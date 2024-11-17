Big-budget movies come with high expectations. Audiences anticipate impressive visuals, immersive sets, and cutting-edge special effects. Yet, many big-budget films, despite their hefty price tags, end up looking surprisingly cheap. Their problems range from poorly rendered CGI to bland set designs and lackluster costumes, or even just a total lack of scenes demanding above-average visuals.

With this in mind, this list considers some of the worst big-budget offenders out there. These films range across genres—from action blockbusters to fantasy epics and even comedies—but they're united by a mismatch between the aesthetics and the money invested. They make for the kinds of jarring or boring viewing experiences one would expect more from the direct-to-video set than the pinnacle of Hollywood.

10 'Red Notice' (2021)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

"That’s why they call it a confidence game." This action comedy follows FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) as he teams up with art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track down a notorious criminal known as The Bishop (Gal Gadot). Despite a reported $200 million budget, the film's globe-trotting heist scenes feel half-baked, with obvious green-screen backdrops and artificial-looking action sequences.

The charismatic leads do a lot of heavy lifting, compensating considerably for the subpar script and lame dialogue. Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot are always watchable but, on paper, the characters are underdeveloped, reduced to quippy caricatures without depth or backstory. This lack of substance undercuts the emotional impact of the numerous twists, double-crosses, and triple-crosses. Indeed, the plot is jam-packed with curveballs, but most of them seem highly inorganic; forced rather than flowing naturally from the story. All told, Red Notice gives the impression of a cast and crew content with mediocrity.

9 'The Munsters' (2022)

Directed by Rob Zombie

"Welcome to Transylvania, land of the weird and wonderful!" The Munsters franchise revolves around a family of Universal monsters living in the suburbs of modern-day America. Rob Zombie's feature adaptation aimed to bring the beloved sitcom family into a new era with a splash of color and quirky charm. However, the film's production values don't live up to its ambition, with sets that look like sound stages and visuals that feel more suited to a made-for-TV special than a feature film.

Indeed, the garish lighting and overly simplistic props look more like a Halloween party set than a vibrant world of monsters. Basically, The Munsters doesn't look like a movie that cost a rumored $40m (though Zombie has disputed this number). Everything else is similarly over-the-top, and the film leans into corny humor and exaggerated performances that will delight younger viewers but leave everyone else cold. In short, the movie isn't awful, but it falls short of its potential.

8 'Gemini Man' (2019)

Directed by Ang Lee

"I know every move you’re going to make." Gemini Man stars Will Smith in a dual role, playing both an aging assassin and his younger clone. While the de-aging technology was supposed to be the film's main draw, the CGI ends up looking inconsistent, with certain scenes revealing the limitations of the digital effects. Likewise, the action sequences rely so heavily on CGI that they lack the visceral excitement of real stunts. There are video game cutscenes with more punch.

The movie's high frame rate is also more jarring than immersive. The most disappointing thing of all was that the movie was helmed by the legendary Ang Lee, who has demonstrated his visual brilliance on earlier projects like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Life of Pi. For this reason, Gemini Man should have been awesome, but really it's just fairly lame. And that's without even getting started on the script and the shaky cloning science.

7 'Justice League' (2017)

Directed by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon