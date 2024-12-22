The biographical picture, or biopic for short, is one of the most common choices for the much-maligned category of cinema known as the Oscar bait. With their large, star-studded casts, large impressive sets and scale, and the added gravitas inherent with adapting the lives of major historical figures, such as Abraham Lincoln, or celebrities, such as Amy Winehouse, these types of films are highly appealing choices with which to fill the nominee slots for Hollywood's various award shows.

Some biopics are highly successful in this regard while also providing a full and insightful look at their subject, such as Oppenheimer, while others end up being rejected not only by every awards show except maybe the Razzies, but also are rejected by every critic and audiences as well, such as Blonde. Here are the worst biopics of the past 25 years.

10 'De-Lovely' (2004)

Directed by Irwin Winkler

De-Lovely is a musical biopic first released in 2004. It is based on the life of musical theater composer Cole Porter of Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate fame. Directed by Irwin Winkler, who also directed The Net and Guilty by Suspicion, the story follows Porter's, played by Kevin Kline, who also appeared in The Road to El Dorado and A Fish Called Wanda, life from meeting his wife Linda Lee Thomas, played by Ashley Judd, who also appeared in Heat and the Divergent trilogy, until his death.

De-Lovely has a completely useless framing device throughout. For example, the story is framed through Porter on his deathbed watching a stage play of his life, despite the events themselves being presented in a standard way with no stage play elements whatsoever. This shows that De-Lovely is more concerned with evoking the nostalgia of Porter's plays than with actually presenting the events of his life in a true, entertaining or even interesting way, leading to tonal inconsistencies. This also affects the pace, dragging the story further than it already had been throughout.

9 'Alexander' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Alexander is an epic historical drama biopic first released in 2004. It is partially based on the book Alexander the Great by historian Robin Lane Fox. Directed by Oliver Stone of Platoon and Natural Born Killers fame, the plot follows the titular Greek conqueror, played by Colin Farrell of The Penguin and The Killing of a Sacred Deer fame, as he leads his army from Persia to India in a series of legendary military victories throughout the known world.

Alexander is weighed down by the constant narration from the historian Ptolemy, played by Anthony Hopkins of The Silence of the Lambs and Bram Stoker's Dracula fame. This narration leads to the film feeling like a documentary, as the impact of the massive sets and sweeping landscapes is hindered by Hopkins talking over the scenes. In addition, the actors' accents are all over the place, despite most of the main cast being supposed to be Greek. For example, Firth uses his Irish accent throughout, hindering the realism through this obvious clash between this accent and the Greek origins of the title character.

8 'Stardust' (2020)

Directed by Gabriel Range

Image via IFC Films

Stardust is a biopic drama film first released in 2020. Directed by Gabriel Range, best known for directing Death of a President and The Day Britain Stopped, the plot follows the early career of David Bowie, played by Johnny Flynn, best known for appearing in Lovesick and One Life, as he creates his iconic Ziggy Stardust persona on his first tour in the United States.

The biggest issue with Stardust is the lack of any of David Bowie's songs, instead relying on covers of songs that Bowie performed during this time. For instance, despite claiming to tell the origins of "Ziggy Stardust," one of the few songs performed by Bowie in the Ziggy Stardust persona is "I Wish You Would" by The Yardbirds. This shows that Stardust is less concerned with accurately telling the genesis of Bowie's rise to stardom when they could not even get a single one of his original songs, instead preferring to try and ultimately fail to make a quick buck off of the name recognition of such an iconic musician with such a formulaic biopic.

7 'Nina' (2016)

Directed by Cynthia Mort

Nina is a biopic film first released in 2016. Directed by Cynthia Mort, better known as a writer on shows such as Roseanne and Tell Me You Love Me, the story follows musician Nina Simone, played by Zoe Saldaña of Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek fame, as she pursues her career as well as a relationship with her manager Clifton Henderson, played by David Oyelowo, who also appeared in Interstellar and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Nina has an extremely generic depiction of the titular subject. For example, Simone is shown to be a tortured artist through her constant drinking and abrasive behavior. This portrayal leads to the events throughout feeling boring due to such a paint-by-numbers characterization that those even slightly familiar with biopics will surely be tired of. This also provides very little room to do anything other than watch Nina blow up in drunken outbursts to the detriment of trying to tell the events of her life, thereby abandoning the purpose of even trying to tell her story in the first place.

6 'Blonde' (2022)

Directed by Andrew Dominik

Blonde is a psychological drama biopic film first released in 2022. It is an adaptation of the 2000 book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, who also wrote Black Water and What I Lived For, and is the second adaptation of said book following the 2001 version. Directed by Andrew Dominik, who also directed Killing Them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, the story follows actress Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas, who also appeared in Blade Runner 2049 and Deep Water, from her rise to stardom to her untimely death.

Blonde has a very inconsistent characterization of Marilyn. For instance, she is shown being assertive on set to the point of making loud demands, yet she is also shown as being so submissive as to repeatedly let herself be taken advantage of by everyone around her. This inconsistency leads to a frustrating experience for the audience, as they are shown one version of her only to then be constantly shown a completely different version of her immediately after, with no indication as to which is the real one.

5 'Grace of Monaco' (2014)

Directed by Olivier Dahan

Grace of Monaco is a biopic drama first released in 2014. Directed by Olivier Dahan of La Vie en Rose and Already Dead fame, the plot follows actress and royal Grace Kelly, played by Nicole Kidman of Eyes Wide Shut and The Others fame, as she transitions from a career in Hollywood to the throne of Monaco amidst a time of political turmoil with France in the early 60s.

Grace of Monaco's title character is the least interesting part of the film's story. For example, her husband, Prince Rainier III, played by Tim Roth, (Reservoir Dogs and The Incredible Hulk), has to deal with familial espionage, court politics and the entire French government breathing down his neck, while the closest thing to a conflict that Grace experiences is whether or not to be in a big-budget movie. This leads to Grace appearing like an afterthought of her own story, leading to the film feeling like a bait and switch advertisement, using her name recognition to sell a tale of her much less famous husband instead.