offers a nuanced portrayal of a complex historical figure, brimming with fiery emotion and delivering some of the most rousing speeches movies have seen in some time. However, the fact that he's more of a co-lead alongside LaKeith Stanfield (who was somehow also nominated for Supporting) definitely puts a bit of a stain on his win, as well as the fact that his performance admittedly doesn't have quite as much staying power as those of his 2020s winning peers.

