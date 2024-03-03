Nowadays, it's abundantly well-known that supporting acting performances in movies are essential, with some of history's best supporting performances being remembered among the best of all time, period. For the first few years of the Academy Awards' existence, only the Best Actor and Best Actress awards were given out. For the 9th installment of the ceremony in 1937, however, the Supporting categories were introduced.

With the introduction of the Best Supporting Actress category came one of the strongest lineup of winners in any category in the Oscars' history. Indeed, it would be a stretch to call any Best Supporting Actress-winning performance a downright bad one. However, every decade there is guaranteed to be at least one win with a bittersweet aftertaste, one that inevitably feels like its decade's weakest.

10 1930s: Alice Brady

'In Old Chicago' (1938)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The 1930s had only a handful of Best Supporting Actress winners, and none of them really seem to be remembered as all-timers by modern cinephiles. One is the clear weakest link in this lineup, however, and that's Alice Brady from the now obscure musical drama In Old Chicago, where two brothers become powerful figures and eventually rivals on the eve of Chicago's Great Fire.

No one would call In Old Chicago one of the best movies of the '30s, just like no one would call Brady's work one of the decade's best performances. She's perfectly fine for what the script asks of her, but Alice Faye's performance in the same film was far superior, and hers would have been a win that would have aged far better.

In Old Chicago Release Date January 6, 1938 Director Henry King Cast Tyrone Power , Don Ameche Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Musical

Rent on Apple TV

9 1940s: Teresa Wright

'Mrs. Miniver' (1942)

Image via Loew's Inc.

The 1940s were a particularly strong decade for the Best Supporting Actress category, offering ten consistently strong and generally quite underrated performances. However, if one of them had to be labeled as the weakest, Teresa Wright's work on Mrs. Miniver, a drama about a British family struggling to survive the start of WWII, would be a good fit.

It's hard to put too much blame on Wright, considering how this was only her second performance. Not only that, but with her Oscar-nominated Lead Actress role in The Pride of the Yankees (her third performance), she became the second actress to get a Lead and Supporting nomination the same year. Her work on Mrs. Miniver is earnest and effective, but lacks the potency and staying power that makes performances such as Jane Darwell's in The Grapes of Wrath stand out among the other winners of the '40s.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) Release Date July 29, 1942 Director William Wyler Cast Greer Garson , Walter Pidgeon , Teresa Wright , May Whitty , Reginald Owen , Henry Travers , Richard Ney , Henry Wilcoxon Runtime 134 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Arthur Wimperis , George Froeschel , James Hilton , Claudine West , Jan Struther

Watch On INDIEFLIX

8 1950s: Miyoshi Umeki

'Sayonara' (1957)

Image via Warner Bros.

In the epic romantic drama Sayonara, a U.S. Air Force major in Kobe, Japan confronts his opposition to marriages between American soldiers and Japanese women when he falls for a beautiful performer. Miyoshi Umeki plays the Japanese woman who the protagonist's crew chief marries, a role that turned her into the first-ever Asian actress to win an Oscar.

While Umeki's win was a pivotal historical achievement that still lives on in the film history books, the reality is that the performance doesn't read as potently today as it surely must have back in the late '50s. Umeki brings heart and soul to a film in desperate need of them, but since the script most often uses her as little more than a superficial plot device, she's given few chances to truly shine.

Watch on Tubi

7 1960s: Margaret Rutherford

'The V.I.P.s' (1963)

Image via MGM

Starring as part of a star-studded ensemble including the likes of Elizabeth Taylor (who actually also offered an unexceptional performance in this same decade), Margaret Rutherford plays a duchess struggling to keep her family estate in The V.I.P.s, a drama showing a variety of passengers and London's Heathrow Airport going through a moment of crisis.

It's always tough for performances to shine in ensemble films as vast as The V.I.P.s, and considering how this is one of the most forgettable Oscar-winning films in the category, it's unsurprising that the legendary Margaret Rutherford struggles to stand above other Best Supporting Actress winners of the '60s. She's funny in what's often a comedic relief performance, but her plot line is so dull and poorly structured that occasional laughs are all she'll be able to get out of any viewer.

Watch on TCM

6 1970s: Ingrid Bergman

'Murder on the Orient Express' (1974)

Image via Anglo-EMI Film Distributors

The '70s' Murder on the Orient Express is a gem among cinematic whodunnits, easily one of the best Agatha Christie adaptations and perhaps even one of the best mystery films of the 20th century. It finds a detective on a call to solve a murder while on a transcontinental luxury train stranded by deep snow.

Murder on the Orient Express is filled to the brim with big names, from Sean Connery and Lauren Bacall to Albert Finney delivering the perfect performance as Hercule Poirot. Even despite being one of the greatest actresses of all time and offering a solid performance, Ingrid Bergman somehow gets lost among all the other actors and hardly shines above her co-stars. So, how was it that she won the Supporting Actress Oscar that year? Call it a mystery, call it a legacy win; the fact is that most movie fans today think that this was a baffling choice by the Academy.

Watch on Fubo

5 1980s: Maureen Stapleton

'Reds' (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the '80s, a surprising number of actors started making a jump behind the camera to the director's chair. One such star was Warren Beatty. His sophomore film, Reds, is a historical epic about a radical American journalist who becomes involved wit the Russian Communist Revolution, hoping to bring its idealism to the United States.

Reds is probably one of the most underrated historical movies of the '80s, offering — among many other things — a terrific ensemble with great performances. However, of these performances, Maureen Stapleton's as Lithuanian revolutionary anarchist Emma Goldman is far from the strongest. Stapleton's exaggerated mannerisms and line delivery don't quite feel at home in Reds, nor among exceptional '80s Supporting Actress winners like Olympia Dukakis in Moonstruck.

Watch on Hoopla

4 1990s: Kim Basinger

'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Image via Warner Bros.

L.A. Confidential is a hard-boiled detective drama like they don't make them anymore, about three policemen in corruption-infected 1950s Los Angeles investigating a series of murders with their own brand of justice. Kim Basinger plays the typical trope of the prostitute with a heart of gold, and though she brings as much nuance and emotional layers as she can to the character, hers is still the most baffling Supporting Actress win of the '90s.

It will forever bother movie fans around the world that, in 1998, performances like Gloria Stuart's in Titanic and especially Julianne Moore's in Boogie Nights somehow lost to Basinger's. She's perfectly okay in the role, but has no scenes where her performance truly comes across as Oscar-worthy. L.A. Confidential has many things that make it a great movie, but Basinger isn't one of its main strengths.

Watch on Netflix

3 2000s: Renée Zellweger

'Cold Mountain' (2003)

Image via Miramax

Fresh off of her Oscar-nominated work in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary and 2002's Chicago, Renée Zellweger got another Oscar nod the year after (this time in the Supporting category) for Cold Mountain. This is a period drama in an epic scale, telling the story of a wounded soldier embarking on a dangerous journey back home to North Carolina in the waning days of the American Civil War.

To anyone following award season in 2003, Zellweger's win for Cold Mountain felt more like a make-up award to compensate for her back-to-back losses in 2001 and 2002 than a sincere reward for her borderline cartoonish work on this movie. It's a strong enough performance that crafts quite a memorable character, but it feels like Zellweger trying her damnedest to finally get that coveted Oscar gold, which ultimately makes her work weaker.

Watch on Fubo

2 2010s: Laura Dern

'Marriage Story' (2019)

Image via Netflix

The 2010s had plenty of outstanding Supporting Actress winners, as well as a few forgettable ones. One of the most bizarre wins in the category this decade was Laura Dern's for playing fierce divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story, a beautiful yet heartbreaking film about a marriage breaking up and a family struggling to stay together.

The film is one of the best of the 2010s; earnest, incisive, loving, and full of heart. Dern's performance is perfectly fine for what the script asks of her, but it's far too simple and one-note to stand out as one of the best of the 2010s — or even just of 2019. Dern herself was far superior that same year in Greta Gerwig's Little Women, a performance which wasn't even nominated, nor the best of 2019.

Watch on Netflix

1 2020s: Jamie Lee Curtis

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Image via A24

When it feels like an actor is given an Oscar not so much because they delivered an exceptional performance, but because of a shining trajectory and being perceived as "overdue" for an Academy Award, that is called a legacy Oscar. Such was arguably the case when Jamie Lee Curtis won a Supporting Actress award in 2023 for Everything Everywhere All At Once, a sci-fi adventure comedy about a middle-aged immigrant woman who has to connect to parallel lives she could have led in order to save reality.

Curtis is great as the grumpy IRS agent who's thrown into the protagonist's misadventures. She can be funny, intimidating, and deeply emotional. However, what she does in Everything Everywhere couldn't be further away from being Oscar-worthy material. It's too superficial and limited a piece of work to warrant an Oscar win, with Stephanie Hsu giving an infinitely better performance in the same movie.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: 10 Women With the Most Oscar Wins